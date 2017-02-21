Toronto K-O: Ian K; Dawson: drumming

Toronto – March 4, 2017 – Ian K. MacDonald was the winner of the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario’s Toronto Branch Professional Knockout competition, held at Mosspark Armoury. The event was resurrected after a fourteen-year hiatus. In the Professional Snare Drumming event, Harvey Dawson was victorious. Renowned piper Angus MacColl was in Toronto to conduct a piobaireachd workshop during the day, also put on by the PPBSO’s Toronto Branch.

