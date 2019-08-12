Stuart Liddell wins the Masters

Glasgow – August 12, 2019 – Stuart Liddell of Inveraray, Scotland, was the overall winner of the Masters Solo Piping Competition, part of the Piping Live! Glasgow International Piping Festival, thus gaining a place in the 2019 Glenfiddich Championships. The Masters was held at the National Piping Centre, and comprised piobaireachd and MSR sections, each requiring a separate paid ticket for listeners, even though both events were streamed live for free. Viewership peaked at about 200 people.

Liddell gained the overall by merit of winning the piobaireachd, after there were eight different pipers gaining the eight prizes. He also won the prize in 2018, and it was his fourth time winning the event.

Connor Sinclair of Crieff, Scotland, won the MSR, making the prize the biggest win so far of his young career.

Others who have so far earned an invitation to the Glenfiddich are Callum Beaumont, the overall winner at the Scottish Piping Society of London competitions last November;; Finlay Johnston, the 2018 Glenfiddich Champion; and Glenn Brown, winner of the Bratach Gorm at London. The remaining six spots for the Glenfiddich will be determined by the results of the major events at the upcoming Argyllshire Gathering and Northern Meeting.

The Masters, the Scottish Piping Society of London and the Glenfiddich are all sponsored by the William Grant Foundation.

Piobaireachd (19 competed)

1st Stuart Liddell, “The Unjust Incarceration”

2nd Fred Morrison, Bishopton, Scotland, “Scarce of Fishing”

3rd Callum Beaumont, Linlithgow, Scotland, “Donald Gruamach’s March”

4th Roddy MacLeod, Glasgow, “The Earl of Ross’s March”

Judges: Alan Forbes, Dr. Angus MacDonald, Jack Taylor

Also competing (alphabetical order): Alan Bevan, Abbotsford, British Columbia; Glenn Brown, Glasgow; Brian Donaldson, Wisonsin; Stuart Easton, New Zealand; Finlay Johnston, Glasgow; Jack Lee, Surrey, British Columbia; Angus MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland; Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario; Donald MacPhee, Alexandria, Scotland; Peter McCalister, Dunblane, Scotland; Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland; James Murray, Perth, Australia; John-Angus Smith, London; Iain Speirs, Edinburgh; and Craig Sutherland, Perth, Scotland.

MSR (22 competed)

1st Connor Sinclair, “Major Manson at Clachantrushal,” “Arniston Castle,” “Broadford Bay”

2nd Angus MacColl

3rd Willie McCallum

4th Finlay Johnston

Judges: Ian Duncan, Iain MacFadyen, Bob Worrall

Also competing (alphabetical order): Alan Bevan; Callum Beaumont; Glenn Brown; Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh; Brian Donaldson; Ben Duncan, Edinburgh; Brendon Eade, New Zealand; Alistair Lee, Surrey, British Columbia; Jack Lee; Stuart Liddell; Ian K. MacDonald; Roddy MacLeod; Donald MacPhee; Gordon McCready, Renfrew, Scotland; Fred Morrison; Iain Speirs and Craig Sutherland.

Related articles

Glenn Brown wins 2018 Bratach Gorm

November 3, 2018

Piping Live! kicks off with Liddell win of Masters

August 13, 2018