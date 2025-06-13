News
June 13, 2025

2025 King’s Birthday Honours: George Ussher MBE, Roderick Buchanan OBE, Angus Tulloch OBE

George Ussher, 2012

King Charles III has made Northern Ireland’s George Ussher of Lisburn, Northern Ireland, a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) and Roderick Buchanan of Lochgilphead, Scotland, and Angus Tulloch of Kingussie, Scotland, Members of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2025 King’s Birthday Honours.

Rod Buchanan

Ussher gained the MBE for his more than 30 years of service to piping and drumming through his work with the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association and the RSPBA’s Northern Ireland Branch. Shortly after, he was made an Honorary President of the RSPBA.

The pipe-sergeant of Grade 3 Mid Argyll, Buchanan, was awarded the OBE for a lifetime of services to young people in Argyll & Bute and piping in general. He has been a foster parent to many youngsters over many years.

Angus Tulloch

Tulloch gained the OBE for his service to music as a founder-trustee with the Scottish Schools Pipes & Drums Trust. Since the SSPDT started in 2007, the organization has coordinated free tuition to countless young pipers and drummers and donated hundreds of instruments to schools across Scotland.

Congratulations to George Ussher MBE, Roderick Buchanan OBE, and Angus Tulloch OBE for official recognition of their lifetime of contributions to piping and drumming in the UK.

 

