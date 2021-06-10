The rankings: MSRs using Alan Jones’s ensemble formula (updated)
Editor’s note: The four-part series by former Grade 1 snare drummer and mathematician Alan Jones of New Zealand outlined his attempt to break down marches, strathspeys and reels for their suitability for pipe band ensemble success.
If you have not read them, they’re well worth your consideration, and the links to the articles follow.
Of course, piping and drumming are arts, but, at least the version most pipes|drums readers enjoy, is focused on competition. Just as there is art in sports, there is a degree of sport in our arts. Every pipe band looks for an edge in competition.
Many of the innovations involving bagpipes and drums are based on science. The pipe band snare drum itself is, in many ways, a work of physics, and most instrument manufacturers consider the latest innovations in manufacturing to get a business edge.
Don’t worry, no one is going to take your LAK away.
We find it ironic that the great 2/4 march “Lord Alexander Kennedy” is beloved by many pipers, drummers and pipe bands, yet when Alan Jones applies his theories and formulas, it ranks as the most unsuitable composition for successful ensemble.
On paper, that is.
There’s also no doubting that it is the creative and technical skill of the drum score composer that can overcome the challenges – real or theoretical – that the tune might or might not present. Pipe bands love a challenge. A Grade 1 band would be laughed out the park if they played, say, “Walter Douglas MBE” in their MSR.
Then again, there’s no formal reward for “hard,” especially in pipe bands where judges might well have never have even heard of, much less played, “Colonel Stockwell.”
The debate continues over whether we should challenge ourselves in competition, and thus potentially reduce the chance of a prize, or make things as easy as reasonably possible to increase the opportunity to win.
Here are 2019 World Champions Inveraray
& District playing “Lord Alexander Kennedy”
on their way to winning the title.
Ensemble judge David Brown
placed the band first.
Silver Stars at the Northern Meeting have been won with “Charlie’s Welcome” and “Thompson’s Dirk,” and probably far more often with the latter.
One does not have to agree with Jones’s discoveries. But, if you’re like us, we try to keep an open mind, gather the information, and make an informed decision.
Don't worry, no one is going to take your LAK away.
Pipe band judges would be ignorant or just plain stupid to summarily conclude that no band can make a good job of “Lord Alexander Kennedy” based on a scientific analysis. There can be no replacing skill and nuance.
In Part 3, Jones concluded that Ann Gray’s lesser-played 2/4 march, “Andrew Wright of Dunblane,” provides optimal ensemble opportunities, according to his mathematical formulas.
Here, then, are the more popular competition marches, strathspeys and reels that Alan Jones put through his calculations to determine their theoretical propensity for ensemble success.
As they say, your opinions may vary.
By Alan Jones
The following scores result from a spreadsheet program that measures the piping tune’s rhythmic compatibility with the pipe band snare drum, based on the five criteria: Flow, Rhythm, Lift, Drive, and Repetition.
This is a preliminary analysis, based on the tune’s own rhythmic structure.
The higher the score, the greater the potential ensemble match between the two instruments.
For example:
|“Lord Alexander Kennedy”
|Flow
|0.55
|Good
|Rhythm
|0.10
|Poor
|Lift
|0.07
|Poor
|Drive
|0.34
|Poor
|Repetition
|0.58
|Good
|SCORE: 33%
A second analysis, based on an enhancement of the tune’s rhythmic structure, can be found in Part 4.
Here are percentage ratings for marches commonly played in competition.
