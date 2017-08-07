World’s Friday in video

Published: August 12, 2017
No comment
(Page 1 of 1)

pipes|drums brings our readers/viewers our video of a few highlights from the Friday Grade 1 qualifying round at the 2017 World Pipe Band Championships on August 11th at Glasgow Green.

Included are interviews with pipe-majors Robert Cupples, Police Service Northern Ireland, Keith J. Bowes, Johnstone, and David Hilder, Dowco Triumph Street, as well as the last performance in the competition career of Bill Livingstone.

We hope you enjoy this marking of the day.

 

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0.0/5
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
THIS DAY IN HISTORY:
August 12, 1979Triumph Street wins World Drum Corps Championship, Nottingham, England.
MOST RECENT POST
  • Maxville memoir
    Mon, 7 Aug 2017
    Aways good to get back to Maxville for the Glengarry Highland Games, despite the usual scramble to get out of town before the holiday weekend traffic hits Toronto. Here are a few stand-out memories taken away from my two days. … C …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS August 13, 2017Perth Highland GamesNorth Inch, Perth, Scotland

August 13, 2017Cortachy Highland GamesCortachy Castle grounds, Cortachy, Scotland

August 18, 2017The Pipers’ Gathering 2017Wisdom House, Litchfield, CT USA

August 18, 2017Glenisla Highland GamesGlenisla Games Field, Glenisla, Scotland

August 19, 2017Lochaber GatheringNevis Centre, An Aird, Fort William, Scotland

TIP OF THE DAY
If you don’t respect the pipe-major, it’s time to leave the band.
Harry Tung, Trailing Drones
FROM THE ARCHIVES
Letter from Kandahar