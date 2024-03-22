Duncan Johnstone Memorial Solo Piping going big with record entries

The UK’s solo pipers graded B and C by the Competing Pipers’ Association will go at it in record numbers at both National Piping Centre locations in Glasgow with the annual staging of the Duncan Johnstone Memorial on Saturday, March 23rd.

The CPA, which organizes the event in partnership with the National Piping Centre, expects more than 200 separate performances throughout the day at the National Piping Centre’s McPhater Street headquarters and Otago Street premises.

The familiar categories of events will take place, but both grades will feature a Jig contest. Players can perform whatever tune they wish, provided Duncan Johnstone composed or arranged it.

A few of Johnstone’s best-known tunes are “Farewell to Nigg,” “The Streaker,” and ” Mrs. Mary Anderson of Lochranza.” He was one of the leading light music competitors of the 1960s and published three music collections.

Duncan Johnstone’s most successful pupil was Roddy MacLeod, and the competition was launched in 2002. Northern Ireland’s Jonathan Greenlees was the first overall winner, and last year, Callum Wynd from Dunblane, Scotland, won the aggregate trophy.

The William Grant Foundation underwrites the competition.