Higher-level Marches
|77%
|Dugald MacColl’s Farewell to France
|74
|The Edinburgh City Police Pipe Band
|74
|The Highland Wedding
|74
|The Links of Forth (6 parts)
|74
|The Links of Forth (8 parts)
|69
|The Balmoral Highlanders
|69
|The Clan MacCrae Society
|68
|Pipe Major Willie MacLean
|66
|Jeannie Carruthers
|62
|The Royal Scottish Pipers’ Society
|61
|Captain Carswell
|61
|John MacDonald of Glencoe
|61
|The Young MacGregor
|57
|Pipe-Major Willie Gray’s Farewell to the Glasgow Police
|56
|The Conundrum
|55
|Mrs. John MacColl
|54
|Pipe-Major Jim Christie of Wick
|54
|The Braes of Badenoch
|53
|The Argyllshire Gathering
|53
|The Lochaber Gathering
|52
|Donald Cameron
|51
|Colin Thomson
|50
|Hugh Kennedy
|44
|Brig.-Gen. Ronald Cheape of Tiroran
|44
|Carradale Bay
|44
|The Clan MacColl
|41
|Jimmy Young
|33
|Lord Alexander Kennedy
Higher-level Strathspeys
|79%
|The Ewe wi’ the Crookit Horn
|73
|Arniston Castle
|71
|Inveraray Castle
|68
|Shepherd’s Crook
|58
|Atholl Cummers
|58
|The Islay Ball
|54
|Bob o’ Fettercairn
|52
|The Caledonian Society of London
|47
|Dora MacLeod
|39
|Blair Drummond
|39
|The Cameronian Rant
|34
|Maggie Cameron
|31
|Tulloch Castle
|31
|Susan MacLeod
|30
|Monymusk
Higher-level Reels
|84%
|Willie Murray’s Reel
|81
|Cabar Feidh
|79
|Charlie’s Welcome
|78
|Alick C. MacGregor
|78
|Pretty Marion
|76
|Johnnie MacDonald’s Reel
|72
|Mrs. MacPherson of Inveran
|68
|Over the Isles to America
|67
|Dolina MacKay
|66
|John Morrison, Assynt House
|65
|Major David Manson
|62
|The Brown-Haired Maiden (6 parts)
|60
|McAllister’s Dirk
|45
|The Smith of Chilliechassie (arr. Ramsay, 8 parts)
|44
|John McKechnie
|41
|The Smith of Chilliechassie (arr. MacLellan, 6 parts)
|41
|Ca’ the Ewes (6 parts)
|41
|Loch Carron
|38
|Ca’ the Ewes (4 parts)
|27
|The Sheepwife
MSR pipe tune rankings based on the pipe tune’s enhanced rhythmic framework
The following scores result from a spreadsheet “program” that measures the piping tune’s rhythmic compatibility with the pipe band snare-drum.
Each tune has now been analyzed twice by the program.
- The first analysis, based on the tune’s own rhythmic structure.
- The second analysis, based on the tune’s enhanced rhythmic structure.
The results of this second analysis provide a more accurate indication of the tune’s potential to deliver a close rhythmic match between the pipe and drum sections.
The higher the score, the greater the potential match between the two instruments.
For example:
|87
|55
|32
|Andrew Wright of Dunblane
87% – The tune’s ensemble rating – based on its “enhanced” rhythmic framework.
55% – The tune’s preliminary score – based on its own rhythmic framework.
32% – The ensemble points gained.
N.B. So that an accurate and direct comparison between all types and levels of tune can be made, enhanced framework results have been allowed to exceed 100%.
