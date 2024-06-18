Features
June 18, 2024

2024 Chicago Highland Games Grade 2 medley videos

pipes|drums is pleased to bring readers, viewers and listeners videos of the Grade 2 Medley performances from the 2024 Chicago Highland Games, held on June 15th at DuPage County Fairgrounds in the city’s northwest.

The event saw a total of 38 bands compete across all events sanctioned and organized by the Midwest Pipe Band Association.

For full competition results, go to our story on pipes|drums.

Enjoying these videos and other free pipes|drums content? Please consider subscribing or donating. We’re nonprofit and independent and rely on those revenues to keep us going. Thank you!

The videos are in the order of the bands’ placing in the event.

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for more videos from the 2024 Chicago Highland Games coming soon.

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
Results
June 15, 2024
St. Thomas Alumni wins Chicago with straight firsts
News
June 15, 2024
“Mind-blowing” artificial intelligence piping arrangement a taste of what’s to come?
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?