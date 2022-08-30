World’s top solo pipers poised for Northern Meeting at Inverness

Following the two-day Argyllshire Gathering at Oban, Scotland, the world’s top solo pipers are girding for competition at the Northern Meeting a few hours northeast at Inverness, with the other Highland Society of London Gold Medal, the Clasp, the Silver Star MSR and other historically important events featured on September 1-2 at the elegant Eden Court Theatre on the banks of the River Ness.

Several of the events will be live-streamed, with pay-per-view tickets available from the organizers. Tickets are about the same price as attending in-person, and £15 will get you all-day access to witnessing piping history in the making.

The Northern Meeting has not been held since 2019 due to the pandemic, organizers electing not to bring any events online. The Argyllshire Gathering was able to hold a limited number of outdoor competitions in 2021.

Following his winning the Highland Society of London Gold Medal last week at the Argyllshire Gathering, Jamie Forrester of Uddingston, Scotland, goes for the elusive “Double” – winning both Gold Medals in the same year. The feat has been accomplished only 12 times in the last 150 years, with Ian K. MacDonald of Whitby, Ontario, last turning the trick in 2016.

“Inverness,” as the Northern Meeting is generally referred to by pipers, is regarded as the most non-invitational prestigious solo piping competition. Ninety-one pipers are accepted to compete in the various “senior” events for those 18 and older, some by winning qualifying contests, but most through a review of their recent competition track-record, often with a strong emphasis on results around the Scottish games.

There’s a full array of “Junior” competitions for competitors 17 and younger.

Of the 91 senior contestants, only three are women, despite females comprising approximately 25 percent of active competing pipers around the world.

Here are the orders-of-play for the pressure-packed competitions:

Thursday, September 1st

Highland Society of London Gold Medal (8:30 am, 25 competing)

Ben Duncan, Edinburgh

Stuart Easton, Palmerston North, New Zealand

Sean McKeown, Bowmanville, Ontario

Ben McClamrock, Washington, DC

Steven Leask, Glasgow

Alex Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

Alastair Lee, Surrey, British Columbia

Innes Smith, Glasgow

Sarah Muir, Irvine, Scotland

James Mackenzie, Back, Isle of Lewis, Scotland

Cameron MacDougall, Nigg, Scotland

Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh

Bill Geddes, Glasgow

James McHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island

John Mulhearn, Carluke, Scotland

Angus J. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland

Jamie Forrester

Gordon Bruce, Kilwinning, Scotland

Craig Sutherland, Crieff, Scotland

Darach Urquhart, Glasgow

Cameron Drummond, Edinburgh

Nick Hudson, Houston

Derek Midgley, Tinton Falls, New Jersey

Gordon McCready, Renfrew, Scotland

Sandy Cameron, Roybridge, Scotland

Silver Medal (9 am, 28 competing)

Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh

John McDonald, Aberdeen

Jonathon Simpson, Bo’ness, Scotland

Matt Pantaleoni, St. Louis

Ross Miller, Glasgow

Kris Coyle, Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland

Liam Kernaghan, Dunedin, New Zealand

Calum Brown, Petercoulter, Scotland

Jamie Elder, Auchtermuchty, Scotland

Xavier Boderiou, Landrevarzec, Brittany

Eddie Gaul, Dundee, Scotland

Anna Kummerlow, Kladrum, Germany

Alastair Murray, Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Scott Armstrong, Auckland

Finlay Cameron, Fort William, Scotland

Ursa Beckford, Washington, DC

Calum Watson, Edinburgh

Willie Rowe, Manawatu, New Zealand

Jacob Dicker, Hammond, Ontario

Zephan Knichel, Surrey, British Columbia

Ruairidh Brown, Dunblane, Scotland

Andrew Ferguson, Dollar, Scotland

Bobby Durning, Carollton, Texas

Ashley McMichael, Antrim, Northern Ireland

Alex Gehrig, Oberwil, Aargau, Switzerland

John Dew, Glasgow

Greig Canning, Kirkcaldy, Scotland

Mike Fitzhenry, Paisley, Scotland

Silver Star Former Winners MSR (for winners of the A-Grade MSR or both the March and Strathspey & Reel events before the MSR was introduced, 6 pm, 17 competing)

