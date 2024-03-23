Luke Kennedy wins Duncan Johnstone Memorial Jimmy McIntosh MBE Quaich

Glasgow – March 23, 2024 – Luke Kenndey won the Jimmy McIntosh MBE Quaich for most aggregate points in the B-Grade events at the annual Duncan Johnstone Memorial Solo Piping Competition held at both National Piping Centre locations and organized by the Competing Pipers Association as an event especially for solo pipers graded B or C.

The competition saw more than 200 separate performances, and even with the large entry, everything was done and dusted by about 6 pm.

B Grade

Piobaireachd (22 played, the Barbara Gillies Trophy)

1st Luke Kennedy

2nd Brodie Watson-Massey

3rd John Dew

4th James McPetrie

5th Edward Gaul

Judges: Glenn Brown, Alasdair Henderson

MSR (23 played, the 1745 Trophy)

1st Ross Connor

2nd Cameron May

3rd Keith Bowes

4th Fraser Allison

5th Jonathon Simpson

Judges: Gordon McCready, Colin MacLellan

Jig (26 played, the Keepers of the Quaich Trophy)

1st John Dew

2nd Cameron May

3rd Keith Bowes

4th James McPetrie

5th Ross Connor

Judges: Gordon McCready, Colin MacLellan

C-grade

Piobaireachd (final; 36 played in heats, six in final; the Jimmie McGregor

Trophy)

1st Karen McCrindle-Warren

2nd Andrew Pattison

3rd Craig Muirhead

4th Norman Gillies

5th Lewis Maxwell

Also playing: Cameron O’Neil

Judges: Craig Sutherland, John Wilson

MSR (final; 36 played in heats, eight in final; the National Piping Centre

Trophy)

1st Scott McAskill

2nd Kyle Shead

3rd Andrew Pattison

4th Norman Gillies

5th Tori Kiloran

Also playing: Andrew Bell, Hamish Munro, Thomas Turner

Judges: Euan Anderson, Callum Beaumont

Jig (40 played, the Roddy MacLeod Trophy)

1st Kyle Shead

2nd Tori Kiloran

3rd Hamish Munro

4th Norman Gillies

5th Eala McIlhinney

Judges: Peter Hunt, Sarah Muir

The competition pays homage to Duncan Johnstone, one of the great competitors and composers of the 20th century.