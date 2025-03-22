Latest Simpsons episode has father and son winning the trophies at the Duncan Johnstone

Glasgow—March 22, 2025—The annual Duncan Johnstone Memorial Solo Piping Competition saw father and son Iain and Jonathon Simpson win the overall trophies in the C-Grade and B-Grade events, respectively, at the National Piping Centre. There was a large entry, including several travelling from North America.

The event is organized by the Competing Pipers Association and the National Piping Centre to pay homage to the music and memory of Duncan Johnstone, one of the great light music players and composers of the 20th century. The Jig competition requires contestants to perform at least one of Johnstone’s compositions.

B Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Jonathon Simpson

2nd Andrew Smith

3rd Bobby Allen

4th Alistair Brown

5th Luke Kennedy

Judges: Cameron Drummond, Ronnie McShannon

MSR

1st Luke Kennedy

2nd Norman Gillies

3rd Anna Kummerlöw

4th Ruairidh Brown

5th Jonathon Simpson

Judge: Ian Duncan

Jig

1st Callum Wynd

2nd Ruairidh Brown

3rd Finlay Frame

4th James Frazer

5th Christopher McLeish

Judge: Ian Duncan

C Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Iain Simpson

2nd Thomas Cangelosi

3rd Callum Davidson

4th Catriona Norman

5th Seamus Scullion

Judges: Derek Fraser, Murray Henderson

MSR

1st Andrew Pattison

2nd Karen Warren

3rd Iain Simpson

4th Andrew Hutton

5th Liam Brown

Judges: Patricia Henderson, John Wilson

Jig

1st Marc Warnock

2nd Andrew Pattison

3rd Josh Esson

4th Iain Simpson

5th Liam Brown

Judges: Barry Donaldson, Sarah Muir