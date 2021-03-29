2021 USPF: cancelled

The 2021 United States Piping Foundation’s Maclean MacLeod Memorial Solo Piping Competition has been cancelled.

The organizers had planned to run another online event, as they did in 2020, but have opted instead to skip the year and plan toward an in-person event at the University of Delaware on June 18, 2022.

“The board considered the benefits and disadvantages of an online contest, and concluded that the competition deserves a proper venue, and that it should be an in-person event,” said Michael Rogers, an even organizer.

He said that the University of Delaware and its School of Music have suspended all outside events this year due to the pandemic.

Bruce Gandy of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, was the winner of last year’s USPF competition, which was held in a submitted video format. Competitors had their tunes assigned and then were given three days to upload their video performances for judges to assess.

In 2014, the organizers renamed the annual solo piping championship after late founder, Maclean MacLeod, died in 2013. MacLeod ran the event since its inception in 1987. The competition is limited to pipers currently domiciled in North America.

“While it is disappointing to both organizers and competitors, your understanding is appreciated during this challenging time,” Rogers said.

