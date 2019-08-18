Wilton, Graham leave MacKenzie in post-World’s shake-up

After less than a year as leaders of Grade 2 MacKenzie Caledonian of Dundee, Scotland, David Wilton and Steven Graham have resigned as pipe-major and lead-drummer, respectively.

“Steven and I told the band before World’s that we were going to step down at the end of the season,” Wilton confirmed. “They fought to try and keep us, but in the end we felt it best to leave.”

The move follows a disappointing 2019 World Championships where the band failed to qualify for the final competition. In 2018, MacKenzie was only two points short of winning the RSPBA Grade 2 Champion of Champions aggregate prize, with wins at the European and UK and a second at the British championships.

The band had dropped in the results at the other four RSPBA majors, in the latter prizes at the European and UK championships, but falling significantly out of the lists at the Scottish and British. MacKenzie placed eighth in its Grade 2 World’s qualifying heat.

Wilton had replaced Neil Nicholson as pipe-major. Nicholson has remained with the band, but it is not known who will move into the leadership roles. Before MacKenzie, Wilton was pipe-major of Grade 1 Lomond & Clyde from the Glasgow area. He has has also exceeded as a solo piper, winning many awards before committing his time to pipe bands and teaching. In addition, he is a seven-time World Champion Highland Dancer.

Clare Wilton, also a piper in the band, is also expected to be leaving MacKenzie Caledonian.

Details of the band’s plan to replace Wilton and Graham were not immediately available.

MacKenzie is one of the more active bands in the UK with a successful teaching program. The band routinely stages and promotes concerts in the Dundee area.

Along with City of Discovery, MacKenzie Caledonian is one of two Grade 2 bands from Dundee, and celebrated its centennial as a pipe band in 2018.

