Latest Simpsons episode has father and son winning the trophies at the Duncan Johnstone
Glasgow—March 22, 2025—The annual Duncan Johnstone Memorial Solo Piping Competition saw father and son Iain and Jonathon Simpson win the overall trophies in the C-Grade and B-Grade events, respectively, at the National Piping Centre. There was a large entry, including several travelling from North America.
The event is organized by the Competing Pipers Association and the National Piping Centre to pay homage to the music and memory of Duncan Johnstone, one of the great light music players and composers of the 20th century. The Jig competition requires contestants to perform at least one of Johnstone’s compositions.
B Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Jonathon Simpson
2nd Andrew Smith
3rd Bobby Allen
4th Alistair Brown
5th Luke Kennedy
Judges: Cameron Drummond, Ronnie McShannon
MSR
1st Luke Kennedy
2nd Norman Gillies
3rd Anna Kummerlöw
4th Ruairidh Brown
5th Jonathon Simpson
Judge: Ian Duncan
Jig
1st Callum Wynd
2nd Ruairidh Brown
3rd Finlay Frame
4th James Frazer
5th Christopher McLeish
Judge: Ian Duncan
C Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Iain Simpson
2nd Thomas Cangelosi
3rd Callum Davidson
4th Catriona Norman
5th Seamus Scullion
Judges: Derek Fraser, Murray Henderson
MSR
1st Andrew Pattison
2nd Karen Warren
3rd Iain Simpson
4th Andrew Hutton
5th Liam Brown
Judges: Patricia Henderson, John Wilson
Jig
1st Marc Warnock
2nd Andrew Pattison
3rd Josh Esson
4th Iain Simpson
5th Liam Brown
Judges: Barry Donaldson, Sarah Muir
NO COMMENTS YET