MARCHES
RSPBA prescribed two-part Marches:
|116
|58
|58
|Corriechoillie’s 43rd Welcome to the Northern Meeting
|115
|55
|60
|The Earl of Mansfield
|114
|65
|49
|Mrs H.L. MacDonald of Dunach
|114
|74
|40
|The Drunken Piper
|112
|67
|45
|The Liberton Pipe Band Polka
|110
|69
|41
|McKay’s Polka
|110
|63
|47
|The Weary Maid
|108
|84
|24
|Coppermill
|108
|82
|26
|The 79th’s Farewell to Gibraltar
|107
|83
|24
|Greenwood Side
|106
|62
|44
|Duncan McInnes
|106
|64
|42
|Miss Delicia Chisholm
|106
|64
|42
|Prince Charles’ Welcome to Lochaber
|104
|52
|52
|Highland Lassie Going to the Fair
|104
|63
|41
|Mairi Bhan
|104
|63
|41
|The Sweet Maid of Glendaurel
|101
|61
|40
|Highland Laddie
|101
|70
|31
|The High Road to Gairloch
|99
|49
|50
|Major C.M. Usher OBE
|99
|85
|14
|The 72nd Highlanders’ Farewell to Aberdeen
|97
|70
|27
|Rantin’ Rovin’ Robin
|97
|78
|19
|The Siege of Delhi
|96
|73
|23
|MacKay’s Farewell to the 74th
|96
|76
|20
|Teribus
|96
|73
|23
|The McKenzie Highlanders
|96
|68
|28
|Walter Douglas MBE
|95
|64
|31
|The Atholl and Breadalbane Gathering
|95
|80
|15
|The Burning of the Piper’s Hut
|95
|68
|27
|The White Cockade
|93
|61
|32
|Muir of Ord
|93
|70
|23
|The Brown Haired Maiden
|92
|48
|44
|Australian Ladies
|92
|74
|18
|Corn Riggs are Bonny
|92
|41
|51
|Lady lever Park
|91
|60
|31
|The Haughs of Cromdale
|89
|57
|32
|Glen Caladh Castle
|88
|70
|18
|The 2nd Rhodesian Regiment
|87
|57
|30
|Campbell’s Farewell to Redcastle
|87
|66
|21
|The 51st Highland Division at Wadi Akarit
|86
|53
|33
|Hugh Kennedy
|86
|63
|23
|The Barren Rocks of Aden
|85
|75
|10
|Jenny’s Bawbee
|85
|63
|22
|Men of Argyll
|84
|54
|30
|Auchmountain’s Bonnie Glen
|84
|61
|23
|Captain Norman Orr-Ewing
|84
|49
|35
|Donald MacLean’s Farewell to Oben
|83
|60
|23
|The Dundee Military Tattoo
|83
|51
|32
|The Hills of Perth
|81
|81
|0
|I’ll Gang Nae Mair Tae Yon Toon
|81
|61
|20
|King George V’s Army
|81
|64
|17
|The Piper’s Cave
|78
|41
|37
|John MacMillan of Barra
|76
|61
|15
|Dornoch Links
|74
|49
|25
|The Taking of Beaumont Hamel
|73
|73
|0
|The Inverness Gathering
|73
|72
|1
|The 25th K.O.S.B’s Farewell to Meerut
|70
|46
|24
|The River Irvine
|66
|53
|13
|Pipe Major Willie Gray’s Farewell to the Glasgow Police
|65
|57
|8
|Achany Glen
|65
|60
|5
|Pipe Major William Ross’s Farewell to the Scots Guards
RSPBA prescribed four-part Marches:
|111
|73
|38
|The 79th’s Farewell to Gibraltar
|110
|78
|32
|The Siege of Delhi
|107
|64
|43
|The Liberton Pipe Band Polka
|104
|66
|38
|Prince Charles’ Welcome to Lochaber
|104
|87
|17
|The Atholl and Breadalbane Gathering
|102
|57
|45
|Lady Lever Park
|101
|63
|38
|Duncan McInnes
|100
|49
|51
|Major C.M. Usher OBE
|99
|68
|31
|Muir of Ord
|98
|65
|33
|Miss Delicia Chisholm
|98
|52
|46
|Mrs H.L. MacDonald of Dunach
|97
|59
|38
|Donald MacLean’s Farewell to Oban
|97
|73
|24
|Walter Douglas MBE
|95
|69
|26
|The Dundee Military Tattoo
|95
|61
|34
