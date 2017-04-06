Toronto Indoor 2017 videos

Published: April 16, 2017
pipes|drums is once again pleased to bring our readers/viewers high resolution video of the Grade 1 and Grade 2 band competitions at the 2017 Toronto Indoor Games on April 15th at Moss Park Armoury in Toronto.

+ Toronto Police sweep Toronto Indoor

Both events in the two-band Grade 1 competition were won by the Toronto Police. In Grade 2, only one band entered, and the 400 Tactical Helicopter Squadron performed both a Medley and an MSR.

We hope that you enjoy these videos.

