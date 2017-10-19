TO KO’s get started

(Page 1 of 1)

Toronto – October 28, 2017 – The first rounds of the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario’s Toronto Branch Knockout Competitions were held at Moss Park Armoury. The events aggregate scores towards a final round in early 2018. The second rounds will be held on December 2nd, preceded by a workshop by Matt MacIsaac in the morning.

Solo Piping

Professional 6/8 March (five competed)

1st Dylan Whittemore

2nd Tyler Bridge

3rd Glenn Walpole

Judge: Michael Grey

Amateur B Division 2/4 March (15 competed)

1st Henry Michael Paluch

2nd Kathleen Lasseter

3rd Roy Huang

4th James Dennison

5th Caleb John MacPherson

6th Ryan Henderson

Judge: Michael Grey

Solo Snare Drumming

A Division MSR (three competed)

1st Madelyn Neil

2nd James Kirkwood

3rd Tom Litherland

Judge: Dan Bist

B Division 2/4 March (four competed)

1st Aprille Holmes

2nd Liam McGlashon

3rd James Berry

4th Drew Crix

Judge: Dan Bist

