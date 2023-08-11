News
August 11, 2023

Orders-of-play set for solo piping’s crucible at the Northern Meeting, Inverness

Eden Court Theatre, site of the Northern Meeting.

Just more than 80 of the world’s top solo pipers will gather for the annual Northern Meeting Competitions at Inverness, Scotland, on Thursday, August 31st and Friday, September 1st.

“Inverness,” as it’s casually referred to in the piping and drumming world, is anything but casual, with winners of the premier events – the Highland Society of London Gold Medal, the Clasp (for winners of the Gold Medal), and the Silver Star MSR – automatically securing their place in piping history.

Unlike its counterpart, the Argyllshire Gathering in Oban, Scotland, all of the Northern Meeting events are held indoors at Eden Court Theatre on the banks of the River Ness.

The winners of those events (and often the runners-up if the winner qualifies by winning another qualifying solo piping event) gain an invitation to the Glenfiddich Solo Piping Championships in October.

Here are the draws for the various senior piping events;

Thursday, August 31st

Clasp                                                                                              

  1. Greg Wilson, New Zealand
  2. Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland
  3. Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland
  4. Finlay Johnston, Glasgow
  5. Andrew Hayes, Ottawa
  6. Stuart Easton, Palmerston North, New Zealand
  7. Jamie Forrester, Haddington, Scotland
  8. Callum Beaumont, Dollar, Scotland
  9. Christopher Armstrong, Glasgow
  10. Glenn Brown, Glasgow
  11. Donald MacPhee, Alexandria, Scotland
  12. Peter McCalister, Dunblane, Scotland
  13. Bruce Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia
  14. Jack Lee, Surrey, British Columbia
  15. Nick Hudson, Houston
  16. Brian Donaldson, South Carolina
  17. Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario
  18. Iain Speirs, Edinburgh
  19. Fred Morrison, Bishopton, Scotland
  20. Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland
  21. Niall Stewart, Kyle of Lochalsh, Scotland
  22. Roddy MacLeod, Glasgow
  23. Alasdair Henderson, Edinburgh

Highland Society of London Gold Medal

  1. Stuart Easton
  2. Jamie Forrester
  3. Craig Sutherland
  4. Sandy Cameron, Roybridge, Scotland
  5. Ben Duncan, Edinburgh
  6. Alastair Lee, Surrey, British Columbia
  7. Sean McKeown, Toronto
  8. Derek Midgley, Tinton Falls, New Jersey
  9. John Mulhearn, Carluke, Scotland
  10. Angus J. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland
  11. Calum Watson, Edinburgh
  12. Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh
  13. Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC
  14. Cameron Drummond, Edinburgh
  15. Alex Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia
  16. Steven Leask, Glasgow
  17. Cameron MacDougall, Nigg, Scotland
  18. James Duncan Mackenzie, Back, Scotland
  19. Sarah Muir, Glasgow
  20. William Geddes, Glasgow
  21. Ben McClamrock, Washington, DC
  22. Willie Rowe, New Zealand
  23. Innes Smith, Glasgow
  24. Darach Urquhart, Glasgow
  25. Andrea Boyd, Ottawa

Silver Medal

  1. Jamie Elder, Auchtermuchty, Scotland
  2. Greig Canning, Kirkcaldy, Scotland
  3. Jacob Dicker, Ottawa
  4. Bradley Parker, Milngavie, Scotland
  5. Eireann Iannetta-Mackay, Burrelton, Scotland
  6. Callum Wynd, Dunblane, Scotland
  7. John MacDonald, Aberdeen, Scotland
  8. Matt Pantaleoni, St. Louis
  9. Dan Lyden, Timonium, Maryland
  10. Ben Mulhearn, Troon, Scotland
  11. Brodie Watson-Massie, Edinburgh
  12. Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland
  13. Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland
  14. Zephan Knickel, Surrey, British Columba
  15. Steven Gray, Lockerbie, Scotland
  16. Ruairidh Brown, Dunblane, Scotland
  17. Anna Kummerlow, Germany
  18. Bobby Durning, Carrolton, Texas
  19. John Dew, Glasgow
  20. James McHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island
  21. Calum Brown, Peterculter, Scotland
  22. Edward McIlwaine, Vancouver
  23. Andrew Ferguson, Dollar, Scotland
  24. Edward Gaul, Dundee, Scotland

Silver Star Former Winners March, Strathspey & Reel

  1. Brian Donaldson
  2. Niall Stewart
  3. Donald MacPhee
  4. Ian K. MacDonald
  5. Ian Speirs
  6. Alasdair Henderson
  7. Finlay Johnston
  8. Jack Lee
  9. Angus D. MacColl
  10. Fred Morrison
  11. Greg Wilson
  12. Roddy MacLeod
  13. Cameron Drummond
  14. Chris Armstrong
  15. Bruce Gandy
  16. Ben Duncan
  17. Alex Gandy
  18. Andrew Hayes
  19. Callum Beaumont
  20. Willie McCallum

