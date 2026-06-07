Ben Duncan slam dunks overall solo piping trophy at Markinch
Markinch, Scotland – June 7, 2026 – Thirty-three pipers entered for the senior solo events at the Markinch Highland Games in the Kingdom of Fife, and it was Ben Duncan of Edinburgh who gained the overall trophy with an MSR win and a fourth in the Piobaireachd, which was won by Jonathon Simpson, Falkirk, Scotland.
The weather was classic Fife: blustery, rainy, sunny and everything else in between.
Piobaireachd (28 entered, submit three)
1st Jonathon Simpson
2nd Craig Muirhead, Bannockburn, Scotland
3rd Callum Carn, Glasgow
4th Ben Duncan
Judges: Alan Forbes, Derek Fraser
MSR (33 entered, submit three of each genre)
1st Ben Duncan
2nd David Bruce
3rd Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland
4th Liam Nicolson, Melbourne, Australia
Judges: Jimmy Banks, Barry Donaldson
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