|The Haughs of Cromdale
|94
|53
|41
|John MacMillan of Barra
|92
|64
|28
|The 51st Highland Division at Wadi Akarit
|91
|50
|41
|The Australian Ladies
|88
|58
|30
|Glen Caladh Castle
|88
|63
|25
|The 2nd Rhodesian Regiment
|87
|70
|17
|Captain Norman Orr-Ewing
|85
|75
|10
|The Inverness Gathering
|84
|47
|37
|Miss Elspeth Campbell
|84
|71
|13
|The Burning of the Piper’s Hut
|80
|50
|30
|The Hills of Perth
|79
|66
|13
|KIng George V’s Army
|79
|75
|4
|The 25th K.O.S.B’s Farewell to Meerut
|73
|56
|17
|The Taking of Beaumont Hamel
|72
|49
|23
|Men of Argyll
|71
|56
|15
|Auchmountain’s Bonnie Glen
|65
|58
|7
|Achany Glen
Higher-level Marches:
|107
|56
|51
|The Conundrum
|103
|61
|42
|Captain Carswell
|99
|74
|25
|The Edinburgh City Police Pipe Band
|94
|66
|28
|Jeannie Carruthers
|94
|61
|33
|The Young MacGregor
|92
|77
|15
|Dugald MacColl’s Farewell to France
|92
|55
|37
|Mrs John MacColl
|92
|74
|18
|The Highland Wedding
|91
|69
|22
|The Balmoral Highlanders
|91
|62
|29
|The Royal Scottish Pipers’ Society
|88
|68
|20
|Pipe Major Willie MacLean
|86
|61
|25
|John MacDonald of Glencoe
|86
|44
|42
|The Clan MacColl
|88
|50
|38
|Hugh Kennedy
|84
|54
|30
|The Braes of Badenoch
|84
|69
|15
|The Clan MacCrae Society
|84
|64
|20
|Pipe Major Jim Christie of Wick
|83
|74
|9
|The Links of Forth (8)
|82
|74
|8
|The Links of Forth (6)
|80
|44
|36
|Carradale Bay
|79
|52
|27
|Donald Cameron
|78
|57
|21
|Pipe Major Willie Gray’s Farewell to the Glasgow Police
|77
|44
|33
|Brig. Gen. Ronald Cheape of Tiroran
|74
|53
|21
|The Argyllshire Gathering
|72
|51
|21
|Colin Thomson
|70
|53
|17
|The Lochaber Gathering
|64
|41
|23
|Jimmy Young
|53
|33
|20
|Lord Alexander Kennedy
STRATHSPEYS
RSPBA prescribed two-part Strathspeys:
|124
|112
|12
|The Inverness Fiddler
|120
|98
|22
|Lady MacKenzie of Fairburn
|126
|99
|27
|Munlochy Bridge
|117
|87
|30
|The Oyster Wives’ Rant
|113
|65
|48
|The Keel Row
|111
|79
|32
|Because he was a Bonny Lad
|111
|91
|20
|Nellie’s Strathspey
|111
|95
|16
|The Marquis of Huntly’s Highland Fling
|109
|74
|35
|Colonel MacLeod
|109
|95
|14
|The Maids of the Black Glen
|108
|77
|31
|The Cowal Society
|107
|93
|14
|The Inverness Rant
|102
|60
|42
|Highland Harry
|102
|61
|41
|Molly Connell
|100
|62
|38
|Orange and Blue
|99
|75
|24
|Campbelltown Kiltie Ball
|97
|72
|25
|The Smith’s a Gallant Fireman
|95
|61
|34
|Dornie Ferry
|95
|75
|20
|O’er the Bows to Ballindalloch
|93
|85
|8
|Archie Duncan
|92
|65
|27
|Castle MacGillivray
|91
|81
|10
|Arniston Castle
|89
|59
|30
|The Spirits of Old Pulteney
|89
|67
|22
|Struan Robertson
|88
|59
|29
|Strathconon
|88
|72
|16
|The Marketplace of Inverness
|87
|64
|23
|Lady MacKenzie of Gairloch
|85
|68
|17
|Lady Carmichael’s Strathspey
|85
|57
|28
|Louden’s Bonnie Woods and Braes
|83
|37
|46
|Maggie Cameron
|83
|55
|28
|McPhedran’s Strathspey
|82
|53
|29
|A.A. Cameron’s Strathspey
|81
|54
|27
|Captain Colin Campbell
|80
