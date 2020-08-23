Published: August 23, 2020

Trixie Winter of Canberra, Australia, wins our $5,557 Draw the Pick contest!

A super-happy Trixie Winter of Canberra, winner of our 2020 Draw the Pick contest and $5,557 worth of fabulous prizes!

After thousands of entries were collected, Trixie Winter of McKellar, Australia, a suburb of Canberra, was the randomly drawn winner of our Draw the Pick contest!

Her good luck nets her $5,557 worth of fabulous products and services from pipes|drums advertisers – one of the biggest prize packages ever offered.

“I don’t believe it!” Trixie says. “I never win anything. I’m so glad that I have won something that will feed my obsession. I still can’t believe it!”

This year’s contest took the place of our usual “Pick the Six” contest in which pipes|drums readers make their prediction for the six Grade 1 prizewinners at the World Pipe Band Championships.

Along with the other entries, Trixie Winter correctly answered this question: “What is your favourite 100% independent, 100% non-profit piping and drumming publication?”

The answer of course pipes|drums, the only 100% non-profit piping and drumming publication not tied to an association or other line of business.

Congratulations to Trixie Winter and thanks to all who entered and to our advertisers who contributed their wares.

Here’s everything that Trixie will enjoy, and we recommend all readers check out the products and services from them and all of our fantastic advertisers!

BagpipeLessons.com –  It’s a cornucopia of prizes from BagpipeLessons.com with a total value of $1,215!

One Year Exclusive Access to the New BagpipeLessons.com Membership ($558) includes new weekly LIVE online video group classes with World-Champion Guest Instructors and access to the library of hundreds of videos, tunes, lessons on nearly every piping topic and the Learn the Pipes online video course.
BagpipeLessons.com Exclusive Deluxe Bundle, which includes:
– Tone Protector: Digital Chanter Cap With Two-way Humidity Control ($93) — pipes|drums 2010-2019 Runner Up Product of the Decade
– Tone Protector Reed Case: Digital Chanter Cap With Two-way Humidity Control ($66) — pipes|drums 2019 Product of the Year
– Bagpipe Gauge ($133)
– Piper’s Ultimate Reed Poker ($47)
– Piper’s Advantage™ Bagpipe Phone Mount ($53)
World Online Piping & Drumming Championships Entry ($239) — entry fees for up to 10 events for the next online piping and drumming competition in Fall/Winter 2020.
The Piper’s Metronome™ app for iOS — the world’s first metronome made by pipers for pipers. Packed with powerful features for pipers at every level.

Balmoral School of Piping & Drumming – free tuition ($731) for five days of live school instruction at the 2021 Balmoral summer session in Pittsburgh. We’re assuming there will be live schools next year. If not, we’ll have to work something out with remote schools.

Blair Bagpipes – a Blair Digital Chanter (plain mounted) – $812.

Bruce Gandy Music – Four ebooks and two of Bruce Gandy’s piobaireachd download packages ($25 each).

Highland Gear Pipe Band Products – a Generation 5.1 bag cover ($120), a Modern Piping Tone Temple ($100), and a Highland Hanger ($30).

Highland Reeds – High-Resonance Drone Reeds. ($102)

Kyle Warren Bagpipes – a copy of each of Kyle Warren’s music collections: Book 1, Tunez ($26), and Book 2, EAT SLEEP PIPE REPEAT ($45).

Lee & Sons Bagpipes – a Lee & Sons pipe bag of the winner’s choice.  (Sheepskin, Goatskin, Cowhide or Sheepskin Premium). $479.

Lyons Bagpipes & Highland Supplies – a set of Crozier Carbon Drone Reeds from Crozier Drone Reeds ($100) and a Moose Valve from Moose Bagpipe Products ($34).

McCallum Bagpipes – a McCallum blackwood long practice chanter with engraved sole, bowl, ferrule and mouthpiece tube. The winner can pick the engraving pattern they prefer. The value of that PC is $344.

Reelpipes.com – $100 credit off purchases at Reelpipes.com

R.G. Hardie & Co. – a $174 voucher to use on rghardiestore.com.

Scott’s Highland Services – AirStream Tilt Blowpipe $120.

Sound Supreme Reeds – a dozen custom made pipe chanter reeds. $144

 

 

 

See also
Is piping and drumming a welcome place for Black players? – Part 1
Published on August 21, 2020
Western Australia re-starts in-person competitions
Published on August 20, 2020
See All Articles
Band pipers: Do the homework on the instrument to stay in shape.

− Ken Eller, Fonthill, Ontario

What format is best for pipe band medley competitions?

  • Traditional closed circle formation
  • Open concert formation
You've already voted today.

August 23, 1973

Ed Neigh wins Dunvegan Medal, Portree, Skye.
© 2020 pipes|drums | All Rights Reserved.

Registration

Forgotten Password?