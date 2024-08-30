2024 Northern Meeting Day 2: Nick Hudson wins the Clasp; Henderson takes P/A HP&J; B MSR goes to Dew; MacPhee wins B HP&J

Inverness, Scotland – August 30, 2024 – The second day of the 2024 Northern Meeting featured the Clasp for previous winners of one of the Highland Society of London’s Gold Medals, which is,for most, the greatest non-invitational solo piping competition there is.

Nick Hudson of Houston won the Clasp for the first time, only a few years after gaining the Northern Meeting Highland Society of London Gold Medal in 2022 when he had to exit Eden Court Theatre quickly to return to Houston to enjoy the birth of his son. This time, he was able to savour the moment longer.

Also winning the A-Grade MSR, Hudson was awarded the Northern Meeting Quaich for best overall performance by a top-grade piper.

The B-Grade MSR was on by John Dew of Glasgow, while Alasdair Henderson of Edinburgh won the A-Grade Hornpipe & Jig, and Inverness, Scotland’s Angus MacPhee took the Hornpipe & Jig for B-Grade pipers.

Of note, Bruce Gandy placed third in the Premier/A-Grade Hornpipe & Jig, playing his compositions “Sue’s Last Frame” and “Ainsley’s Jig.”

Clasp (20 competed)

1st Nick Hudson, “The Daughter’s Lament”

2nd Iain Speirs, Edinburgh, “Scarce of Fishing”

3rd Finlay Johnston, Glasgow, “Nameless – cherede darieva”

4th Callum Beaumont, St. Andrew, Scotland, “Farewell to the Queen’s Ferry”

5th Alasdair Henderson, Edinburgh, “Lament for MacLeod of Colbeck”

Judges: Patricia Henderson, Iain MacFadyen, Jim McGillivray

Also entered: Chris Armstrong, Glasgow; Glenn Brown, Glasgow; Stuart Easton, Palmerston North, New Zealand; Bruce Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia; Roddy MacLeod, Glasgow; Jack Lee, Surrey, British Columbia; Stuart Liddell, Inveraray, Scotland; Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland; Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario; William McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland; Fred Morrison, Bishopton, Scotland; Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland; Innes Smith, Glasgow; Craig Sutherland, Crieff, Scotland; and Greg Wilson, Tai Tapu, New Zealand.

Premier & A-Grade Hornpipe & Jig (48 entered)

1st Alasdair Henderson

2nd Cameron Drummond, Edinburgh

3rd Bruce Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

4th Stuart Liddell, Inveraray, Scotland

5th Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland

Judges: Murray Henderson, Angus MacDonald, Willie Morrison

Also entered: Chris Armstrong, Glasgow; Callum Beaumont, Dollar, Scotland; Calum Brown, Peterculter, Scotland; Gordon Bruce, Kilwinning, Scotland; Sandy Cameron, Roybridge, Scotland; Greig Canning, Kirkcaldy, Scotland; Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh; Seumas Coyne, Glendale, California; Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland; Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC; Ben Duncan, Edinburgh; Brendon Eade, New Zealand; Jamie Forrester, Haddington, Scotland; Alex Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia; Steven Gray, Lockerbie, Scotland; Jonathan Greenlees, Glasgow; Jenny Hazzard, Edinburgh; Nick Hudson, Houston; Liam Kernaghan, Auckland, New Zealand; Steven Leask, Glasgow; Alastair Lee, Surrey, British Columbia; Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland; Angus J. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland; Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario; Cameron MacDougall, Nigg, Scotland; Peter MacGregor, Dunfermline, Scotland; James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island; Roddy MacLeod, Glasgow; Ben McClamrock, Washington, DC; Sean McKeown, Bowmanville, Ontario; Ashley McMichael, Antrim, Northern Ireland; Derek Midgley, Tinton Falls, New Jersey; Fred Morrison, Bishopton, Scotland; Sarah Muir, Glasgow; Craig Muirhead, Stirling, Scotland; John Mulhearn, Carluke, Scotland; Willie Rowe, New Zealand; Innes Smith, Glasgow; Iain Speirs, Edinburgh; Craig Sutherland, Crieff, Scotland; Darach Urquhart, Glasgow; Calum Watson, Edinburgh; Matthew Wilson, Dollar, Scotland; Greg Wilson, Christchurch, New Zealand.

B-Grade MSR (27 entered)

1st John Dew, Glasgow

2nd Bradley Parker, Glasgow

3rd Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh

4th Jack Williamson, Topeka, Kansas

5th Ruairidh Brown, Dunblane, Scotland

Judges: Mike Cusack, Ian Duncan, Niall Matheson

Also competing: Fraser Allison, Balfron, Scotland; Keith Bowes, Erskine, Scotland; Finlay Cameron, Roybridge, Scotland; Kris Coyle, Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland; Jacob Dicker, Maxville, Ontario; Bobby Durning, Carrolton, Texas; Stuart Easton, Palmerston North, New Zealand; Jamie Elder, Auchtermuchty, Scotland; Andrew Ferguson, Dollar, Scotland; Eddie Gaul, Dundee, Scotland; Andrew Hall, Glasgow; Eireann Iannetta-Mackay, Burrelton, Scotland; Zephan Knickel, Surrey, British Columbia; Dan Lyden, Tmonium, Maryland; Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland; Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland; Christopher McLeish, Glasgow; Ross Miller, Linlithgow, Scotland; Dan Nevans, Glasgow; Matt Pantaleoni, St. Louis; Jonathon Simpson, Bo’ness, Scotland; Callum Wynd, Dunblane, Scotland

