Northern Meeting 2019 Day 2: Wilson takes B-MSR; Liddell, Dew win the HP&J’s
Inverness, Scotland – August 30, 2019 – The second day of the Northern Meeting, commonly referred to as “Inverness” by solo pipers, brought the Clasp, the most significant piobaireachd competition in the world as well as the balance of light music and junior events.
Stuart Liddell of Inveraray, Scotland, continued his incredible run of solo and band success with a win of the top-tier Hornpipe & Jig. Liddell’s success follows his wins of the Northern Meeting Silver Star the day before, the Senior Piobaireachd at Oban last week, the Masters at Piping Live! and Inveraray & District winning the 2019 World Pipe Band Championship in early August.
Matt Wilson of Dollar, Scotland, won the B-Grade MSR, escalating him to future A-Grade MSRs at Inverness and Oban, and John Dew of Glasgow took the B-Grade Hornpipe & Jig, both prize lists featuring only pipers based in Scotland.
Premier & A-Grade Hornpipe & Jig
1st Stuart Liddell, Inveraray, Scotland
2nd Alex Gandy, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada
3rd Craig Sutherland, Perth, Scotland
4th Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario
5th James Duncan MacKenzie, Back, Isle of Lewis, Scotland
Judges: Iain Morrison, Willie Morrison, Neill Mulvie
B-Grade
MSR
1st Matt Wilson
2nd Jonathon Simpson, Falkirk, Scotland
3rd John Dew, Glasgow
4th Greig Canning, Kirkcaldy, Scotland
5th Sandy Cameron, Fort William, Scotland
Judges: Stuart Samson, John Wilson, Bill Wotherspoon,
Hornpipe & Jig
1st John Dew
2nd Matt Wilson
3rd Finlay Cameron, Fort William, Scotland
4th Callum Moffatt, Lockerbie, Scotland
5th Ross Miller, Linlithgow, Scotland
Judges: Barry Donaldson, Ian MacLellan
Stay tuned to pipes|drums for more results from Day 2 of Inverness as they are known.
