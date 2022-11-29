Subscribers
November 29, 2022

The Pipemakers: MacDougall workshop stood well into the 1980s

By Jim McGillivray Duncan and Gavin MacDougall are two of our most iconic pipemaking names. Now, photo evidence shows that the workshop in which they made many of their legendary pipes stood in the backyard of Duncan MacDougall’s former home in Aberfeldy until well into the 1980s. Lorne Cottage is a beautiful home on Kenmore […]
To access this content, you must purchase a subscription.

