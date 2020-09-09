The 2020 Set Tunes Series: “Too Long in this Condition”

We’re pleased to begin Dr. Willam Donaldson’s 2020 Set Tunes Series with a staple in every piper’s repertoire, “Too Long in this Condition.”

Here, he looks at every public domain published setting available, and bring to life his own interpretation played on an electronic chanter.

We hope that you enjoy the Set Tunes Series, and stay tuned to pipes|drums for the next piobaireachd analyzed by Willie Donaldson.

Just click on the image following to go the the series.

