Winnipeg Police win both days at Regina

Regina, Saskatchewan – May 20-21, 2017 – The Winnipeg Police Pipe Band won all of the Grade 3 events at the annual Saskatchewan Highland Gathering and Celtic Festival, which kicked off on Friday night with a reception at the Hotel Saskatchewan to mark the 25th Anniversary of the Grade 2 City of Regina Pipe Band. Both days featured beautiful weather, enthusiastic spectators and a complete agenda of other events, including a record entry in Highland dancing.

Saturday

Grade 2 (one played)

Medley

1st City of Regina

MSR

1st City of Regina

(three competed)1st Winnipeg Police (1,1,1,1)2nd St. Andrew’s (2,2,2,2)3rd Saskatoon Police (3,3,3,3)

MSR

1st Winnipeg Police (1,1,1,1)

2nd St. Andrew’s (2,2,2,2)

3rd Saskatoon Police (3,3,3,3)

Grade 4 (seven competed)

Medley

1st Lord Selkirk RFM (1,1,2,1)

2nd Conservatory of Performing Arts (3,2,3,2)

3rd Regina Police Service (2,3,4,3)

March selection

1st Lord Selkirk RFM (1,1,3,1)

2nd Regina Police Service (2,2,4,2)

3rd St. Andrew’s (Gr4) (4,3,1,3)

Judges for all band events: Dave Hicks, Ken Eller (piping); John Fisher (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble).

Sunday

Grade 2 (medley, one band)

1st City of Regina

Grade 3 (medley, three competed)

1st Winnipeg Police (1,1,1,1)

2nd St. Andrew’s (2,2,2,2)

3rd Saskatoon Police (3,3,3,3)

Grade 4 (medley, seven competed)

1st Lord Selkirk RFM (1,1,2,1)

2nd Regina Police Service (2,3,3,2)

3rd Conservatory of Performing Arts (4,4,4,3)

Best Drum Section Overall: Winnipeg Police

Best Junior Bass: Conservatory of Performing Arts

Best Dress & Deportment: City of Regina

Judges for all event: Dave Hicks, Bob Worrall (piping); John Fisher (drumming); Ken Eller (ensemble)

