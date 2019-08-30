Northern Meeting 2019 Day 2: Wilson takes B-MSR; Liddell, Dew win the HP&J’s

Inverness, Scotland – August 30, 2019 – The second day of the Northern Meeting, commonly referred to as “Inverness” by solo pipers, brought the Clasp, the most significant piobaireachd competition in the world as well as the balance of light music and junior events.

Stuart Liddell of Inveraray, Scotland, continued his incredible run of solo and band success with a win of the top-tier Hornpipe & Jig. Liddell’s success follows his wins of the Northern Meeting Silver Star the day before, the Senior Piobaireachd at Oban last week, the Masters at Piping Live! and Inveraray & District winning the 2019 World Pipe Band Championship in early August.

Matt Wilson of Dollar, Scotland, won the B-Grade MSR, escalating him to future A-Grade MSRs at Inverness and Oban, and John Dew of Glasgow took the B-Grade Hornpipe & Jig, both prize lists featuring only pipers based in Scotland.

Premier & A-Grade Hornpipe & Jig

1st Stuart Liddell, Inveraray, Scotland

2nd Alex Gandy, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

3rd Craig Sutherland, Perth, Scotland

4th Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario

5th James Duncan MacKenzie, Back, Isle of Lewis, Scotland

Judges: Iain Morrison, Willie Morrison, Neill Mulvie

B-Grade

MSR

1st Matt Wilson

2nd Jonathon Simpson, Falkirk, Scotland

3rd John Dew, Glasgow

4th Greig Canning, Kirkcaldy, Scotland

5th Sandy Cameron, Fort William, Scotland

Judges: Stuart Samson, John Wilson, Bill Wotherspoon,

Hornpipe & Jig

1st John Dew

2nd Matt Wilson

3rd Finlay Cameron, Fort William, Scotland

4th Callum Moffatt, Lockerbie, Scotland

5th Ross Miller, Linlithgow, Scotland

Judges: Barry Donaldson, Ian MacLellan

