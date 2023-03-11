Wynd blows strong at Duncan Johnstone Memorial

Glasgow – March 11, 2023 – Callum Wynd of Stirling, Scotland, was the top winner at the annual Duncan Johnstone Memorial B- and C-Grade Solo Competition, taking the award with two second-prizes. The B-Grade events were held at the National Piping Centre’s Otago Street premises, while the C-Grade took place at the organization’s McPhater Street auditorium.

There were a total of 169 performances over the day, and the C-Grade Piobaireachd was played in heats judged by Euan Anderson, Derek Fraser, Ronnie McShannon, and Willie Morrison, with 33 pipers vying for six spots in a final.

The event honours the memory of Duncan Johnstone, the celebrated solo piper, composer and teacher who died in 1999. The event is put on by the Competing Pipers Association and the National Piping Centre.

B-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Eireann Ianetta-Mackay, Perth, Scotland

2nd Callum Wynd

3rd Ben Mulhearn, Troon, Scotland

4th John Dew, Dundee, Scotland

5th Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland

Judges: Glenn Brown, Alan Forbes

MSR (21 competed)

1st Fraser Allison, