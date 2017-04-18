Transvaal Scottish wins Jeppe

(Page 1 of 1)

Kensington, South Africa – May 13, 2017 – The Jeppe Highland Gathering continued despite horrendous weather and, ultimately, the Transvaal Scottish won both Grade 2 band events. Novice Juvenile and Juvenile endured the rain and hail, but when lightning arrived the contest moved indoors. Pipe Band Association of South Africa officials managed to restart competitions quickly with little disruption. The Jeppe Gathering is a fundraising event for the Jeppe High School Pipe Band, which was invited to the 2018 Basel Tattoo in Switzerland, but the weather impacted attendance and fundraising. Former St. Laurence O’Toole Pipe-Major Terry Tully continued his judging and teaching tour of the country.

Grade 2

Medley

1st Transvaal Scottish (1,1,1,1)

2nd Benoni MacTalla (2,2,2,2)

3rd Spirit of Richmond (4,3,3,3)

4th Knysna & Districts (Gr3) (3,4,4,4)

Judges: Damien Pitman, Terry Tully (piping); Dewar van Dyk (drumming); Thomas Fuller (ensemble)

MSR

1st Transvaal Scottish (1,2,1,1)

2nd Benoni MacTalla (3,1,2,2)

3rd Knysna & Districts (Gr3) (2,3,4,4)

4th Spirit of Richmond (4,4,3,3)

Judges: David Harris, Terry Tully (piping); Steven St. Clair-Hall (drumming); Sean Maher (Ensemble)

Grade 3

1st Knysna & Districts

2nd African Skye (Gr3)

3rd SA Irish

4th Glen Allen

5th Transvaal Scottish (Gr3)

Grade 4

1st African Skye (Gr4)

2nd Pretoria Highlanders

3rd De La Salle Combined

4th Cornwall Hill

Juvenile

1st Jeppe Juvenile

2nd St Benedict’s Juvenile

3rd Pretoria Boys Juvenile

Novice Juvenile

1st KES

2nd St Benedict’s Novice Juvenile

3rd Cornwall Hill Novice Juvenile

