Winnipeg Police win both days at Regina

Published: May 22, 2017
No comment
(Page 1 of 1)

Regina, Saskatchewan – May 20-21, 2017 – The Winnipeg Police Pipe Band won all of the Grade 3 events at the annual Saskatchewan Highland Gathering and Celtic Festival, which kicked off on Friday night with a reception at the Hotel Saskatchewan to mark the 25th Anniversary of the Grade 2 City of Regina Pipe Band. Both days featured beautiful weather, enthusiastic spectators and a complete agenda of other events, including a record entry in Highland dancing.

Saturday
Grade 2 (one played)
Medley
1st City of Regina

MSR
1st City of Regina

Winnipeg Police competing at the 2017 Saskatchewan Highland Gathering and Celtic Festival. [Photo used with permission: Jessalyn Wallace, Saskatoon Police]

Grade 3 (three competed)
Medley
1st Winnipeg Police (1,1,1,1)
2nd St. Andrew’s (2,2,2,2)
3rd Saskatoon Police (3,3,3,3)

MSR
1st Winnipeg Police (1,1,1,1)
2nd St. Andrew’s (2,2,2,2)
3rd Saskatoon Police (3,3,3,3)

Grade 4 (seven competed)
Medley
1st Lord Selkirk RFM (1,1,2,1)
2nd Conservatory of Performing Arts (3,2,3,2)
3rd Regina Police Service (2,3,4,3)

March selection
1st Lord Selkirk RFM (1,1,3,1)
2nd Regina Police Service (2,2,4,2)
3rd St. Andrew’s (Gr4) (4,3,1,3)

Judges for all band events: Dave Hicks, Ken Eller (piping); John Fisher (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble).

Sunday
Grade 2 (medley, one band)
1st City of Regina

Grade 3 (medley, three competed)
1st Winnipeg Police (1,1,1,1)
2nd St. Andrew’s (2,2,2,2)
3rd Saskatoon Police (3,3,3,3)

Grade 4 (medley, seven competed)
1st Lord Selkirk RFM (1,1,2,1)
2nd Regina Police Service (2,3,3,2)
3rd Conservatory of Performing Arts (4,4,4,3)

Best Drum Section Overall: Winnipeg Police

Best Junior Bass: Conservatory of Performing Arts

Best Dress & Deportment: City of Regina

Judges for all event: Dave Hicks, Bob Worrall (piping); John Fisher (drumming); Ken Eller (ensemble)

Do you have results? Send them in the format above, along with a few pictures, to us by email.

 

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0.0/5
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
TOP STORIES
Articles from the last three months with the highest overall ratings by readers.
  1. “Pipers Meeting” makes oldest tunes new again
  2. The 1987 Iain McLeod p|d Interview
MOST RECENT POST
  • What judges want
    Tue, 18 Apr 2017
    Sitting adjudicating an amateur solo piping competition the other day, I got to thinking again about the competitors, so many of them so anxious and apprehensive. Playing before a judge who’s going to judge your music is a weird t …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS June 9, 2017Georgetown Highland GamesGeorgetown Fairgrounds

June 10, 2017UK Pipe Band ChampionshipsBelfast

June 15, 2017Cobourg Highland Games & FestivalVictoria Park, Cobourg

June 16, 2017Chicago Highland Games

June 17, 2017The National Piping Centre Virginia Piping & Drumming School 2017Shenandoah University, Winchester VA

TIP OF THE DAY
Pipers: Practice rudiments slowly, rhythmically, and big and open, ensuring every gracenote is audible.
George Campbell, Oshawa, Ontario
FROM THE ARCHIVES
The tight I had the goat