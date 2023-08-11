Orders-of-play set for solo piping’s crucible at the Northern Meeting, Inverness
Just more than 80 of the world’s top solo pipers will gather for the annual Northern Meeting Competitions at Inverness, Scotland, on Thursday, August 31st and Friday, September 1st.
“Inverness,” as it’s casually referred to in the piping and drumming world, is anything but casual, with winners of the premier events – the Highland Society of London Gold Medal, the Clasp (for winners of the Gold Medal), and the Silver Star MSR – automatically securing their place in piping history.
Unlike its counterpart, the Argyllshire Gathering in Oban, Scotland, all of the Northern Meeting events are held indoors at Eden Court Theatre on the banks of the River Ness.
The winners of those events (and often the runners-up if the winner qualifies by winning another qualifying solo piping event) gain an invitation to the Glenfiddich Solo Piping Championships in October.
Here are the draws for the various senior piping events;
Thursday, August 31st
Clasp
- Greg Wilson, New Zealand
- Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland
- Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland
- Finlay Johnston, Glasgow
- Andrew Hayes, Ottawa
- Stuart Easton, Palmerston North, New Zealand
- Jamie Forrester, Haddington, Scotland
- Callum Beaumont, Dollar, Scotland
- Christopher Armstrong, Glasgow
- Glenn Brown, Glasgow
- Donald MacPhee, Alexandria, Scotland
- Peter McCalister, Dunblane, Scotland
- Bruce Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia
- Jack Lee, Surrey, British Columbia
- Nick Hudson, Houston
- Brian Donaldson, South Carolina
- Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario
- Iain Speirs, Edinburgh
- Fred Morrison, Bishopton, Scotland
- Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland
- Niall Stewart, Kyle of Lochalsh, Scotland
- Roddy MacLeod, Glasgow
- Alasdair Henderson, Edinburgh
Highland Society of London Gold Medal
- Stuart Easton
- Jamie Forrester
- Craig Sutherland
- Sandy Cameron, Roybridge, Scotland
- Ben Duncan, Edinburgh
- Alastair Lee, Surrey, British Columbia
- Sean McKeown, Toronto
- Derek Midgley, Tinton Falls, New Jersey
- John Mulhearn, Carluke, Scotland
- Angus J. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland
- Calum Watson, Edinburgh
- Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh
- Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC
- Cameron Drummond, Edinburgh
- Alex Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia
- Steven Leask, Glasgow
- Cameron MacDougall, Nigg, Scotland
- James Duncan Mackenzie, Back, Scotland
- Sarah Muir, Glasgow
- William Geddes, Glasgow
- Ben McClamrock, Washington, DC
- Willie Rowe, New Zealand
- Innes Smith, Glasgow
- Darach Urquhart, Glasgow
- Andrea Boyd, Ottawa
Silver Medal
- Jamie Elder, Auchtermuchty, Scotland
- Greig Canning, Kirkcaldy, Scotland
- Jacob Dicker, Ottawa
- Bradley Parker, Milngavie, Scotland
- Eireann Iannetta-Mackay, Burrelton, Scotland
- Callum Wynd, Dunblane, Scotland
- John MacDonald, Aberdeen, Scotland
- Matt Pantaleoni, St. Louis
- Dan Lyden, Timonium, Maryland
- Ben Mulhearn, Troon, Scotland
- Brodie Watson-Massie, Edinburgh
- Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland
- Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland
- Zephan Knickel, Surrey, British Columba
- Steven Gray, Lockerbie, Scotland
- Ruairidh Brown, Dunblane, Scotland
- Anna Kummerlow, Germany
- Bobby Durning, Carrolton, Texas
- John Dew, Glasgow
- James McHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island
