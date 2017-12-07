The 10 most-read pipes|drums stories of 2017

(Page 1 of 11)

It’s not quite over, but 2017 was quite a year for piping and drumming – and for pipes|drums. Thanks to you, our thousands of readers and subscribers, we broke new records for unique visits, page-views and the sheer number of stories that we published over the last 12 months.

Based on analytics data, here’s a list of the 10 most-read articles since January 1, 2017. They offer a fascinating recap of the year, from innovations to hot topics to competition glory to the loss of our brightest and best.