B-Grade Hornpipe & Jig (27 entered)

1st Angus MacPhee

2nd John Dew

3rd Callum Wynd, Dunblane, Scotland

4th Zephan Knichel, Surrey, British Columbia

5th Keith Bowes, Irvine, Scotland

Judges: Ronnie McShannon, John Wilson

Also entered: Fraser Allison, Balfron, Scotland; Ruairidh Brown, Dunblane, Scotland; Finlay Cameron, Roybridge, Scotland; Kristopher Coyle, Northern Ireland; Jacob Dicker, Maxville, Ontario; Bobby Durning, Carrollton, Texas; Stuart Easton, Palmerston North, New Zealand; Jamie Elder, Auchtermuchty, Scotland; Andrew Ferguson, Dollar, Scotland; Eddie Gaul, Dundee, Scotland; Andrew Hall, Glasgow; Eireann Iannetta-Mackay, Burrelton, Scotland; Dan Lyden, Timonium, Maryland; Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland; Christopher McLeish, Glasgow; Ross Miller, Linlithgow, Scotland; Dan Nevans, Glasgow; Matt Pantaleoni, St. Louis; Bradley Parker, Glasgow; Jonathon Simpson, Bo’ness, Scotland; Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh; and Jack Williamson, Topeka, Kansas.

With the conclusion of the Clasp, the 10 invitees to the 2024 Glenfiddich Solo Piping Championships on October 26th at Blair Castle, Blair Atholl, Scotland, are:

Chris Armstrong – Argyllshire Gathering Formers Winners MSR

Argyllshire Gathering Formers Winners MSR Callum Beaumont – 2023 Glenfiddich Champion

2023 Glenfiddich Champion Alan Bevan – Masters Champion

Masters Champion Cameron Drummond – Argyllshire Gathering Gold Medal

Argyllshire Gathering Gold Medal Alasdair Henderson – Argyllshire Gathering Senior Piobaireachd

Argyllshire Gathering Senior Piobaireachd Nick Hudson – Northern Meeting Clasp

– Northern Meeting Clasp Finlay Johnston – Overall champion at Scottish Piping Society of London competitions

Overall champion at Scottish Piping Society of London competitions Stuart Liddell – Northern Meeting Silver Star MSR

Northern Meeting Silver Star MSR Roddy MacLeod – 2023 Bratach Gorm winner

2023 Bratach Gorm winner Craig Sutherland – Northern Meeting Gold Medal

Juniors

Under 18 (17 entered)

Piobaireachd

1st Fraser Hamilton, Paisley, Scotland

2nd Niklas Helmcke, Germany

3rd Malachi Johannsen, Modesto, California

4th Thomas Fallon, Edinburgh

5th Hector Finlayson, Kyle of Lochalsh, Scotland

Judges: Bruce Hitchings, Colin MacLellan

MSR

1st James Fraser, Aberdeen, Scotland

2nd Fraser Hamilton, Paisley, Scotland

3rd Maggie Mcconnachie, New Zealand

4th Hector Finlayson, Kyle of Lochalsh, Scotland

5th Thomas Fallon, Edinburgh

Judges: Alan Forbes Jack Taylor

Also competing: Hamish Addison, Banff, Scotland; Ranulph Birch, Edinburgh; Hector Finlayson, Kyle of Lochalsh, Scotland; Arran Green, Stirling, Scotland; Grace Kelman, Inverness, Scotland; Henry Kesterton, Ratho, Scotland; Leon Lee, Edinburgh; Craig Mitchell, Peterculter, Scotland; Calum Pearson, Peterhead; Lucas Paterson, New Zealand; and Lewis Stewart, Peterculter, Scotland

Under 15 (10 entered)

Piobaireachd

1st Kai Hay, Buckhaven, Scotland

2nd Rory Menzies, Aberdeen

3rd Lorne McIntyre, Haddington

4th Rory Cairns, Edinburgh

5th Lachlan Rennie, Broughty Ferry

Judges: Alan Forbes Jack Taylor

MSR

1st Kai Hay, Buckhaven, Scotland

2nd Roy Menzies, Aberdeen, Scotland

3rd Lorne MacIntyre, Haddington, Scotland

4th Rory Cairns, Edinburgh

5th Lachlan Rennie, Broughty Ferry, Scotland

Judges: Bruce Hitchings, Colin MacLellan

Also competing: Sam de Vries, Isle of Skye, Scotland; Callan Erskine, Perthshire; Seonaidh Forrest, Isleornsay, Scotland; Archie Leonard, Edinburgh; and Hamish Stephens, Blairgowrie, Scotland.