2022 Northern Meeting Day 2: Angus D. MacColl wins Clasp and P/A HP&J; Ross, Knichel take the B-Grade events

Inverness, Scotland – September 2, 2022 – The Northern Meeting solo piping competitions at Eden Court Theatre on the banks of the River Ness continued, highlighted by the prestigious Clasp, reserved for previous winners of the Highland Society of London Gold Medal and the balance of the light music events.

The Clasp was won by Angus D. MacColl of Benderloch, Scotland, his fifth time winning the prestigious award. He followed that up with a winn of the Premier/A-Grade Hornpipe & Jig. MacColl has the distinction of winning both the Clasp and the Senior Piobaireachd at the Argyllshire Gathering in the same year.

Zephan Knichel of Surrey, British Columbia, was the overall winner of the B-Grade light music events.

Highland Society of London Gold Medallist Nick Hudson did not attend the prize-giving due to his wife giving birth in Houston while he was competing on Thursday.

On the first day, the Highland Society of London Gold Medal and Silver Star Former Winners MSR were livestreamed for a £15 fee, but none of the Friday contests were made available online.

Whereas the results from the first day events were revealed as they were determined by the judges, all of the prizes from day two were announced together at a ceremony that started around 5 pm.

With Angus D. MacColl already having qualified for the Glenfiddich by virtue of the Oban Senior Piobaireachd, the remaining two spots go to other prize-winners in a pecking order of major events. Second prize in the Clasp went to Fred Morrison of Bishopton, Scotland, so he will probably get the nod, as will Willie McCallum of Bearsden, Scotland, after his second in the Silver Star Former Winners MSR at Inverness, since Dollar, Scotland’s Callum Beaumont was second in the Oban Senior Piobaireachd but had already qualified twice. Thus, the 10 Glendfiddich invitees: Glenn Brown, Glasgow (Bratach Gorm); Callum Beaumont (London overall champion, Masters champion, 2nd Oban Sr. Piob); Jamie Forrester, Uddingston, Scotland (Oban Gold Medal); Alex Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia (Inverness Silver Star); Nick Hudson, Houston (Inverness Gold Medal); Jack Lee, Surrey, British Columbia (reigning Glenfiddich Champion); Angus D. MacColl (Oban Sr. Piobaireachd, Clasp); Willie McCallum (2nd Inverness Silver Star MSR); Fred Morrison (2nd Inverness Clasp); and Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland (Oban Former Winners MSR); all subject to confirmation and acceptance of invitations.

Clasp (19 competed)

1st Angus D. MacColl, “Nameless Cherede Darievea”

2nd Fred Morrison

3rd Craig Sutherland, Crieff, Scotland

4th Callum Beaumont, Dollar, Scotland

5th Greg Wilson, Christchurch

Judges: Murray Henderson, Jack Taylor, John Wilson

Also competing (alphabetical): Glenn Brown; Stuart Easton; Bruce Gandy; Andrew Hayes; Alasdair Henderson; Finlay Johnston; Jack Lee; Stuart Liddell; Ian K. MacDonald; Roddy MacLeod; Peter McCalister; Willie McCallum; Connor Sinclair; and Iain Speirs.

Premier/A-Grade Hornpipe & Jig (44 competed)

1st Angus D. MacColl

2nd Sean McKeown, Bowmanville, Ontario

3rd Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario

4th Jenny Hazzard, Edinburgh

5th James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island

Judges: Michael Grey, Iain MacFadyen, Ronnie McShannon

Also competing (alphabetical): Callum Beaumont; Calum Brown; Glenn Brown; Gordon Bruce; Greig Canning; Andrew Carlisle; Gordon Conn; Seamus Coyne; Angus D. MacColl; Ben Duncan; Stuart Easton; Mike Fitzhenry; Jamie Forrester; Alex Gandy; Bill Geddes; Steven Gray; Andrew Hayes; Alasdair Henderson; Nick Hudson; Liam Kernaghan; Steven Leask; Alastair Lee; Cameron MacDougall; James Mackenzie; Roddy MacLeod; Ben McClamrock; Gordon McCready; Ashley McMichael; Derek Midgley; Fred Morrison; Sarah Muir; John Mulhearn; Willie Rowe; Innes Smith; Iain Speirs; Craig Sutherland; Darach Urquhart; Calum Watson; Matt Wilson; and Greg Wilson.

B-Grade

MSR (34 competed)

1st Ciaren Ross, Clackmannan, Scotland

2nd Calum Moffat, Lockerbie, Scotland

3rd Andrew Ferguson, Dollar, Scotland

4th Zephan Knichel, Surrey, British Columbia

5th Ross Miller, Glasgow

Judges: Patrick Grant, Jim McGillivray, Bill Wotherspoon

Also competing (alphabetical): Fraser Allison; Scott Armstrong; Ursa Beckford; Xavier Boderiou; Ruairidh Brown; Sandy Cameron; Finlay Cameron; Kris Coyle; Jason Craig, Dollar, Scotland; Lachie Dick; Jacob Dicker; Bobby Durning; Jamie Elder; Decker Forrest, Skye; Eddie Gaul; Andrew Hall; Anna Kummerlow; Dan Lyden; Angus MacPhee; Peter McCalister; John McDonald; Ed McIlwaine; Alastair Murray; Dan Nevans; Matt Pantaleoni; Jonathon Simpson; Brodie Watson-Massey; Jack Williamson, Topeka, Kansas; and Callum Wynd.

Hornpipe & Jig (34 competed)

1st Zephan Knichel

2nd Fraser Allison, Balfron, Scotland

3rd Anna Kummerlow, Kladrum, Germany

4th John Dew, Glasgow

5th Andrew Ferguson

Judges: Patricia Henderson, Ian MacLellan

Also competing (alphabetical): Scott Armstrong; Ursa Beckford; Xavier Boderiou; Ruairidh Brown; Sandy Cameron; Finlay Cameron; Kris Coyle; Jason Craig, Dollar, Scotland; Lachie Dick; Jacob Dicker; Bobby Durning; Jamie Elder; Decker Forrest, Skye; Eddie Gaul; Andrew Hall; Dan Lyden; Angus MacPhee; Peter McCalister; John McDonald; Ed McIlwaine; Ross Miller; Alastair Murray; Dan Nevans; Matt Pantaleoni; Ciaren Ross; Jonathon Simpson; Brodie Watson-Massey; Jack Williamson; and Callum Wynd.

Juniors

17 and Younger

Overall Champion: Eala McElhinney

Piobaireachd (17 competed)

1st Lewis Maxwell, Alva, Scotland

2nd Liam Nicolson, Australia

3rd Kyle Cameron, Rosemarkie, Scotland

4th Eala McElhinney, Duntocher, Scotland

Judges: Stuart Samson, Bruce Hitchings

MSR (17 competed)

1st Hector Finlayson, Kyle of Lochalsh, Scotland

2nd Eala McElhinney

3rd Jake Robertson, Aberdeen, Scotland

4th Logie Johnston, Isle of Mull, Scotland

Judges: Ian Duncan, Peter Hunt

15 and Younger

Overall Champion: Fraser Hamilton

Piobaireachd (eight competed)

1st Fraser Hamilton, Paisley, Scotland

2nd Grace Kelman, Inverness, Scotland

3rd Angus Robson, Broughty Ferry, Scotland

4th Charles McLennan, Inverness, Scotland

Judges: Ian Duncan, Peter Hunt

MSR (nine competed)

1st Rory Menzies, Aberdeen, Scotland

2nd Fraser Hamilton

3rd Angus Robson

4th Grace Kelman

Judges: Stuart Samson, Bruce Hitchings