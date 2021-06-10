The rankings: MSRs using Alan Jones’s ensemble formula (updated)

Editor’s note: The four-part series by former Grade 1 snare drummer and mathematician Alan Jones of New Zealand outlined his attempt to break down marches, strathspeys and reels for their suitability for pipe band ensemble success.

If you have not read them, they’re well worth your consideration, and the links to the articles follow.

Of course, piping and drumming are arts, but, at least the version most pipes|drums readers enjoy, is focused on competition. Just as there is art in sports, there is a degree of sport in our arts. Every pipe band looks for an edge in competition.

Many of the innovations involving bagpipes and drums are based on science. The pipe band snare drum itself is, in many ways, a work of physics, and most instrument manufacturers consider the latest innovations in manufacturing to get a business edge.

Don’t worry, no one is going to take your LAK away.

We find it ironic that the great 2/4 march “Lord Alexander Kennedy” is beloved by many pipers, drummers and pipe bands, yet when Alan Jones applies his theories and formulas, it ranks as the most unsuitable composition for successful ensemble.

On paper, that is.

There’s also no doubting that it is the creative and technical skill of the drum score composer that can overcome the challenges – real or theoretical – that the tune might or might not present. Pipe bands love a challenge. A Grade 1 band would be laughed out the park if they played, say, “Walter Douglas MBE” in their MSR.

Then again, there’s no formal reward for “hard,” especially in pipe bands where judges might well have never have even heard of, much less played, “Colonel Stockwell.”

The debate continues over whether we should challenge ourselves in competition, and thus potentially reduce the chance of a prize, or make things as easy as reasonably possible to increase the opportunity to win.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here are 2019 World Champions Inveraray

& District playing “Lord Alexander Kennedy”

on their way to winning the title.

Ensemble judge David Brown

placed the band first.

Silver Stars at the Northern Meeting have been won with “Charlie’s Welcome” and “Thompson’s Dirk,” and probably far more often with the latter.

One does not have to agree with Jones’s discoveries. But, if you’re like us, we try to keep an open mind, gather the information, and make an informed decision.

Don’t worry, no one is going to take your LAK away.

Pipe band judges would be ignorant or just plain stupid to summarily conclude that no band can make a good job of “Lord Alexander Kennedy” based on a scientific analysis. There can be no replacing skill and nuance.

In Part 3, Jones concluded that Ann Gray’s lesser-played 2/4 march, “Andrew Wright of Dunblane,” provides optimal ensemble opportunities, according to his mathematical formulas.

Here, then, are the more popular competition marches, strathspeys and reels that Alan Jones put through his calculations to determine their theoretical propensity for ensemble success.

As they say, your opinions may vary.

What Makes Ensemble Click: Is this the end for “Lord Alexander Kennedy”? – Part 1

May 23, 2021

What Makes Ensemble Click: Is this the end for “Lord Alexander Kennedy”? – Part 2



What Makes Ensemble Click: Is this the end for “Lord Alexander Kennedy”? – Part 3



What Makes Ensemble Click: Is this the end for “Lord Alexander Kennedy”? – Part 4

June 6, 2021

By Alan Jones

The following scores result from a spreadsheet program that measures the piping tune’s rhythmic compatibility with the pipe band snare drum, based on the five criteria: Flow, Rhythm, Lift, Drive, and Repetition.

This is a preliminary analysis, based on the tune’s own rhythmic structure.

The higher the score, the greater the potential ensemble match between the two instruments.

For example:

“Lord Alexander Kennedy” Flow 0.55 Good Rhythm 0.10 Poor Lift 0.07 Poor Drive 0.34 Poor Repetition 0.58 Good SCORE: 33%

A second analysis, based on an enhancement of the tune’s rhythmic structure, can be found in Part 4.

Here are percentage ratings for marches commonly played in competition.

