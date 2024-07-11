World’s draw shows 204-band entry across all grades

If the total entry at the 2024 World Championships is an indication, the rebound of the competitive pipe band community post-pandemic shows a solid gain. 204 bands across all grades are set to compete at the August 16-17 competition at Glasgow Green in Glasgow, an increase of 14 bands over the 2024 contest.

Of particular note, an impressive 49 bands over three heats are entered for Grade 4B, and Grade 2 rises to 19 contestants, just short of the threshold of 22 for breaking the event into heats. Nine of the bands in Grade 2 are not from the UK. Each band will have one short performance to determine their placing.

As pipes|drums predicted, 14 bands comprise Grade 1, with every band competing four times – twice on each of Friday and Saturday. Here’s the Grade 1 order of play:

Friday

Closkelt (Northern Ireland) Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (Scotland) Police Scotland & Federation (Scotland) ScottishPower (Scotland) Simon Fraser University (Canada) St. Laurence O’Toole (Ireland) Field Marshal Montgomery (Northern Ireland) Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (Scotland) City of Dunedin (USA) 78th Fraser Highlanders (Canada) Inveraray & District Johnstone (Scotland) Police Scotland Fife (Scotland) St. Thomas Alumni (USA)

Saturday

St Laurence O’Toole Simon Fraser University Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia Inveraray & District Field Marshal Montgomery Police Scotland Fife Closkelt ScottishPower City of Dunedin St. Thomas Alumni Johnstone Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia 78th Fraser Highlanders Police Scotland & Federation

Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia will defend their 2023 title at the event.