Next up for top-tier solo pipers: the 2024 Northern Meeting

The Argyllshire Gathering at Oban is the precursor to the Northern Meeting at Inverness for the world’s top-tier competing pipers. The sister competitions have been echoing one another for well over a century and stand as the most important non-invitational solo piping events on earth.

The 2024 Northern Meeting will be held over two days starting Thursday, August 29th. Everything will be held indoors at the Eden Court Theatre complex, one of Scotland’s great venues for the performing arts.

The two Highland Society of London Gold Medals, the second of which after Oban is at Inverness, might not be considered the apex of a solo piper’s competitive career, but winning one of them immediately adds a piper’s name to the history books in indelible ink. After winning the Gold Medal at the Argyllshire Gathering, Cameron Drummond of Edinburgh goes for the rare “Double” – gaining both in the same year – which has occurred only 12 times in the 135 years when both events were held.

With only 25 allowed in, being admitted to the Gold Medal events is a win. Determining who’s in or not is a combined task of statistics and subjectivity and is always a controversial subject, as is the list of 25 who get into the Silver Medal events.

Of even higher stature are the events for previous winners: the Clasp for those who have won a Gold Medal and the Silver Star MSR for pipers who have won the A-Grade MSR. As with the Gold Medal, the winners of those contests get an invitation to the Glenfiddich Championships in October. In recent years, those who place second or even third in the top competitions might also get into the Glenfiddich due to pipers copping more than one automatic-Glenfiddich-entry event.

Of the more than 80 competitors in the adult events, four are women.

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for results from the 2024 Northern Meeting as they become available.

Here are the competitors (alphabetically by last name) and judges for the senior competitions at the 2024 Northern Meeting:

Saturday, August 29th

Highland Society of London Gold Medal

Judges: Ian Duncan, Alan Forbes, Murray Henderson

Calum Brown, Peterculter, Scotland

Gordon Bruce, Kilwinning, Scotland

Sandy Cameron, Roybridge, Scotland

Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh

Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC

Cameron Drummond

Ben Duncan, Edinburgh

Brendon Eade, Waikato, New Zealand

Stuart Easton, Palmerston North, New Zealand

Jamie Elder, Auchtermuchty, Scotland

Jamie Forrester, Haddington, Scotland

Steven Leask, Glasgow

Alastair Lee, Surrey, British Columbia

Angus J. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland

Cameron MacDougall, Nigg, Scotland

Ben McClamrock, Washington, DC

Sean McKeown, Bowmanville, Ontario

Derek Midgley, Tinton Falls, New Jersey

Sarah Muir, Glasgow

John Mulhearn, Carluke, Scotland

Matt Pantaleoni, St. Louis

Willie Rowe, Rata, New Zealand

Craig Sutherland, Crieff, Scotland

Darach Urquhart, Glasgow

Calum Watson, Edinburgh

Silver Medal (25 entered)

Judges: Mike Cusack, Ronnie McShannon, Willie Morrison

Fraser Allison, Balfron, Scotland

Greig Canning, Kirkcaldy, Scotland

Seumas Coyle, Glendale, California

John Dew, Glasgow

Jacob Dicker, Maxville, Ontario

Bobby Durning, Carrollton, Texas

Andrew Ferguson, Dollar, Scotland

Mike Fitzhenry, Paisley, Scotland

Edward Gaul, Dundee, Scotland

Steven Gray, Lockerbie, Scotland

Eireann Ianetta-Mackay, Burrelton, Scotland

Luke Kennedy, Strathaven, Scotland

Zephan Knickel, Surrey, British Columbia

Anna Kummerlöw, Kladrum, Germany

Dan Lyden, Timonium, Maryland

Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland

Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland

John McDonald, Aberdeen, Scotland

Ashley McMichael, Antrim, Northern Ireland

James McPetrie, Aboyne, Scotland

Ben Mulhearn, Troon, Scotland

Bradley Parker, Glasgow

Jonathon Simpson, Bo’ness, Scotland

Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh

Callum Wynd, Dunblane, Scotland

Silver Star Former Winners MSR (20 entered)

Judges: Angus MacDonald, Niall Matheson, John Wilson

Chris Armstrong, Glasgow

Callum Beaumont, Dollar, Scotland

Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland

Cameron Drummond

Ben Duncan, Edinburgh

Brendon Eade

Alex Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

Bruce Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

Alasdair Henderson, Edinburgh

Finlay Johnston, Glasgow

Jack Lee, Canada, Surrey, British Columbia

Stuart Liddell, Inveraray, Scotland

Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario

Roddy MacLeod, Glasgow

Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland

Fred Morrison, Bishopton, Scotland

Allan Russell, Kelty, Scotland

Iain Speirs, Edinburgh

Niall Stewart, Kyle of Lochalsh, Scotland

Craig Sutherland, Crieff, Scotland

Greg Wilson, Christchurch, New Zealand

A-Grade MSR (34 entered)