Higher-level Marches

77% Dugald MacColl’s Farewell to France 74 The Edinburgh City Police Pipe Band 74 The Highland Wedding 74 The Links of Forth (6 parts) 74 The Links of Forth (8 parts) 69 The Balmoral Highlanders 69 The Clan MacCrae Society 68 Pipe Major Willie MacLean 66 Jeannie Carruthers 62 The Royal Scottish Pipers’ Society 61 Captain Carswell 61 John MacDonald of Glencoe 61 The Young MacGregor 57 Pipe-Major Willie Gray’s Farewell to the Glasgow Police 56 The Conundrum 55 Mrs. John MacColl 54 Pipe-Major Jim Christie of Wick 54 The Braes of Badenoch 53 The Argyllshire Gathering 53 The Lochaber Gathering 52 Donald Cameron 51 Colin Thomson 50 Hugh Kennedy 44 Brig.-Gen. Ronald Cheape of Tiroran 44 Carradale Bay 44 The Clan MacColl 41 Jimmy Young 33 Lord Alexander Kennedy

Higher-level Strathspeys

79% The Ewe wi’ the Crookit Horn 73 Arniston Castle 71 Inveraray Castle 68 Shepherd’s Crook 58 Atholl Cummers 58 The Islay Ball 54 Bob o’ Fettercairn 52 The Caledonian Society of London 47 Dora MacLeod 39 Blair Drummond 39 The Cameronian Rant 34 Maggie Cameron 31 Tulloch Castle 31 Susan MacLeod 30 Monymusk

Higher-level Reels

84% Willie Murray’s Reel 81 Cabar Feidh 79 Charlie’s Welcome 78 Alick C. MacGregor 78 Pretty Marion 76 Johnnie MacDonald’s Reel 72 Mrs. MacPherson of Inveran 68 Over the Isles to America 67 Dolina MacKay 66 John Morrison, Assynt House 65 Major David Manson 62 The Brown-Haired Maiden (6 parts) 60 McAllister’s Dirk 45 The Smith of Chilliechassie (arr. Ramsay, 8 parts) 44 John McKechnie 41 The Smith of Chilliechassie (arr. MacLellan, 6 parts) 41 Ca’ the Ewes (6 parts) 41 Loch Carron 38 Ca’ the Ewes (4 parts) 27 The Sheepwife

MSR pipe tune rankings based on the pipe tune’s enhanced rhythmic framework

The following scores result from a spreadsheet “program” that measures the piping tune’s rhythmic compatibility with the pipe band snare-drum.

Each tune has now been analyzed twice by the program.

The first analysis, based on the tune’s own rhythmic structure. The second analysis, based on the tune’s enhanced rhythmic structure.

The results of this second analysis provide a more accurate indication of the tune’s potential to deliver a close rhythmic match between the pipe and drum sections.

The higher the score, the greater the potential match between the two instruments.

For example:

87 55 32 Andrew Wright of Dunblane

87% – The tune’s ensemble rating – based on its “enhanced” rhythmic framework.

55% – The tune’s preliminary score – based on its own rhythmic framework.

32% – The ensemble points gained.

N.B. So that an accurate and direct comparison between all types and levels of tune can be made, enhanced framework results have been allowed to exceed 100%.

MARCHES

RSPBA prescribed two-part Marches:

116 58 58 Corriechoillie’s 43rd Welcome to the Northern Meeting 115 55 60 The Earl of Mansfield 114 65 49 Mrs H.L. MacDonald of Dunach 114 74 40 The Drunken Piper 112 67 45 The Liberton Pipe Band Polka 110 69 41 McKay’s Polka 110 63 47 The Weary Maid 108 84 24 Coppermill 108 82 26 The 79th’s Farewell to Gibraltar 107 83 24 Greenwood Side 106 62 44 Duncan McInnes 106 64 42 Miss Delicia Chisholm 106 64 42 Prince Charles’ Welcome to Lochaber 104 52 52 Highland Lassie Going to the Fair 104 63 41 Mairi Bhan 104 63 41 The Sweet Maid of Glendaurel 101 61 40 Highland Laddie 101 70 31 The High Road to Gairloch 99 49 50 Major C.M. Usher OBE 99 85 14 The 72nd Highlanders’ Farewell to Aberdeen 97 70 27 Rantin’ Rovin’ Robin 97 78 19 The Siege of Delhi 96 73 23 MacKay’s Farewell to the 74th 96 76 20 Teribus 96 73 23 The McKenzie Highlanders 96 68 28 Walter Douglas MBE 95 64 31 The Atholl and Breadalbane Gathering 95 80 15 The Burning of the Piper’s Hut 95 68 27 The White Cockade 93 61 32 Muir of Ord 93 70 23 The Brown Haired Maiden 92 48 44 Australian Ladies 92 74 18 Corn Riggs are Bonny 92 41 51 Lady lever Park 91 60 31 The Haughs of Cromdale 89 57 32 Glen Caladh Castle 88 70 18 The 2nd Rhodesian Regiment 87 57 30 Campbell’s Farewell to Redcastle 87 66 21 The 51st Highland Division at Wadi Akarit 86 53 33 Hugh Kennedy 86 63 23 The Barren Rocks of Aden 85 75 10 Jenny’s Bawbee 85 63 22 Men of Argyll 84 54 30 Auchmountain’s Bonnie Glen 84 61 23 Captain Norman Orr-Ewing 84 49 35 Donald MacLean’s Farewell to Oben 83 60 23 The Dundee Military Tattoo 83 51 32 The Hills of Perth 81 81 0 I’ll Gang Nae Mair Tae Yon Toon 81 61 20 King George V’s Army 81 64 17 The Piper’s Cave 78 41 37 John MacMillan of Barra 76 61 15 Dornoch Links 74 49 25 The Taking of Beaumont Hamel 73 73 0 The Inverness Gathering 73 72 1 The 25th K.O.S.B’s Farewell to Meerut 70 46 24 The River Irvine 66 53 13 Pipe Major Willie Gray’s Farewell to the Glasgow Police 65 57 8 Achany Glen 65 60 5 Pipe Major William Ross’s Farewell to the Scots Guards

