Ben Duncan slam dunks overall solo piping trophy at Markinch

Markinch, Scotland – June 7, 2026 – Thirty-three pipers entered for the senior solo events at the Markinch Highland Games in the Kingdom of Fife, and it was Ben Duncan of Edinburgh who gained the overall trophy with an MSR win and a fourth in the Piobaireachd, which was won by Jonathon Simpson, Falkirk, Scotland.

The weather was classic Fife: blustery, rainy, sunny and everything else in between.

Piobaireachd (28 entered, submit three)

1st Jonathon Simpson

2nd Craig Muirhead, Bannockburn, Scotland

3rd Callum Carn, Glasgow

4th Ben Duncan

Judges: Alan Forbes, Derek Fraser

MSR (33 entered, submit three of each genre)

1st Ben Duncan

2nd David Bruce

3rd Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland

4th Liam Nicolson, Melbourne, Australia

Judges: Jimmy Banks, Barry Donaldson