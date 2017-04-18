Transvaal Scottish wins Jeppe

Kensington, South Africa – May 13, 2017 – The Jeppe Highland Gathering continued despite horrendous weather and, ultimately, the Transvaal Scottish won both Grade 2 band events. Novice Juvenile and Juvenile endured the rain and hail, but when lightning arrived the contest moved indoors. Pipe Band Association of South Africa officials managed to restart competitions quickly with little disruption. The Jeppe Gathering is a fundraising event for the Jeppe High School Pipe Band, which was invited to the 2018 Basel Tattoo in Switzerland, but the weather impacted attendance and fundraising. Former St. Laurence O’Toole Pipe-Major Terry Tully continued his judging and teaching tour of the country.

Grade 2

Medley
1st Transvaal Scottish (1,1,1,1)
2nd Benoni MacTalla (2,2,2,2)
3rd Spirit of Richmond (4,3,3,3)
4th Knysna & Districts (Gr3) (3,4,4,4)
Judges: Damien Pitman, Terry Tully (piping); Dewar van Dyk (drumming); Thomas Fuller (ensemble)

MSR
1st Transvaal Scottish (1,2,1,1)
2nd Benoni MacTalla (3,1,2,2)
3rd Knysna & Districts (Gr3) (2,3,4,4)
4th Spirit of Richmond (4,4,3,3)
Judges: David Harris, Terry Tully (piping); Steven St. Clair-Hall (drumming); Sean Maher (Ensemble)

Grade 3
1st Knysna & Districts
2nd African Skye (Gr3)
3rd SA Irish
4th Glen Allen
5th Transvaal Scottish  (Gr3)

Grade 4
1st African Skye (Gr4)
2nd Pretoria Highlanders
3rd De La Salle Combined
4th Cornwall Hill

Juvenile
1st Jeppe Juvenile
2nd St Benedict’s Juvenile
3rd Pretoria Boys Juvenile

Novice Juvenile
1st KES
2nd St Benedict’s Novice Juvenile
3rd Cornwall Hill Novice Juvenile