|42
|38
|Clementina’s Strathspey
|80
|51
|29
|J.F. MacKenzie of Garrynahine
|80
|19
|61
|Pipe Major Hector MacLean
|78
|71
|7
|Dalnahassaig
|75
|40
|35
|Captain Horne
|76
|32
|44
|Jennifer Finlayson
|75
|50
|25
|Kathleen Mala
|74
|58
|16
|Dorrator Bridge
|72
|64
|8
|The Caledonian Canal
|70
|59
|11
|Aspen Bank
|70
|69
|1
|Donald Bane
|64
|45
|19
|The Fiddler’s Joy
|63
|51
|12
|Dora MacLeod
|60
|48
|12
|Miss Jackson
|60
|38
|22
|Susan MacLeod
RSPBA prescribed four-part Strathspeys:
|105
|87
|18
|The Marquis of Huntly’s Highland Fling
|92
|60
|32
|Dornie Ferry
|91
|68
|23
|Struan Robertson
|90
|48
|42
|Highland Harry
|89
|79
|10
|Archie Duncan
|89
|55
|34
|Lady MacKenzie of Gairloch
|88
|67
|21
|Pipe Major Hector MacLean
|83
|61
|22
|Captain Colin Campbell
|82
|73
|9
|The Caledonian Canal
|79
|62
|17
|Cabar Feidh
|79
|59
|20
|Dorrator Bridge
|77
|37
|40
|Jennifer Finlayson
|70
|51
|19
|John Roy Stewart
|69
|42
|27
|Kathleen Mala
Higher-level Strathspeys:
|101
|80
|21
|The Ewe with the Crooked Horn
|97
|68
|29
|The Shepherd’s Crook
|90
|73
|17
|Arniston Castle
|85
|71
|14
|Inveraray Castle
|81
|58
|23
|The Islay Ball
|73
|34
|39
|Maggie Cameron
|68
|54
|14
|Bob O’Fettercairn
|67
|30
|37
|Monymusk
|66
|58
|8
|Atholl Cummers
|66
|47
|19
|Dora MacLeod
|59
|31
|28
|Susan MacLeod
|58
|52
|6
|The Caledonian Society of London
|54
|39
|15
|Blair Drummond
|52
|31
|21
|Tulloch Castle
|49
|39
|10
|The Cameronian Rant
REELS
RSPBA prescribed two-part Reels:
|110
|61
|49
|The Brown Haired Maiden
|110
|75
|35
|MacKay from Skye
|110
|75
|35
|Piper of Drummond
|108
|72
|36
|The Auld Wife A’Hint the Door
|106
|71
|35
|Over the Isles to America
|106
|67
|39
|Eastwood Cottage
|102
|81
|21
|Marion and Donald
|101
|84
|17
|Johnnie MacDonald’s Reel
|100
|70
|30
|The Sound of Sleat
|99
|77
|22
|The Fairy Dance
|99
|83
|16
|Molly on the Shore
|99
|89
|10
|Willie Murray’s Reel
|98
|58
|40
|High Road to Linton
|98
|72
|26
|Major David Manson
|96
|68
|28
|Thomson’s Dirk
|95
|65
|30
|Colonel MacLeod
|94
|56
|38
|The Circassian Circle
|93
|87
|6
|Alick C. MacGregor
|93
|76
|17
|Flora, Mrs MacLeod of MacLeod
|92
|74
|18
|Caber Feidh
|92
|58
|34
|The Ale is Dear
|89
|83
|6
|Duncan Findlay’s Reel
|89
|77
|12
|Lexy McAskill
|89
|79
|10
|Mo Chuachag Laghach Thu
|88
|66
|22
|Forrest Lodge
|87
|59
|28
|Miss Girdle
|86
|39
|47
|Ca’ the Ewes
|86
|73
|13
|The Famous Ballymote
|82
|63
|19
|Capt. Lachlan MacPhail of Tiree
|82
|65
|17
|Lord James Murray
|82
|77
|5
|Sheila McMurchy’s Dance
|81
|77
|4
|Angus MacLellan
|80
|74
|6
|Jock Wilson’s Ball
|80
|61
|19
|The Blackberry Bush
|77
|41
|36
|Pipe Major Callum Campbell
|76
|27
|49
|Tail Toddle
|74
|65
|9
|The Bridge of Garry
|70
|44
|26
|Bessie MacIntyre
|69
|38
|31
|Kalabakan
|69
|58
|11
|The Man from Glengarry
|64
|38
|26
|Sleepy Maggie
|57
|38
|19
|Lt. Col. D.J.S Murray
RSPBA prescribed four-part Reels:
|110
|93
|17
|MacKay from Skye
|110
