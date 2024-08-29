2024 Northern Meeting Day 1: Craig Sutherland wins Gold; another Silver Star for Liddell; Watson-Massey takes Silver; Hudson wins A-MSR

Inverness, Scotland – August 29, 2024 – The first of the two-day 2024 Northern Meeting saw Craig Sutherland of Crieff, Scotland, win the Highland Society of London’s Gold Medal for piobaireachd, adding to his win of the Gold Medal at the Argyllshire Gathering in 2017. He gains an invitation to the 2024 Glenfiddich Championships.

Brodie Watson-Massey of Edinburgh won the silver medal, and Nick Hudson of Houston won the A-Grade MSR. Watson-Massey now gains entry to the Highland Society of London Gold Medal competitions, and, beginning in 2025, Hudson can compete in the Northern Meeting Silver Star Former Winners MSR for the rest of his life.

The final event on Thursday was the Silver Star Former Winners MSR, which Stuart Liddell of Inveraray, Scotland, won for the third time in his piping career. He also gains an invitation to the Glenfiddich.

Highland Society of London Gold Medal (25 competed)

1st Craig Sutherland, “The MacDougalls’ Gathering”

2nd Derek Midgley, Tinton Falls, New Jersey, “The Battle of Sheriffmuir”

3rd Willie Rowe, Manawatu, New Zealand, “Clanranald’s Salute”

4th Cameron Drummond, Edinburgh, “The Glen Is Mine”

5th Sean McKeown, Bowmanville, Ontario, “Nameless – hiharin odin, hiharin dro”

Judges: Ian Duncan, Alan Forbes, Murray Henderson

Also competing: Calum Brown, Peterculter, Scotland; Gordon Bruce, Kilwinning, Scotland; Sandy Cameron, Roybridge, Scotland; Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh; Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC; Cameron Drummond, Edinburgh; Ben Duncan, Edinburgh; Brendon Eade, Waikato, New Zealand; Stuart Easton, Palmerston North, New Zealand; Jamie Elder, Auchtermuchty, Scotland; Jamie Forrester, Haddington, Scotland; Steven Leask, Glasgow; Alastair Lee, Surrey, British Columbia; Angus J. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland; Cameron MacDougall, Nigg, Scotland; Ben McClamrock, Washington, DC; Sarah Muir, Glasgow; John Mulhearn, Carluke, Scotland; Matt Pantaleoni, St. Louis; Darach Urquhart, Glasgow; and Calum Watson, Edinburgh.

Silver Medal (25 competed)

1st Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh, “MacNeill of Barra’s March”

2nd Fraser Allison, Balfron, Scotland

3rd Dan Lyden, Timonium, Maryland, “The Cave of Gold”

4th John Dew, Glasgow, “Melbank’s Salute”

5th Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland, “Melbank’s Salute”

Judges: Mike Cusack, Ronnie McShannon, Logan Tannock

Also competing: Greig Canning, Kirkcaldy, Scotland; Seumas Coyne, Glendale, California; Jacob Dicker, Maxville, Ontario; Bobby Durning, Carrollton, Texas; Andrew Ferguson, Dollar, Scotland; Mike Fitzhenry, Paisley, Scotland; Edward Gaul, Dundee, Scotland; Steven Gray, Lockerbie, Scotland; Eireann Ianetta-Mackay, Burrelton, Scotland; Luke Kennedy, Strathaven, Scotland; Zephan Knickel, Surrey, British Columbia; Anna Kummerlöw, Kladrum, Germany; Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland; John McDonald, Aberdeen, Scotland; Ashley McMichael, Antrim, Northern Ireland; James McPetrie, Aboyne, Scotland; Ben Mulhearn, Troon, Scotland; Bradley Parker, Glasgow; Jonathon Simpson, Bo’ness, Scotland; and Callum Wynd, Dunblane, Scotland.

Silver Star Former Winners MSR (20 competed)

1st Stuart Liddell

2nd Cameron Drummond

3rd Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland

4th Craig Sutherland

5th Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland

Judges: Angus MacDonald, Niall Matheson, John Wilson

Competing: Chris Armstrong, Glasgow; Callum Beaumont, Dollar, Scotland; Cameron Drummond; Ben Duncan; Brendon Eade; Alex Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia; Bruce Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia; Alasdair Henderson, Edinburgh; Finlay Johnston, Glasgow; Jack Lee, Canada, Surrey, British Columbia; Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario; Roddy MacLeod, Glasgow; Fred Morrison, Bishopton, Scotland; Allan Russell, Kelty, Scotland; Iain Speirs, Edinburgh; Niall Stewart, Kyle of Lochalsh, Scotland; and Greg Wilson, Christchurch, New Zealand.

A-Grade MSR (34 competed)

1st Nick Hudson

2nd Sandy Cameron, Roybridge, Scotland

3rd Alastair Lee, Surrey, British Columbia

4th Angus J. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland

5th Derek Midgley

Judges: Bruce Hitchings, Jim McGillivray, Jack Taylor

Also competing: Calum Brown, Peterculter, Scotland; Glenn Brown, Glasgow; Gordon Bruce; Greig Canning; Andrew Carlisle; Seumas Coyne, Glendale, California; Andrew Donlon; Jamie Forrester; Steven Gray, Lockerbie, Scotland; Jonathan Greenlees, Glasgow; Jenny Hazzard, Edinburgh; Liam Kernaghan, Auckland, New Zealand; Steven Leask; Peter MacGregor, Dunfermline, Scotland; James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island; Ben McClamrock, Washington, DC; Cameron MacDougall; Sean McKeown; Ashley McMichael, Antrim, Northern Ireland; Derek Midgley; Callum Moffat, Lockerbie, Scotland; Sarah Muir, Glasgow; Craig Muirhead, Stirling, Scotland; John Mulhearn, Carluke, Scotland; Willie Rowe; Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland; Innes Smith, Glasgow; Neil Smith, Blanefield, Scotland; Darach Urquhart, Glasgow; Calum Watson, Edinburgh; and Matt Wilson, Dollar, Scotland.

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for more results from the 2024 Northern Meeting as they become available.