Judges: Bruce Hitchings, Jim McGillivray, Jack Taylor

Calum Brown, Peterculter, Scotland

Glenn Brown, Glasgow

Gordon Bruce, Kilwinning, Scotland

Sandy Cameron, Roybridge, Scotland

Greig Canning, Kirkcaldy, Scotland

Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh

Seumas Coyne, Glendale, California

Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC

Jamie Forrester, Haddington, Scotland

Steven Gray, Lockerbie, Scotland

Jonathan Greenlees, Glasgow

Jenny Hazzard, Edinburgh

Nick Hudson, Houston

Liam Kernaghan, Auckland, New Zealand

Steven Leask, Glasgow

Alastair Lee, Surrey, British Columbia

Peter MacGregor, Dunfermline, Scotland

Angus J. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland

James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island

Ben McClamrock, Washington, DC

Cameron McDougall, Nigg, Scotland

Sean McKeown, Bowmanville, Ontario

Ashley McMichael, Antrim, Northern Ireland

Derek Midgley, Tinton Falls, New Jersey

Callum Moffat, Lockerbie, Scotland

Sarah Muir, Glasgow

Craig Muirhead, Stirling, Scotland

John Mulhearn, Carluke, Scotland

Willie Rowe, Manawatu, New Zealand

Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland

Innes Smith, Glasgow

Neil Smith, Blanefield, Scotland

Darach Urquhart

Calum Watson, Edinburgh

Matt Wilson, Dollar, Scotland

Friday, August 30th

Clasp (20 entered)

Judges: Patricia Henderson, Iain MacFadyen, Jim McGillivray

Chris Armstrong

Callum Beaumont

Glenn Brown, Glasgow

Stuart Easton

Bruce Gandy

Alasdair Henderson

Nick Hudson, Houston

Finlay Johnston, Glasgow

Jack Lee, Surrey

Stuart Liddell

Angus D. MacColl

Ian K. MacDonald

Roddy MacLeod

William McCallum

Fred Morrison

Connor Sinclair

Innes Smith, Glasgow

Iain Speirs

Craig Sutherland

Greg Wilson

B-Grade MSR (27 entered)

Judges: Mike Cusack, Ian Duncan, Niall Matheson

Fraser Allison

Keith Bowes, Erskine, Scotland

Ruairidh Brown, Dunblane, Scotland

Finlay Cameron

Kris Coyle, Northern Ireland

John Dew

Jacob Dicker

Bobby Durning

Stuart Easton

Jamie Elder

Andrew Ferguson

Eddie Gaul

Andrew Hall, Glasgow

Eireann Iannetta-Mackay, Burrelton, Scotland

Zephan Knickel

Dan Lyden

Angus MacPhee

Cameron May

Chris McLeish

Ross Miller

Dan Nevans, Glasgow

Matt Pantaleoni

Bradley Parker

Jonathon Simpson

Brodie Watson-Massey

Jack Williamson, Topeka, Kansas

Callum Wynd

Premier & A-Grade Hornpipe & Jig (48 entered)

Judges: Murray Henderson, Angus MacDonald, Willie Morrison

Chris Armstrong

Callum Beaumont

Calum Brown

Gordon Bruce

Sandy Cameron

Greig Canning

Andrew Carlisle

Seumas Coyne

Andrew Donlon

Cameron Drummond

Ben Duncan

Brendon Eade

Jamie Forrester

Alex Gandy

Bruce Gandy

Steven Gray

Jonathan Greenlees

Jenny Hazzard

Alasdair Henderson

Nick Hudson

Liam Kernaghan

Steven Leask

Alastair Lee

Stuart Liddell

Angus D. MacColl

Angus J. MacColl

Ian K. MacDonald

Cameron MacDougall

Peter MacGregor

James MacHattie

Roddy MacLeod

Ben McClamrock

Sean McKeown

Ashley McMichael

Derek Midgley

Fred Morrison

Sarah Muir

Craig Muirhead

John Mulhearn

Willie Rowe

Connor Sinclair

Innes Smith

Iain Speirs

Craig Sutherland

Darach Urquhart

Calum Watson, Edinburgh

Matthew Wilson, Dollar, Scotland

Greg Wilson

B-Grade Hornpipe & Jig (27 entered)

Judges: Ronnie McShannon, John Wilson