RSPBA prescribed four-part Marches:

111 73 38 The 79th’s Farewell to Gibraltar 110 78 32 The Siege of Delhi 107 64 43 The Liberton Pipe Band Polka 104 66 38 Prince Charles’ Welcome to Lochaber 104 87 17 The Atholl and Breadalbane Gathering 102 57 45 Lady Lever Park 101 63 38 Duncan McInnes 100 49 51 Major C.M. Usher OBE 99 68 31 Muir of Ord 98 65 33 Miss Delicia Chisholm 98 52 46 Mrs H.L. MacDonald of Dunach 97 59 38 Donald MacLean’s Farewell to Oban 97 73 24 Walter Douglas MBE 95 69 26 The Dundee Military Tattoo 95 61 34 The Haughs of Cromdale 94 53 41 John MacMillan of Barra 92 64 28 The 51st Highland Division at Wadi Akarit 91 50 41 The Australian Ladies 88 58 30 Glen Caladh Castle 88 63 25 The 2nd Rhodesian Regiment 87 70 17 Captain Norman Orr-Ewing 85 75 10 The Inverness Gathering 84 47 37 Miss Elspeth Campbell 84 71 13 The Burning of the Piper’s Hut 80 50 30 The Hills of Perth 79 66 13 KIng George V’s Army 79 75 4 The 25th K.O.S.B’s Farewell to Meerut 73 56 17 The Taking of Beaumont Hamel 72 49 23 Men of Argyll 71 56 15 Auchmountain’s Bonnie Glen 65 58 7 Achany Glen

Higher-level Marches:

107 56 51 The Conundrum 103 61 42 Captain Carswell 99 74 25 The Edinburgh City Police Pipe Band 94 66 28 Jeannie Carruthers 94 61 33 The Young MacGregor 92 77 15 Dugald MacColl’s Farewell to France 92 55 37 Mrs John MacColl 92 74 18 The Highland Wedding 91 69 22 The Balmoral Highlanders 91 62 29 The Royal Scottish Pipers’ Society 88 68 20 Pipe Major Willie MacLean 86 61 25 John MacDonald of Glencoe 86 44 42 The Clan MacColl 88 50 38 Hugh Kennedy 84 54 30 The Braes of Badenoch 84 69 15 The Clan MacCrae Society 84 64 20 Pipe Major Jim Christie of Wick 83 74 9 The Links of Forth (8) 82 74 8 The Links of Forth (6) 80 44 36 Carradale Bay 79 52 27 Donald Cameron 78 57 21 Pipe Major Willie Gray’s Farewell to the Glasgow Police 77 44 33 Brig. Gen. Ronald Cheape of Tiroran 74 53 21 The Argyllshire Gathering 72 51 21 Colin Thomson 70 53 17 The Lochaber Gathering 64 41 23 Jimmy Young 53 33 20 Lord Alexander Kennedy

STRATHSPEYS

RSPBA prescribed two-part Strathspeys:

