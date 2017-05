(Page 1 of 1)

pipes|drums is pleased to bring our piobaireachd enthusiasts Dr. William Donaldson’s analysis of “The Battle of Glenshiel,” including all known settings of the piece and historical accounts of the occasion commemorated.

Click on the image below to go to the full feature, including an MP3 audio of the tune by Donaldson.

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]

Rating: 0.0/5

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]