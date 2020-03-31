USPF solo piping championship to carry on online

The United States Pipe Foundation’s annual solo piping championships had been scheduled for June 20th – and it still is.

The organization has announced that this year’s event will be held regardless of the COVID-19 lockdown, with professional and amateur competitors submitting their entries by video, judges assembling from their homes to assess the submitted performances.

The original plan was to hold the event again at the University of Delaware in Wilmington.

“We are still working out the details, but we plan to have an online competition,” said organizer Michael Rogers. “The entry process, tune requirements, judges are unchanged, and, rather than travelling to Delaware, competitors will provide a video recording of the tunes selected by the judges, which the judges will evaluate to determine prizes. ”

He said that tune selections will provided to competitors on June 17th, and recordings will be due on the day of the contest.

Judges for the professional events are Ian Duncan and Nancy Tunnicliffe, and Paul Glendinning and Willie McCallum will judge the amateur contests.

The USPF is one of the longer-running solo piping events in North America. The first event was in 199, and the competition used to be a qualifier for the Glenfiddich Invitational Solo Piping Championships in Scotland. In 2013 the event was renamed the Maclean Macleod Memorial Piping Championships to honour Maclean MacLeod, the late eastern United States piping leader who started the USPF and the event.

The events are available only to pipers who live in North America.

The USPF is the second all online competition. Jori Chisholm of Seattle had earlier announced that his online contest was starting again after a six-year hiatus.