124 112 12 The Inverness Fiddler 120 98 22 Lady MacKenzie of Fairburn 126 99 27 Munlochy Bridge 117 87 30 The Oyster Wives’ Rant 113 65 48 The Keel Row 111 79 32 Because he was a Bonny Lad 111 91 20 Nellie’s Strathspey 111 95 16 The Marquis of Huntly’s Highland Fling 109 74 35 Colonel MacLeod 109 95 14 The Maids of the Black Glen 108 77 31 The Cowal Society 107 93 14 The Inverness Rant 102 60 42 Highland Harry 102 61 41 Molly Connell 100 62 38 Orange and Blue 99 75 24 Campbelltown Kiltie Ball 97 72 25 The Smith’s a Gallant Fireman 95 61 34 Dornie Ferry 95 75 20 O’er the Bows to Ballindalloch 93 85 8 Archie Duncan 92 65 27 Castle MacGillivray 91 81 10 Arniston Castle 89 59 30 The Spirits of Old Pulteney 89 67 22 Struan Robertson 88 59 29 Strathconon 88 72 16 The Marketplace of Inverness 87 64 23 Lady MacKenzie of Gairloch 85 68 17 Lady Carmichael’s Strathspey 85 57 28 Louden’s Bonnie Woods and Braes 83 37 46 Maggie Cameron 83 55 28 McPhedran’s Strathspey 82 53 29 A.A. Cameron’s Strathspey 81 54 27 Captain Colin Campbell 80 42 38 Clementina’s Strathspey 80 51 29 J.F. MacKenzie of Garrynahine 80 19 61 Pipe Major Hector MacLean 78 71 7 Dalnahassaig 75 40 35 Captain Horne 76 32 44 Jennifer Finlayson 75 50 25 Kathleen Mala 74 58 16 Dorrator Bridge 72 64 8 The Caledonian Canal 70 59 11 Aspen Bank 70 69 1 Donald Bane 64 45 19 The Fiddler’s Joy 63 51 12 Dora MacLeod 60 48 12 Miss Jackson 60 38 22 Susan MacLeod

RSPBA prescribed four-part Strathspeys:

105 87 18 The Marquis of Huntly’s Highland Fling 92 60 32 Dornie Ferry 91 68 23 Struan Robertson 90 48 42 Highland Harry 89 79 10 Archie Duncan 89 55 34 Lady MacKenzie of Gairloch 88 67 21 Pipe Major Hector MacLean 83 61 22 Captain Colin Campbell 82 73 9 The Caledonian Canal 79 62 17 Cabar Feidh 79 59 20 Dorrator Bridge 77 37 40 Jennifer Finlayson 70 51 19 John Roy Stewart 69 42 27 Kathleen Mala

Higher-level Strathspeys:

101 80 21 The Ewe with the Crooked Horn 97 68 29 The Shepherd’s Crook 90 73 17 Arniston Castle 85 71 14 Inveraray Castle 81 58 23 The Islay Ball 73 34 39 Maggie Cameron 68 54 14 Bob O’Fettercairn 67 30 37 Monymusk 66 58 8 Atholl Cummers 66 47 19 Dora MacLeod 59 31 28 Susan MacLeod 58 52 6 The Caledonian Society of London 54 39 15 Blair Drummond 52 31 21 Tulloch Castle 49 39 10 The Cameronian Rant

REELS

RSPBA prescribed two-part Reels:

110 61 49 The Brown Haired Maiden 110 75 35 MacKay from Skye 110 75 35 Piper of Drummond 108 72 36 The Auld Wife A’Hint the Door 106 71 35 Over the Isles to America 106 67 39 Eastwood Cottage 102 81 21 Marion and Donald 101 84 17 Johnnie MacDonald’s Reel 100 70 30 The Sound of Sleat 99 77 22 The Fairy Dance 99 83 16 Molly on the Shore 99 89 10 Willie Murray’s Reel 98 58 40 High Road to Linton 98 72 26 Major David Manson 96 68 28 Thomson’s Dirk 95 65 30 Colonel MacLeod 94 56 38 The Circassian Circle 93 87 6 Alick C. MacGregor 93 76 17 Flora, Mrs MacLeod of MacLeod 92 74 18 Caber Feidh 92 58 34 The Ale is Dear 89 83 6 Duncan Findlay’s Reel 89 77 12 Lexy McAskill 89 79 10 Mo Chuachag Laghach Thu 88 66 22 Forrest Lodge 87 59 28 Miss Girdle 86 39 47 Ca’ the Ewes 86 73 13 The Famous Ballymote 82 63 19 Capt. Lachlan MacPhail of Tiree 82 65 17 Lord James Murray 82 77 5 Sheila McMurchy’s Dance 81 77 4 Angus MacLellan 80 74 6 Jock Wilson’s Ball 80 61 19 The Blackberry Bush 77 41 36 Pipe Major Callum Campbell 76 27 49 Tail Toddle 74 65 9 The Bridge of Garry 70 44 26 Bessie MacIntyre 69 38 31 Kalabakan 69 58 11 The Man from Glengarry 64 38 26 Sleepy Maggie 57 38 19 Lt. Col. D.J.S Murray

