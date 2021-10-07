Fettes College looks to expand mid-section teaching

Scottish schools pipe bands are among the most competitive in the world, and now Fettes College, the famous fee-based institution in Edinburgh, is throwing down the gauntlet by expanding its teaching program with the addition of a bass and tenor instructor.

The successful part-time teacher will join the efforts of full-time piping instructor Cameron Drummond, part-time piping teacher Alasdair Henderson, and snare drumming teacher Jim Walker.

The mid-section instructor would begin teaching in November, and, according to the school’s description, “The successful candidate will be a player of a high standard with both teaching and performance experience. Solo performance and band experience are important as our tenor and bass lessons aim to give well-rounded drumming guidance to our pupils.”

The teacher will provide private 40-minute lessons, attend band practices, and “help various tenor and bass players grow in confidence and ability while learning all of the techniques required to play in a pipe band in different contexts.”

Of note, “music composition and notation” – essentially, the ability to read and write music – are requirements.

The teacher will receive £23.90 (approximately CAD$41) for each 40-minute individual lesson and £35.85 ($61) an hour for attending band practices.

Fettes College’s piping and drumming teaching and competing program is one of many school initiatives in Scotland, which also includes such accomplished academic institutions as Dollar Academy, George Watson’s College, and George Heriot’s School, as well as many collective non-fee-based district school systems across the country.

Interested applicants should contact Drummond, Master in Charge of Pipes and Drums, by email.

The main Fettes College building is an example of Baronial architecture. Among the school’s more famous pupils are former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, the actor Tilda Swinton, and British secret agent James Bond.

Related

Fettes College searching for piping teacher

May 5, 2017

Drummond appointed new Sr. Piping Instructor at Fettes College

May 17, 2014