- Calum Brown, Peterculter, Scotland
- Edward McIlwaine, Vancouver
- Andrew Ferguson, Dollar, Scotland
- Edward Gaul, Dundee, Scotland
Silver Star Former Winners March, Strathspey & Reel
- Brian Donaldson
- Niall Stewart
- Donald MacPhee
- Ian K. MacDonald
- Ian Speirs
- Alasdair Henderson
- Finlay Johnston
- Jack Lee
- Angus D. MacColl
- Fred Morrison
- Greg Wilson
- Roddy MacLeod
- Cameron Drummond
- Chris Armstrong
- Bruce Gandy
- Ben Duncan
- Alex Gandy
- Andrew Hayes
- Callum Beaumont
- Willie McCallum
A-Grade March, Strathspey & Reel
- Neil Smith
- Darach Urquhart
- Stuart Easton
- Michael Fitzhenry, London
- William Geddes
- Angus J. MacColl
- Andrew Carlisle
- Glenn Brown
- Connor Sinclair
- Alastair Lee
- John Mulhearn
- Greig Canning
- Jonathan Greenlees, Glasgow
- Ben McClamrock
- Derek Midgley
- Innes Smith
- Liam Kernaghan, Wellington
- Andrea Boyd
- Cameron MacDougall
- Seumas Coyne, Los Angeles
- Steven Leask
- Jamie Forrester
- Ciaren Ross, Clackmannan, Scotland
- James MacHattie
- Ashley McMichael, Northern Ireland
- Nick Hudson
- Gordon Conn, Calgary
- Calum Brown
- Callum Moffat
- Sean McKeown
- Peter McGregor, Dunfermline, Scotland
- Jenny Hazzard, Edinburgh
- Steven Gray
- James Duncan MacKenzie
- Craig Sutherland
- Sarah Muir
- Calum Watson
- Gordon Bruce, Kilwinning, Scotland
- Willie Rowe
Friday, September 1st
B-Grade March Strathspey & Reel
- Andrew Donlon
- John Dew
- Sandy Cameron
- Eirean Iannetta-Mackay
- Jamie Elder
- Dan Lyden
- Matt Pantaleoni
- Peter McCalister
- Alan Clark, Aberdeen, Scotland
- Christopher McLeish, Glasgow
- Campbell Wilson, New Zealand
- Ruairidh Brown, Dunblane, Scotland
- James McPetrie, Aboyne, Scotland
- Eddie Gaul, Dundee, Scotland
- John MacDonald, Aberdeen, Scotland
- Jack Williamson, Topeka, Kansas
- Andrew Hall, Glasgow
- Craig Muirhead, Stirling, Scotland
- Brodie Watson-Massey
- Bradley Parker
- Angus MacPhee
- Bobby Durning
- Anna Kummerlow
- Fraser Allison, Balfron, Scotland
- Zephan Knickel
- Jacob Dicker
- Finlay Cameron
- Andrew Ferguson
- Kris Coyle, Northern Ireland
- Callum Wynd, Dunblane, Scotland
- Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland
- Greig Wilson, Cardenden, Scotland
Premier- and A-Grade Hornpipe & Jig
- Calum Watson
- Jamie Forrester
- James Duncan MacKenzie
- Callum Beaumont
- John Mulhearn
- Brian Donaldson
- Alex Gandy
- Jenny Hazzard
- Jonathon Greenlees
- Sean McKeown
- Ciaren Ross
- Calum Brown
- Angus D. MacColl
- Ian K. MacDonald
- Ben Duncan
- Alasdair Henderson
- Connor Sinclair
- Andrew Hayes
- Darach Urquhart
- Gordon Bruce
- Ben McClamrock
- Cameron MacDougall
- Niall Stewart
- Andrew Carlisle
- Liam Kernaghan
- Bruce Gandy
- Roddy MacLeod
- Stuart Easton
- Nick Hudson, USA
- Greig Canning
- Iain Speirs
- Steven Gray
- John Mulhearn
- Alastair Lee
- Seumas Coyne
- Gordon Conn
- Andrea Boyd
- Derek Midgley
- Fred Morrison
- Cameron Drummond
- Chris Armstrong
- Michael Fitzhenry
- Steven Leask
- Ashley McMichael
- James MacHattie
- Sarah Muir
- Peter MacGregor
- Innes Smith
- Greg Wilson
B-Grade Hornpipe & Jig
- Andrew Donlon
- John Dew
- Sandy Cameron
- Eireann Iannetta-Mackay
- Jamie Elder
- Dan Lyden
- Matt Pantaleoni
- Peter McCalister
- Alan Clark
- Christopher McLeish
- Campbell Wilson
- Ruairidh Brown
- James McPetrie
- Eddie Gaul
- John MacDonald
- Jack Williamson
- Andrew Hall
- Craig Muirhead
- Brodie Watson-Massey
- Bradley Parker
- Angus MacPhee
- Bobby Durning
- Anna Kummerlow
- Fraser Allison
- Zephan Knickel
- Jacob Dicker
- Finlay Cameron
- Andrew Ferguson
- Kris Coyle
- Callum Wynd
- Cameron May
- Greig Wilson
NO COMMENTS YET