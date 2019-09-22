Syd Girling, 1948-2019

Syd Girling, the accomplished piper and adjudication from Ontario, died on September 20, 2019, at the age of 71 after a lengthy illness.

He was most well known for being an original member of the 78th Fraser Highlanders Pipe Band of the 1980s, playing with the band until the early 1990s. He was part of the group that won the 1987 World Championship and performed on the band’s earlier albums, including the first eponymous “faces” recording, Up To The Line and The Immigrant’s Suite.

Syd Girling also was a member of several other bands, including the Grade 2 Windsor Police during the 1990s. Earlier in his piping career, he enjoyed some solo success in the Open grade around the Ontario games.

Known for his good humour and friendly demeanour, Syd Girling was a popular member of the Ontario scene, and became lifelong friends with pipers and drummers around the world.

A service to celebrate his life will be held on September 28 at the Families First Funeral home, 3260 Dougall Avenue, in Windsor, Ontario.

We extend our sympathies to Syd Girling’s many friends and surviving family at this sad time.