Victorious in ’26 Victoria online solos: Quay, Wilson, Parsons, Donovan, Zilber
The Internet – March 1, 2026 – Australia’s Victorian Pipers Association held their annual Online Solo Piping Competition, and it was Jono Quay who was the overall A Grade winner, Campbell Wilson in the B Grade, C Grade: Finley Parsons, Charlotte Donovan in the D Grade, and the overall Novice champion was Jonno Zilber.
A and B grades in the Australian system are equivalent to Professional/Open grade tiers in most of the rest of the world, and C, B and Novice grades are for amateur players. The country uses “elements” for their light music events: Element 1 = 2/4 March, Element 2 = Strathspey & Reel, and Element 3 = Hornpipe & Jig.
Aggregate awards are calculated using a points system: 20 points for first, 15 for second, 12 for third, 10 for fourth, and 8 for fifth, with ties resolved through this order of preference: Piobaireachd, then Elements 1, Element 2, and Element 3.
Piobaireachd is judged as its own event, with set‑tune lists for A and B grades, and prescribed lists for C, D, and Novice. Because this was an online contest, the submission rules differ slightly from those in in‑person events. For light music, competitors submit one tune per required category. For Piobaireachd, players submit only one tune, chosen from the applicable 2026 VPA set‑tune list: A- and B-Grade competitors select from their respective 2026 set lists. C, D, and Novice competitors select from the prescribed tune list for their grade.
Callum Beaumont and Marion Horsburgh judged all of the events, assessing the performances over a few weeks.
Hey, have you ever wondered why the results from that competition you or your band did well in aren’t on pipes|drums? Well, it’s almost always because the organizers didn’t bother to share them with us. Our policy is not to lazily copy and paste from other sources. So, if we’re not at the contest, we rely on associations, independent organizers, or you to send us the results, along with judging details and a photo or two. Thanks!
A Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Jono Quay
2nd Callum Carn
3rd Andrew Yu
4th Karen Warren
5th Cam Ely
2/4 March
1st Jono Quay
2nd Callum Carn
3rd Peter Crowe
4th Dan Whelan
5th Andrew Yu
Strathspey & Reel
1st Peter Crowe
2nd Jono Quay
3rd Dan Whelan
4th Karen Warren
5th Andrew Yu
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Karen Warren
2nd Jono Quay
3rd Callum Carn
4th Dan Whelan
5th Andrew Yu
B Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Campbell Wilson
2nd Andrea Jones
3rd Craig McKenzie
4th Stephanie Scott
5th Michael Stewart
2/4 March
1st Stephanie Scott
2nd Eddie Boland
3rd Robert Wilkinson
4th Michael Zhang
5th Cam Ely
Strathspey & Reel
1st Campbell Wilson
2nd Cam Ely
3rd Eddie Boland
4th Andrea Jones
5th Robert Wilkinson
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Cam Ely
2nd Campbell Wilson
3rd David Marriner
4th Eddie Boland
5th Stephanie Scott
C Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Roger Sinclair
2nd Alan Wardrop
3rd Claren Lim
4th Finley Parsons
5th Lyn Vanos
2/4 March
1st Sally-Anne Richter
2nd Finley Parsons
3rd Claren Lim
4th Charlie Schaefer
5th Mike Taylor
Strathspey & Reel
1st Finley Parsons
2nd Mike Taylor
3rd Alan Wardrop
4th Sally-Anne Richter
5th Michael Stewart
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Michael Stewart
2nd Claren Lim
3rd Sally-Anne Richter
4th Finley Parsons
5th Mike Taylor
D Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Isabella Lau
2nd Bill Stuart
3rd Charlotte Donovan
4th Chi Kit Yeung
5th Suet Yiu Wong
2/4 March
1st Charlotte Donovan
2nd Roger Sinclair
3rd Mackenzie Woolley
4th Sarah Poynton
5th Isabella Lau
Strathspey & Reel
1st Charlotte Donovan
2nd Sarah Poynton
3rd Dylan Tran
4th Suet Yiu Wong
5th Roger Sinclair
Novice
Piobaireachd
1st Jonno Zilber
2nd Tas Schofield
3rd Daisy Browne
4th Kevin Wightman
5th Dan Cook
2/4 March
1st Matt McKay
2nd Jonno Zilber
3rd Dan Cook
4th Daisy Browne
5th Andrew Macdonald
Slow Air
1st Saffron Scheele
2nd Tas Schofield
3rd Stuart Cruickshanks
4th Kevin Wightman
5th Jonno Zilber
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