Callum Beaumont, Dollar, Scotland

Iain Speirs, Edinburgh

Roddy MacLeod, Glasgow

Alex Gandy

Ben Duncan

Finlay Johnston, Glasgow

Greg Wilson, Christchurch

Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland

Fred Morrison, Bishopton, Scotland

Andrew Hayes, Nepean, Ontario

Stuart Liddell, Inveraray, Scotland

Gordon McCready

Jack Lee, Surrey, British Columbia

Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario

Cameron Drummond, Edinburgh

Bruce Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland

Judges: Ian Duncan, Michael Grey, Stuart Samson

A-Grade MSR (9 am, 35 competing)

Nick Hudson

Derek Midgley

Darach Urquhart

Willie Rowe

Steven Gray, Lockerbie, Scotland

Jamie Forrester

Gordon Conn, Calgary

Calum Watson

Gordon Bruce

Craig Sutherland, Crieff, Scotland

Glenn Brown, Glasgow

Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland

Greig Canning

Seamus Coyne, Claremont, California

Ashley McMichael

Jenny Hazzard, Edinburgh

Matt Wilson, Dollar, Scotland

Innes Smith, Glasgow

Liam Kernaghan

Calum Brown

Sean McKeown

Steven Leask

James McHattie

Sarah Muir

Alasdair Henderson, Edinburgh

Ben McClamrock

Cameron MacDougall

Stuart Easton

Andrew Carlisle

Angus J. MacColl

Bill Geddes

John Mulhearn

Michael Fitzhenry

James Mackenzie

Alastair Lee

Friday, September 2nd

Clasp (for previous winners of the Highland Society of London Gold Medal, 8:30 am, 19 competing)

Alasdair Henderson

Greg Wilson

Roddy MacLeod

Connor Sinclair

Callum Beaumont

Willie McCallum

Iain Speirs

Finlay Johnston

Fred Morrison

Stuart Easton

Angus D. MacColl

Bruce Gandy

Jack Lee

Peter McCalister

Craig Sutherland

Andrew Hayes

Ian K. MacDonald

Stuart Liddell

Glenn Brown

B-Grade MSR (9:30 am, 34 competing)

Sandy Cameron

Jacob Dicker

Jonathon Simpson

Ursa Beckford

Finlay Cameron

Jason Craig, Dollar, Scotland

Bobby Durning

Jamie Elder

Andrew Hall

Zephan Knichel

Peter McCalister

Dan Nevans

Matt Pantaleoni

Callum Wynd

Fraser Allison

Anna Kummerlow

Angus MacPhee

Ed McIlwaine

John Dew

Ross Miller

Scott Armstrong

Ruairidh Brown

Kris Coyle

Lachie Dick

Andrew Ferguson

Decker Forrest, Skye

Eddie Gaul

Dan Lyden

Alastair Murray

Ciaren Ross

Xavier Boderiou

John McDonald

Brodie Watson-Massey

Jack Williamson, Topeka, Kansas

Premier and A-Grade Hornpipe & Jig (9:30, 44 competing)

Fred Morrison

Cameron MacDougall

Jenny Hazzard

Stuart Easton

Nick Hudson

Steven Leask

Calum Brown

Matt Wilson

Derek Midgley

Gordon Bruce

James Mackenzie

Ben McClamrock

Darach Urquhart

Andrew Carlisle

Gordon McCready

Steven Gray

Callum Beaumont

Roddy MacLeod

Glenn Brown

James McHattie

Alasdair Henderson

Ashley McMichael

Sarah Muir

Alastair Lee

Andrew Hayes

Ben Duncan

Willie Rowe

Greig Canning

Craig Sutherland

Gordon Conn

Iain Speirs

Greg Wilson

Alex Gandy

Calum Watson

Seamus Coyne

Innes Smith

Liam Kernaghan

Jamie Forrester

John Mulhearn

Angus D. MacColl

Sean McKeown

Ian K. MacDonald

Bill Geddes

Mike Fitzhenry

B-Grade Hornpipe & Jig (9:30 am, 34 competing)

Sandy Cameron

Jacob Dicker

Jonathon Simpson

Ursa Beckford

Finlay Cameron

Jason Craig

Bobby Durning

Jamie Elder

Andrew Hall

Zephan Knichel

Peter McCalister

Dan Nevans

Matt Pantaleoni

Callum Wynd

Fraser Allison

Anna Kummerlow

Angus MacPhee

Ed McIlwaine

John Dew

Ross Miller

Scott Armstrong

Ruairidh Brown

Kris Coyle

Lachie Dick

Andrew Ferguson

Decker Forrest

Eddie Gaul

Dan Lyden

Alastair Murray

Ciaren Ross

Xaviour Boderiou

John McDonald

Brodie Watson-Massey

Jack Williamson

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for results from the 2022 Northern Meeting as they are made available.