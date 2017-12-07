The 10 most-read pipes|drums stories of 2017

Published: December 22, 2017
No comment
(Page 1 of 11)

It’s not quite over, but 2017 was quite a year for piping and drumming – and for pipes|drums. Thanks to you, our thousands of readers and subscribers, we broke new records for unique visits, page-views and the sheer number of stories that we published over the last 12 months.

Based on analytics data, here’s a list of the 10 most-read articles since January 1, 2017. They offer a fascinating recap of the year, from innovations to hot topics to competition glory to the loss of our brightest and best.

 

Page 1 of 1112310Last »
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 5.0/5
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: +1

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
MOST RECENT POST
  • Solitary confinement
    Thu, 7 Dec 2017
    I’ve said before that Highland piping is often a solitary pursuit that attracts introverts. The lone piper. Solo competition. Hours of isolated practice at home. Maybe nowhere in our art is independence more evident than in our mu …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS January 1, 2018Waipu Caledonian Society Highland GamesWaipu

January 12, 2018Winter Storm Kansas CityCountry Club Plaza Marriott, Kansas City, Missouri

April 25, 3015Master Class Seminar 2015Peterborough, Ontario, Canada

TIP OF THE DAY
Pipers: It’s rare when two consectutive melody notes are of equal length in the ground of any piobaireachd.
Andrew Berthoff, pipes|drums