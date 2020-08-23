Trixie Winter of Canberra, Australia, wins our $5,557 Draw the Pick contest!

After thousands of entries were collected, Trixie Winter of McKellar, Australia, a suburb of Canberra, was the randomly drawn winner of our Draw the Pick contest!

Her good luck nets her $5,557 worth of fabulous products and services from pipes|drums advertisers – one of the biggest prize packages ever offered.

“I don’t believe it!” Trixie says. “I never win anything. I’m so glad that I have won something that will feed my obsession. I still can’t believe it!”

This year’s contest took the place of our usual “Pick the Six” contest in which pipes|drums readers make their prediction for the six Grade 1 prizewinners at the World Pipe Band Championships.

Along with the other entries, Trixie Winter correctly answered this question: “What is your favourite 100% independent, 100% non-profit piping and drumming publication?”

The answer of course pipes|drums, the only 100% non-profit piping and drumming publication not tied to an association or other line of business.

Congratulations to Trixie Winter and thanks to all who entered and to our advertisers who contributed their wares.

Here’s everything that Trixie will enjoy, and we recommend all readers check out the products and services from them and all of our fantastic advertisers!

BagpipeLessons.com – It’s a cornucopia of prizes from BagpipeLessons.com with a total value of $1,215!

Balmoral School of Piping & Drumming – free tuition ($731) for five days of live school instruction at the 2021 Balmoral summer session in Pittsburgh. We’re assuming there will be live schools next year. If not, we’ll have to work something out with remote schools.

Blair Bagpipes – a Blair Digital Chanter (plain mounted) – $812. – a Blair Digital Chanter (plain mounted) – $812.

Bruce Gandy Music – Four ebooks and two of Bruce Gandy’s piobaireachd download packages ($25 each).

Highland Gear Pipe Band Products – a Generation 5.1 bag cover ($120), a Modern Piping Tone Temple ($100), and a Highland Hanger ($30).

Highland Reeds – High-Resonance Drone Reeds. ($102)

Kyle Warren Bagpipes – a copy of each of Kyle Warren’s music collections: Book 1, Tunez ($26), and Book 2, EAT SLEEP PIPE REPEAT ($45).

Lee & Sons Bagpipes – a Lee & Sons pipe bag of the winner’s choice. (Sheepskin, Goatskin, Cowhide or Sheepskin Premium). $479.

Lyons Bagpipes & Highland Supplies – a set of Crozier Carbon Drone Reeds from Crozier Drone Reeds ($100) and a Moose Valve from Moose Bagpipe Products ($34).

McCallum Bagpipes – a McCallum blackwood long practice chanter with engraved sole, bowl, ferrule and mouthpiece tube. The winner can pick the engraving pattern they prefer. The value of that PC is $344.

Reelpipes.com – $100 credit off purchases at Reelpipes.com

R.G. Hardie & Co. – a $174 voucher to use on rghardiestore.com.

Scott’s Highland Services – AirStream Tilt Blowpipe $120.

Sound Supreme Reeds – a dozen custom made pipe chanter reeds. $144