RSPBA prescribed four-part Reels:

110 93 17 MacKay from Skye 110 63 47 The Brown Haired Maiden 99 67 32 Colonel MacLeod 99 82 17 Molly on the Shore 99 93 6 Murdo Lamont’s Spree 98 56 42 Fiona MacLeod 97 85 12 Gena MacLeod 92 87 5 Duncan Findlay’s Reel 90 72 18 Capt. Lachlan MacPhail of Tiree 88 69 19 The Blackberry Bush 88 63 25 Thomson’s Dirk 87 74 13 Jock Wilson’s Ball 84 70 14 Lexie McAskill 84 71 13 Willie Cummings Rant 83 68 15 Flora, Mrs MacLeod of MacLeod 83 57 26 The Sound of Sleat 81 76 5 Sheila McMurchy’s Dance 80 46 34 Pipe Major Callum Campbell 76 72 4 Angus MacLellan 73 47 26 Bessie McIntyre 66 55 11 The Man from Glengarry 65 32 33 Kalabakan 58 44 14 Sleepy Maggie 56 40 16 Lt. Col. D.J.S. Murray

Higher-level Reels:

103 62 41 The Brown Haired Maiden (six parts) 101 68 33 Over the Isles to America 97 84 13 Willie Murray’s Reel 94 78 16 Pretty Marion 91 81 10 Cabar Feidh 91 79 12 Charlie’s Welcome 91 66 25 John Morrison of Assynt House 90 67 23 Dolina MacKay 88 76 12 Johnnie MacDonald’s Reel 86 60 26 McAllister’s Dirk 83 78 5 Alick C. MacGregor 80 38 42 Ca’ the Ewes (four parts) 80 72 8 Mrs. MacPherson of Inveran 79 65 14 Major David Manson 77 37 40 Ca’ the Ewes (six parts) 71 41 30 Loch Carron 71 41 30 The Smith of Chilliechassie (6) – MacLellan 66 44 22 John McKechnie 59 45 14 The Smith of Chilliechassie (Ramsay setting, eight parts) 49 27 22 The Sheepwife

Now in his sixties, Alan Jones began learning the side drum at the age of 12 with the Manawatu Scottish Pipe Band, in Palmerston North, New Zealand. By his early twenties he had achieved a national solo drumming title, two national pipe band drumming titles (as a corps drummer), and had travelled to Scotland for a year to play a full competition season in Grade 1. Upon returning home to New Zealand, Alan and his wife (whom he met in Glasgow) settled in Hamilton, where he was to become the lead-drummer of the local Grade 2 band, a position that he held for many years. A teacher of Mathematics and Gifted-and-Talented children for most of his working life, Alan has always had a great interest in working with young people, with much time invested, and success achieved, over the years with various drum-teaching initiatives. Although now retired from bands, he still assists locally as a learner-drumming tutor or score-writer, when required.

We hope that subscribers have enjoyed Alan Jones’s interesting and scientific approach to attempting to discover what might make a composition more conducive to more effective ensemble.

Again, there’s no replacement for enjoying the challenge of a subjectively appealing composition, but, if you like the idea of finding an edge in competition, this and all detailed analyses and approaches can only provide alternative approaches to the game of winning.

Related

What Makes Ensemble Click: Is this the end for “Lord Alexander Kennedy”? – Part 1

May 23, 2021

What Makes Ensemble Click: Is this the end for “Lord Alexander Kennedy”? – Part 2



What Makes Ensemble Click: Is this the end for “Lord Alexander Kennedy”? – Part 3



What Makes Ensemble Click: Is this the end for “Lord Alexander Kennedy”? – Part 4

June 6, 2021