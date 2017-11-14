#TBT – a pipes|drums throwback pic

Published: November 16, 2017
No comment
(Page 1 of 1)

We continue our periodic Throwback Thursday series with another never before seen photograph.

We take you back to the 1980 Montreal Highland Games, on a rainy day in early August at the games park used several iterations of the event ago. The competition was held on the banks of the St. Laurence Seaway. Massive tankers and cargo ships would float by while pipers, drummers and bands did their thing.

This was when almost all who participated in the North American Championships at Maxville, Ontario, the previous day, would pack up on Sunday morning to make the one-hour driver to Montreal for yet more action. The beer tent at Montreal was a celebrated affair.

Times have changed, as of course they do, and people change with them. The mustachioed piper is of course Bill Livingstone. But who might be the bespectacled player?

It’s none other than a teen-aged Hector MacDonald, who would go on to formulate a successful solo career in the Open/Professional grade, as well as three decades of service to pipe bands, including the Grade 1 Toronto Police and, here, the Grade 1 General Motors Pipe Band.

Today MacDonald has moved on to be an adjudicator with the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario, while also lending his teaching and playing services to the Grade 4 Ryan Russell Memorial Pipe Band, the teaching group in the Toronto Police organization. Some years after this image was taken, he would become a serving Toronto Police officer in a successful career that he continues today as a detective within the force.

General Motors of course would morph into the Grade 1 78th Fraser Highlanders and the rest, as they say, is history.

We hope that you enjoy our ongoing #TBT series. If you have a never-before-seen photo thatyou would like to share with the piping and drumming world, feel free to send it our way.

Image copyright pipes|drums

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 5.0/5
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: +1

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
THIS DAY IN HISTORY:
November 17, 1956Andrew Wright wins SPA Amateur.
MOST RECENT POST
  • In this age
    Tue, 14 Nov 2017
    The RSPBA recently “aged out” three of its judges. Dixie Ingram, Joe Noble and Ian Wood each reached the age of 75, so they can no longer serve on the Scottish association’s panel. (I have no idea if any of … Continue reading → …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS November 18, 2017Echoes of ObanCollge of Piping, Glasgow

December 3, 2017Bloomington Pipers’ Society December GatheringSt Thomas Lutheran Church, Bloomington, IN

January 1, 2018Waipu Caledonian Society Highland GamesWaipu

April 25, 3015Master Class Seminar 2015Peterborough, Ontario, Canada

TIP OF THE DAY
Often the strong accent is more suited to the third beat in strathspeys, not the first. Do not fixate on the medium and weak accents. If your strong one is dominant and in the right place the others will fall musically in the proper place with the correct level of accent.
Colin MacLellan, Edinburgh
FROM THE ARCHIVES
Play the Suite music