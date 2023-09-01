Inverness Day 2: Callum Beaumont wins Clasp; B-MSR goes to Campbell Wilson; Fred Morrison takes the P/A HP&J

Inverness, Scotland – September 1, 2023 – The second day of the Northern Meeting returned again to Eden Court Theatre, and it was Callum Beaumont of St. Andrew’s, Scotland, who won the Clasp, the biggest prize of the event.

Campell Wilson of New Zealand won the B-Grade MSR, assuring a move into A-Grade light music, while the A- and B-Grade Hornpipe & Jig competitions were won by Fred Morrison and Bradley Parker, respectively.

[Here are all of the orders-of-play for the 2023 Northern Meeting.]

Clasp (23 competed, for previous winners of a Highland Society of London Gold Medal, 23 competed and submitted six tunes from a long list of piobaireachds set by the Piobaireachd Society to be used for the next several years)

1st Callum Beaumont, “The Phantom Piper of Corrieyarrick”

2nd Bruce Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, “Lament for the Laird of Anapool”

3rd Jamie Forrester, Haddington, Scotland

4th Jack Lee, Surrey, British Columbia, “The Unjust Incarceration”

5th Iain Speirs, Edinburgh, “Nameless – Cherede Darieva”

Judges: Judges: Alan Forbes, Colin MacLellan, John Wilson

Competing: Chris Armstrong, Glasgow; Glenn Brown, Glasgow; Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland; Brian Donaldson, Lexington, Virginia; Stuart Easton, Palmerston North, New Zealand; Alex Gandy; Bruce Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia; Andrew Hayes, Ottawa; Alasdair Henderson, Edinburgh; Nick Hudson, Houston; Finlay Johnston, Glasgow; Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario; Jack Lee; Roddy MacLeod, Glasgow; Donald MacPhee, Alexandria, Scotland; Peter McCalister, Dunblane, Scotland; Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland; Fred Morrison, Bishopton, Scotland; Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland; Niall Stewart, Kyle of Lochalsh, Scotland; and Greg Wilson, New Zealand.

B-Grade March Strathspey & Reel

1st Campbell Wilson

2nd Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh

3rd Chris Coyle, Northern Ireland

4th Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland

5th Bradley Parker

Judges: Murray Henderson, Dr. Angus MacDonald, Niall Matheson

Competing: Fraser Allison, Balfron, Scotland; Ruairidh Brown, Dunblane, Scotland; Sandy Cameron; Finlay Cameron; Alan Clark, Aberdeen, Scotland; Kris Coyle, Northern Ireland; John Dew; Jacob Dicker; Andrew Donlon; Bobby Durning; Jamie Elder; Andrew Ferguson; Eddie Gaul, Dundee, Scotland; Andrew Hall, Glasgow; Eirean Iannetta-Mackay; Zephan Knickel; Anna Kummerlow; Dan Lyden; John MacDonald, Aberdeen, Scotland; Angus MacPhee; Peter McCalister; Christopher McLeish, Glasgow; James McPetrie, Aboyne, Scotland; Craig Muirhead, Stirling, Scotland; Matt Pantaleoni; Jack Williamson, Topeka, Kansas; Campbell Wilson, New Zealand; Greig Wilson, Cardenden, Scotland; and Callum Wynd, Dunblane, Scotland

Premier- and A-Grade Hornpipe & Jig

1st Fred Morrison

2nd Nick Hudson, Houston

3rd Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland

4th Seumas Coyne, Los Angeles

5th Calum Brown

Judges: Bruce Hitchings, Iain MacFadyen., Malcolm McRae

Competing: Chris Armstrong; Callum Beaumont; Andrea Boyd; Calum Brown; Gordon Bruce; Greig Canning; Andrew Carlisle; Gordon Conn; Seumas Coyne; Brian Donaldson; Cameron Drummond; Ben Duncan; Stuart Easton; Michael Fitzhenry; Jamie Forrester; Alex Gandy; Bruce Gandy; Steven Gray; Jonathon Greenlees; Andrew Hayes; Jenny Hazzard; Alasdair Henderson; Nick Hudson ; Liam Kernaghan; Steven Leask; Alastair Lee; Angus D. MacColl; Ian K. MacDonald; Cameron MacDougall; Peter MacGregor; James MacHattie; James MacKenzie; Roddy MacLeod; Ben McClamrock; Sean McKeown; Ashley McMichael; Derek Midgley; Fred Morrison; Sarah Muir; John Mulhearn; John Mulhearn; Ciaren Ross; Connor Sinclair; Innes Smith; Iain Speirs; Niall Stewart; Darach Urquhart; and Calum Watson; Greg Wilson

B-Grade Hornpipe & Jig

1st Bradley Parker

2nd Jack Williamson, Topeka, Kansas

3rd Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh

4th Campbell Wilson, New Zealand

5th John Dew, Edinburgh

Judges: Ian Duncan, Bill Wotherspoon

Also competing: Fraser Allison; Ruairidh Brown; Sandy Cameron; Finlay Cameron; Alan Clark; Kris Coyle; Jacob Dicker; Andrew Donlon; Bobby Durning; Jamie Elder; Andrew Ferguson; Eddie Gaul; Andrew Hall; Eireann Iannetta-Mackay; Zephan Knickel; Anna Kummerlow; Dan Lyden; John MacDonald; Angus MacPhee; Cameron May; Peter McCalister; Christopher McLeish; James McPetrie; Craig Muirhead; Matt Pantaleoni; Greig Wilson; and Callum Wynd.