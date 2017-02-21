Toronto K-O: Ian K; Dawson: drumming

Published: March 5, 2017
Ian K. MacDonald

Toronto – March 4, 2017 – Ian K. MacDonald was the winner of the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario’s Toronto Branch Professional Knockout competition, held at Mosspark Armoury. The event was resurrected after a fourteen-year hiatus. In the Professional Snare Drumming event, Harvey Dawson was victorious. Renowned piper Angus MacColl was in Toronto to conduct a piobaireachd workshop during the day, also put on by the PPBSO’s Toronto Branch.

Solo Piping
Professional
1st Ian K. MacDonald
2nd Glenn Walpole
3rd Aidan Bowen
Judge: Angus MacColl

Amateur A Division
1st Liam Melville
2nd Charles David Mitchell
3rd Alex Klausnitzer
Judge: Angus MacColl

Amateur B Division
1st Henry Paluch
2nd Michael Malish
3rd Alison Andrews
Judge: Glenna Mackay Johnstone

Snare Drumming
Professional
1st Harvey Dawson
2nd Kyle Wardell
3rd Neil Birkett
Judge: Doug Stronach

Amateur A Division
1st Matthew Page
2nd Madelyn Neil
3rd Brody Duncan
Judge: Doug Stronach

Amateur B Division
1st James Berry
2nd Aprille Holmes
3rd Cameron MacDonald
Judge: Doug Stronach

