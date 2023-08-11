Orders-of-play set for solo piping’s crucible at the Northern Meeting, Inverness

Just more than 80 of the world’s top solo pipers will gather for the annual Northern Meeting Competitions at Inverness, Scotland, on Thursday, August 31st and Friday, September 1st.

“Inverness,” as it’s casually referred to in the piping and drumming world, is anything but casual, with winners of the premier events – the Highland Society of London Gold Medal, the Clasp (for winners of the Gold Medal), and the Silver Star MSR – automatically securing their place in piping history.

Unlike its counterpart, the Argyllshire Gathering in Oban, Scotland, all of the Northern Meeting events are held indoors at Eden Court Theatre on the banks of the River Ness.

The winners of those events (and often the runners-up if the winner qualifies by winning another qualifying solo piping event) gain an invitation to the Glenfiddich Solo Piping Championships in October.

Here are the draws for the various senior piping events;

Thursday, August 31st

Clasp

Greg Wilson, New Zealand Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland Finlay Johnston, Glasgow Andrew Hayes, Ottawa Stuart Easton, Palmerston North, New Zealand Jamie Forrester, Haddington, Scotland Callum Beaumont, Dollar, Scotland Christopher Armstrong, Glasgow Glenn Brown, Glasgow Donald MacPhee, Alexandria, Scotland Peter McCalister, Dunblane, Scotland Bruce Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia Jack Lee, Surrey, British Columbia Nick Hudson, Houston Brian Donaldson, South Carolina Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario Iain Speirs, Edinburgh Fred Morrison, Bishopton, Scotland Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland Niall Stewart, Kyle of Lochalsh, Scotland Roddy MacLeod, Glasgow Alasdair Henderson, Edinburgh

Highland Society of London Gold Medal

Stuart Easton Jamie Forrester Craig Sutherland Sandy Cameron, Roybridge, Scotland Ben Duncan, Edinburgh Alastair Lee, Surrey, British Columbia Sean McKeown, Toronto Derek Midgley, Tinton Falls, New Jersey John Mulhearn, Carluke, Scotland Angus J. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland Calum Watson, Edinburgh Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC Cameron Drummond, Edinburgh Alex Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia Steven Leask, Glasgow Cameron MacDougall, Nigg, Scotland James Duncan Mackenzie, Back, Scotland Sarah Muir, Glasgow William Geddes, Glasgow Ben McClamrock, Washington, DC Willie Rowe, New Zealand Innes Smith, Glasgow Darach Urquhart, Glasgow Andrea Boyd, Ottawa

Silver Medal

Jamie Elder, Auchtermuchty, Scotland Greig Canning, Kirkcaldy, Scotland Jacob Dicker, Ottawa Bradley Parker, Milngavie, Scotland Eireann Iannetta-Mackay, Burrelton, Scotland Callum Wynd, Dunblane, Scotland John MacDonald, Aberdeen, Scotland Matt Pantaleoni, St. Louis Dan Lyden, Timonium, Maryland Ben Mulhearn, Troon, Scotland Brodie Watson-Massie, Edinburgh Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland Zephan Knickel, Surrey, British Columba Steven Gray, Lockerbie, Scotland Ruairidh Brown, Dunblane, Scotland Anna Kummerlow, Germany Bobby Durning, Carrolton, Texas John Dew, Glasgow James McHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island Calum Brown, Peterculter, Scotland Edward McIlwaine, Vancouver Andrew Ferguson, Dollar, Scotland Edward Gaul, Dundee, Scotland

Silver Star Former Winners March, Strathspey & Reel

Brian Donaldson Niall Stewart Donald MacPhee Ian K. MacDonald Ian Speirs Alasdair Henderson Finlay Johnston Jack Lee Angus D. MacColl Fred Morrison Greg Wilson Roddy MacLeod Cameron Drummond Chris Armstrong Bruce Gandy Ben Duncan Alex Gandy Andrew Hayes Callum Beaumont Willie McCallum

A-Grade March, Strathspey & Reel

Neil Smith Darach Urquhart Stuart Easton Michael Fitzhenry, London William Geddes Angus J. MacColl Andrew Carlisle Glenn Brown Connor Sinclair Alastair Lee John Mulhearn Greig Canning Jonathan Greenlees, Glasgow Ben McClamrock Derek Midgley Innes Smith Liam Kernaghan, Wellington Andrea Boyd Cameron MacDougall Seumas Coyne, Los Angeles Steven Leask Jamie Forrester Ciaren Ross, Clackmannan, Scotland James MacHattie Ashley McMichael, Northern Ireland Nick Hudson Gordon Conn, Calgary Calum Brown Callum Moffat Sean McKeown Peter McGregor, Dunfermline, Scotland Jenny Hazzard, Edinburgh Steven Gray James Duncan MacKenzie Craig Sutherland Sarah Muir Calum Watson Gordon Bruce, Kilwinning, Scotland Willie Rowe

Friday, September 1st

B-Grade March Strathspey & Reel

Andrew Donlon John Dew Sandy Cameron Eirean Iannetta-Mackay Jamie Elder Dan Lyden Matt Pantaleoni Peter McCalister Alan Clark, Aberdeen, Scotland Christopher McLeish, Glasgow Campbell Wilson, New Zealand Ruairidh Brown, Dunblane, Scotland James McPetrie, Aboyne, Scotland Eddie Gaul, Dundee, Scotland John MacDonald, Aberdeen, Scotland Jack Williamson, Topeka, Kansas Andrew Hall, Glasgow Craig Muirhead, Stirling, Scotland Brodie Watson-Massey Bradley Parker Angus MacPhee Bobby Durning Anna Kummerlow Fraser Allison, Balfron, Scotland Zephan Knickel Jacob Dicker Finlay Cameron Andrew Ferguson Kris Coyle, Northern Ireland Callum Wynd, Dunblane, Scotland Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland Greig Wilson, Cardenden, Scotland

Premier- and A-Grade Hornpipe & Jig

Calum Watson Jamie Forrester James Duncan MacKenzie Callum Beaumont John Mulhearn Brian Donaldson Alex Gandy Jenny Hazzard Jonathon Greenlees Sean McKeown Ciaren Ross Calum Brown Angus D. MacColl Ian K. MacDonald Ben Duncan Alasdair Henderson Connor Sinclair Andrew Hayes Darach Urquhart Gordon Bruce Ben McClamrock Cameron MacDougall Niall Stewart Andrew Carlisle Liam Kernaghan Bruce Gandy Roddy MacLeod Stuart Easton Nick Hudson, USA Greig Canning Iain Speirs Steven Gray John Mulhearn Alastair Lee Seumas Coyne Gordon Conn Andrea Boyd Derek Midgley Fred Morrison Cameron Drummond Chris Armstrong Michael Fitzhenry Steven Leask Ashley McMichael James MacHattie Sarah Muir Peter MacGregor Innes Smith Greg Wilson

B-Grade Hornpipe & Jig