Victorious in ’26 Victoria online solos: Quay, Wilson, Parsons, Donovan, Zilber

The Internet – March 1, 2026 – Australia’s Victorian Pipers Association held their annual Online Solo Piping Competition, and it was Jono Quay who was the overall A Grade winner, Campbell Wilson in the B Grade, C Grade: Finley Parsons, Charlotte Donovan in the D Grade, and the overall Novice champion was Jonno Zilber.

A and B grades in the Australian system are equivalent to Professional/Open grade tiers in most of the rest of the world, and C, B and Novice grades are for amateur players. The country uses “elements” for their light music events: Element 1 = 2/4 March, Element 2 = Strathspey & Reel, and Element 3 = Hornpipe & Jig.

Aggregate awards are calculated using a points system: 20 points for first, 15 for second, 12 for third, 10 for fourth, and 8 for fifth, with ties resolved through this order of preference: Piobaireachd, then Elements 1, Element 2, and Element 3.

Piobaireachd is judged as its own event, with set‑tune lists for A and B grades, and prescribed lists for C, D, and Novice. Because this was an online contest, the submission rules differ slightly from those in in‑person events. For light music, competitors submit one tune per required category. For Piobaireachd, players submit only one tune, chosen from the applicable 2026 VPA set‑tune list: A- and B-Grade competitors select from their respective 2026 set lists. C, D, and Novice competitors select from the prescribed tune list for their grade.

Callum Beaumont and Marion Horsburgh judged all of the events, assessing the performances over a few weeks.

Hey, have you ever wondered why the results from that competition you or your band did well in aren’t on pipes|drums? Well, it’s almost always because the organizers didn’t bother to share them with us. Our policy is not to lazily copy and paste from other sources. So, if we’re not at the contest, we rely on associations, independent organizers, or you to send us the results, along with judging details and a photo or two. Thanks!

A Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Jono Quay

2nd Callum Carn

3rd Andrew Yu

4th Karen Warren

5th Cam Ely

2/4 March

1st Jono Quay

2nd Callum Carn

3rd Peter Crowe

4th Dan Whelan

5th Andrew Yu

Strathspey & Reel

1st Peter Crowe

2nd Jono Quay

3rd Dan Whelan

4th Karen Warren

5th Andrew Yu

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Karen Warren

2nd Jono Quay

3rd Callum Carn

4th Dan Whelan

5th Andrew Yu

B Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Campbell Wilson

2nd Andrea Jones

3rd Craig McKenzie

4th Stephanie Scott

5th Michael Stewart

2/4 March

1st Stephanie Scott

2nd Eddie Boland

3rd Robert Wilkinson

4th Michael Zhang

5th Cam Ely

Strathspey & Reel

1st Campbell Wilson

2nd Cam Ely

3rd Eddie Boland

4th Andrea Jones

5th Robert Wilkinson

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Cam Ely

2nd Campbell Wilson

3rd David Marriner

4th Eddie Boland

5th Stephanie Scott

C Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Roger Sinclair

2nd Alan Wardrop

3rd Claren Lim

4th Finley Parsons

5th Lyn Vanos

2/4 March

1st Sally-Anne Richter

2nd Finley Parsons

3rd Claren Lim

4th Charlie Schaefer

5th Mike Taylor

Strathspey & Reel

1st Finley Parsons

2nd Mike Taylor

3rd Alan Wardrop

4th Sally-Anne Richter

5th Michael Stewart

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Michael Stewart

2nd Claren Lim

3rd Sally-Anne Richter

4th Finley Parsons

5th Mike Taylor

D Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Isabella Lau

2nd Bill Stuart

3rd Charlotte Donovan

4th Chi Kit Yeung

5th Suet Yiu Wong

2/4 March

1st Charlotte Donovan

2nd Roger Sinclair

3rd Mackenzie Woolley

4th Sarah Poynton

5th Isabella Lau

Strathspey & Reel

1st Charlotte Donovan

2nd Sarah Poynton

3rd Dylan Tran

4th Suet Yiu Wong

5th Roger Sinclair

Novice

Piobaireachd

1st Jonno Zilber

2nd Tas Schofield

3rd Daisy Browne

4th Kevin Wightman

5th Dan Cook

2/4 March

1st Matt McKay

2nd Jonno Zilber

3rd Dan Cook

4th Daisy Browne

5th Andrew Macdonald

Slow Air

1st Saffron Scheele

2nd Tas Schofield

3rd Stuart Cruickshanks

4th Kevin Wightman

5th Jonno Zilber