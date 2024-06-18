2024 Chicago Highland Games Grade 2 medley videos

pipes|drums is pleased to bring readers, viewers and listeners videos of the Grade 2 Medley performances from the 2024 Chicago Highland Games, held on June 15th at DuPage County Fairgrounds in the city’s northwest.

The event saw a total of 38 bands compete across all events sanctioned and organized by the Midwest Pipe Band Association.

For full competition results, go to our story on pipes|drums.

Enjoying these videos and other free pipes|drums content? Please consider subscribing or donating. We’re nonprofit and independent and rely on those revenues to keep us going. Thank you!

The videos are in the order of the bands’ placing in the event.