A-Grade March, Strathspey & Reel

  1. Neil Smith
  2. Darach Urquhart
  3. Stuart Easton
  4. Michael Fitzhenry, London
  5. William Geddes
  6. Angus J. MacColl
  7. Andrew Carlisle
  8. Glenn Brown
  9. Connor Sinclair
  10. Alastair Lee
  11. John Mulhearn
  12. Greig Canning
  13. Jonathan Greenlees, Glasgow
  14. Ben McClamrock
  15. Derek Midgley
  16. Innes Smith
  17. Liam Kernaghan, Wellington
  18. Andrea Boyd
  19. Cameron MacDougall
  20. Seumas Coyne, Los Angeles
  21. Steven Leask
  22. Jamie Forrester
  23. Ciaren Ross, Clackmannan, Scotland
  24. James MacHattie
  25. Ashley McMichael, Northern Ireland
  26. Nick Hudson
  27. Gordon Conn, Calgary
  28. Calum Brown
  29. Callum Moffat
  30. Sean McKeown
  31. Peter McGregor, Dunfermline, Scotland
  32. Jenny Hazzard, Edinburgh
  33. Steven Gray
  34. James Duncan MacKenzie
  35. Craig Sutherland
  36. Sarah Muir
  37. Calum Watson
  38. Gordon Bruce, Kilwinning, Scotland
  39. Willie Rowe

Friday, September 1st

B-Grade March Strathspey & Reel

  1. Andrew Donlon
  2. John Dew
  3. Sandy Cameron
  4. Eirean Iannetta-Mackay
  5. Jamie Elder
  6. Dan Lyden
  7. Matt Pantaleoni
  8. Peter McCalister
  9. Alan Clark, Aberdeen, Scotland
  10. Christopher McLeish, Glasgow
  11. Campbell Wilson, New Zealand
  12. Ruairidh Brown, Dunblane, Scotland
  13. James McPetrie, Aboyne, Scotland
  14. Eddie Gaul, Dundee, Scotland
  15. John MacDonald, Aberdeen, Scotland
  16. Jack Williamson, Topeka, Kansas
  17. Andrew Hall, Glasgow
  18. Craig Muirhead, Stirling, Scotland
  19. Brodie Watson-Massey
  20. Bradley Parker
  21. Angus MacPhee
  22. Bobby Durning
  23. Anna Kummerlow
  24. Fraser Allison, Balfron, Scotland
  25. Zephan Knickel
  26. Jacob Dicker
  27. Finlay Cameron
  28. Andrew Ferguson
  29. Kris Coyle, Northern Ireland
  30. Callum Wynd, Dunblane, Scotland
  31. Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland
  32. Greig Wilson, Cardenden, Scotland

Premier- and A-Grade Hornpipe & Jig

  1. Calum Watson
  2. Jamie Forrester
  3. James Duncan MacKenzie
  4. Callum Beaumont
  5. John Mulhearn
  6. Brian Donaldson
  7. Alex Gandy
  8. Jenny Hazzard
  9. Jonathon Greenlees
  10. Sean McKeown
  11. Ciaren Ross
  12. Calum Brown
  13. Angus D. MacColl
  14. Ian K. MacDonald
  15. Ben Duncan
  16. Alasdair Henderson
  17. Connor Sinclair
  18. Andrew Hayes
  19. Darach Urquhart
  20. Gordon Bruce
  21. Ben McClamrock
  22. Cameron MacDougall
  23. Niall Stewart
  24. Andrew Carlisle
  25. Liam Kernaghan
  26. Bruce Gandy
  27. Roddy MacLeod
  28. Stuart Easton
  29. Nick Hudson, USA
  30. Greig Canning
  31. Iain Speirs
  32. Steven Gray
  33. John Mulhearn
  34. Alastair Lee
  35. Seumas Coyne
  36. Gordon Conn
  37. Andrea Boyd
  38. Derek Midgley
  39. Fred Morrison
  40. Cameron Drummond
  41. Chris Armstrong
  42. Michael Fitzhenry
  43. Steven Leask
  44. Ashley McMichael
  45. James MacHattie
  46. Sarah Muir
  47. Peter MacGregor
  48. Innes Smith
  49. Greg Wilson

B-Grade Hornpipe & Jig

  1. Andrew Donlon
  2. John Dew
  3. Sandy Cameron
  4. Eireann Iannetta-Mackay
  5. Jamie Elder
  6. Dan Lyden
  7. Matt Pantaleoni
  8. Peter McCalister
  9. Alan Clark
  10. Christopher McLeish
  11. Campbell Wilson
  12. Ruairidh Brown
  13. James McPetrie
  14. Eddie Gaul
  15. John MacDonald
  16. Jack Williamson
  17. Andrew Hall
  18. Craig Muirhead
  19. Brodie Watson-Massey
  20. Bradley Parker
  21. Angus MacPhee
  22. Bobby Durning
  23. Anna Kummerlow
  24. Fraser Allison
  25. Zephan Knickel
  26. Jacob Dicker
  27. Finlay Cameron
  28. Andrew Ferguson
  29. Kris Coyle
  30. Callum Wynd
  31. Cameron May
  32. Greig Wilson

 

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
Results
August 10, 2023
Liddell hauls in MacCrimmon Trophy at Lorient; Eade wins the Piob
Results
August 09, 2023
John Mulhearn royally good at Aboyne Games
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?