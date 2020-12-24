All the best to you and yours!

There’s never been a year quite like it, and as we say goodbye to 2020 we wish you all health, prosperity, and joy possible for the holidays and the New Year.

Now in our 35th year of publishing, we’ve worked to bring you news, views, reviews and interviews every day. It’s a labour of love and devotion to the piping and drumming arts. We’re nonprofit. We have no corporate master or association connection, and we are committed to being independent.

Thank you for your support and, as always, stay tuned!