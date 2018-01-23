#TBT Dr. Jack Taylor on the boards of Braemar

Published: February 22, 2018
No comment
(Page 1 of 1)

We continue our occasional visual look-backs on pipers and drummers and pipe bands through our Throwback Thursday photos.

This time we take you to the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering on September 3, 1984. It’s the Open Piobaireachd competition where more than 40 competitors were playing for the solid gold medal that the event offers. The winner is usually presented the prize by a member of the royal family, often Queen Elizabeth II.

After the contest finished around 7 pm, the winner on the day was Iain Morrison. Fourth prize, though, went to the man pictured, Dr. Jack Taylor of nearby Aboyne, Scotland. Taylor had only recently won the Silver Chanter for his rendition of “Lament for MacSwan of Roaig.” A pupil of the legendary Bobs of Balmoral – Robert Brown and Robert Nicol – Jack Taylor enjoyed a long and successful competitive career, and is today very much involved with solo piping as president of the Piobaireachd Society and secretary of the Solo Piping Judges Association.

[Photo copyright pipes|drums]

Do you have a never-published-before image from the past that you’d like to share with the entire piping and drumming world? Please feel free to send it along for consideration for our ongoing series.

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0.0/5
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
MOST RECENT POST
  • Term limits
    Tue, 23 Jan 2018
    Have you ever wondered why change is so slow to come with the rules, regulations, policies and practices of piping and drumming organizations? One cause could be term limits – or the lack of them – for elected executives and … Con …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS February 24, 2018More Ceol Mor! Piobaireachd WorkshopToronto

February 24, 2018Toronto Knockout Final RoundMoss Park Armoury, Toronto, Ontario

February 24, 2018Boney Music Memorial Invitational Piping Competition & RecitalHalpern Centre, Simon Fraser University, Burnaby, British Columbia

March 3, 2018Uist & Barra Solo Piping CompetitionCollege of Piping

March 3, 2018Redding Bagpipe CompetitionRed Lion Hotel Redding, California

TIP OF THE DAY
Band pipers: Practice with multiple reeds and save the fresh cane for the big performance.
Ken Eller, Fonthill, Ontario