|63
|47
|The Brown Haired Maiden
|99
|67
|32
|Colonel MacLeod
|99
|82
|17
|Molly on the Shore
|99
|93
|6
|Murdo Lamont’s Spree
|98
|56
|42
|Fiona MacLeod
|97
|85
|12
|Gena MacLeod
|92
|87
|5
|Duncan Findlay’s Reel
|90
|72
|18
|Capt. Lachlan MacPhail of Tiree
|88
|69
|19
|The Blackberry Bush
|88
|63
|25
|Thomson’s Dirk
|87
|74
|13
|Jock Wilson’s Ball
|84
|70
|14
|Lexie McAskill
|84
|71
|13
|Willie Cummings Rant
|83
|68
|15
|Flora, Mrs MacLeod of MacLeod
|83
|57
|26
|The Sound of Sleat
|81
|76
|5
|Sheila McMurchy’s Dance
|80
|46
|34
|Pipe Major Callum Campbell
|76
|72
|4
|Angus MacLellan
|73
|47
|26
|Bessie McIntyre
|66
|55
|11
|The Man from Glengarry
|65
|32
|33
|Kalabakan
|58
|44
|14
|Sleepy Maggie
|56
|40
|16
|Lt. Col. D.J.S. Murray
Higher-level Reels:
|103
|62
|41
|The Brown Haired Maiden (six parts)
|101
|68
|33
|Over the Isles to America
|97
|84
|13
|Willie Murray’s Reel
|94
|78
|16
|Pretty Marion
|91
|81
|10
|Cabar Feidh
|91
|79
|12
|Charlie’s Welcome
|91
|66
|25
|John Morrison of Assynt House
|90
|67
|23
|Dolina MacKay
|88
|76
|12
|Johnnie MacDonald’s Reel
|86
|60
|26
|McAllister’s Dirk
|83
|78
|5
|Alick C. MacGregor
|80
|38
|42
|Ca’ the Ewes (four parts)
|80
|72
|8
|Mrs. MacPherson of Inveran
|79
|65
|14
|Major David Manson
|77
|37
|40
|Ca’ the Ewes (six parts)
|71
|41
|30
|Loch Carron
|71
|41
|30
|The Smith of Chilliechassie (6) – MacLellan
|66
|44
|22
|John McKechnie
|59
|45
|14
|The Smith of Chilliechassie (Ramsay setting, eight parts)
|49
|27
|22
|The Sheepwife
Now in his sixties, Alan Jones began learning the side drum at the age of 12 with the Manawatu Scottish Pipe Band, in Palmerston North, New Zealand. By his early twenties he had achieved a national solo drumming title, two national pipe band drumming titles (as a corps drummer), and had travelled to Scotland for a year to play a full competition season in Grade 1. Upon returning home to New Zealand, Alan and his wife (whom he met in Glasgow) settled in Hamilton, where he was to become the lead-drummer of the local Grade 2 band, a position that he held for many years. A teacher of Mathematics and Gifted-and-Talented children for most of his working life, Alan has always had a great interest in working with young people, with much time invested, and success achieved, over the years with various drum-teaching initiatives. Although now retired from bands, he still assists locally as a learner-drumming tutor or score-writer, when required.
We hope that subscribers have enjoyed Alan Jones’s interesting and scientific approach to attempting to discover what might make a composition more conducive to more effective ensemble.
Again, there’s no replacement for enjoying the challenge of a subjectively appealing composition, but, if you like the idea of finding an edge in competition, this and all detailed analyses and approaches can only provide alternative approaches to the game of winning.
