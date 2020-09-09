Published: September 09, 2020

The 2020 Set Tunes Series: “Too Long in this Condition”

We’re pleased to begin Dr. Willam Donaldson’s 2020 Set Tunes Series with a staple in every piper’s repertoire, “Too Long in this Condition.”

Here, he looks at every public domain published setting available, and bring to life his own interpretation played on an electronic chanter.

We hope that you enjoy the Set Tunes Series, and stay tuned to pipes|drums for the next piobaireachd analyzed by Willie Donaldson.

Just click on the image following to go the the series.

Click to go to the Set Tunes Series.

 

Related

See also
Donald MacLeod Memorial goes digital and live
Published on September 08, 2020
RSPBA cancels 2020 World Solo Drumming Championship
Published on September 07, 2020
See All Articles
Pipers: Every piper should try to develop a solid foundation in music theory and reading musical rhythms. As music is like a language, unless you take the time to learn and understand that language, you will simply be mimicking what you see and hear – which significantly limits (and hampers) the learning process.

John Cairns, double Gold Medallist

How has the COVID-19 crisis affected your practicing?

  • I'm practicing a lot more.
  • I'm practicing more.
  • I'm practicing the same.
  • I'm practicing less.
  • I'm practicing a lot less.
  • I've stopped playing all together.
You've already voted today.

September 9, 1995

Fred Nabowferth marries Slim J. Woulie.
© 2020 pipes|drums | All Rights Reserved.

Registration

Forgotten Password?