World’s Friday in video

pipes|drums brings our readers/viewers our video of a few highlights from the Friday Grade 1 qualifying round at the 2017 World Pipe Band Championships on August 11th at Glasgow Green.

Included are interviews with pipe-majors Robert Cupples, Police Service Northern Ireland, Keith J. Bowes, Johnstone, and David Hilder, Dowco Triumph Street, as well as the last performance in the competition career of Bill Livingstone.

We hope you enjoy this marking of the day.

