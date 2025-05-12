Edinburgh’s famous Fettes College searching for drumming instructors

Fettes College in Edinburgh is searching for two new drumming instructors to work with the prestigious private school’s piping and drumming program, with about 120 pupils currently enrolled.

The snare and tenor/bass teachers don’t have to be from the UK, and both roles are “self-employed,” with no contracts.

After 30 years, snare instructor Jim Walker has decided to retire. Walker was a member of Grade 1 Dysart & Dundonald, and was lead-drummer of several bands, including City of Edinburgh and Stockbridge. He grew up in Powell River, British Columbia.

The mid-section teacher will fill in for Sarah Staub, who is taking a one-year leave from the role. Staub is a member of Grade 1 Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia. Staub is also Canadian.

The snare teacher would start in September, and handle about 30 40-minute weekly lessons, plus participation in rehearsals, competitions, concerts and tours. The instructor would receive £27-28 per lesson and £40-41 per hour for rehearsals.

The bass and tenor instructors would start in October. They would have similar responsibilities, payment parameters, and focus on flourishing, tone production, and ensemble.

According to Fettes College Master in Charge of Pipes & Drums Cameron Drummond, “The successful candidates will have a strong background in both performance and teaching, with experience working in solo and band contexts. They will contribute to a programme that supports pupils across a wide range of ages and abilities, aiming to produce confident, versatile performers.”

More information and application materials for the snare instructor are here, and mid-section teacher details are here. You can direct any questions to Drummond directly by email.

The application deadline for both roles is June 1, 2025.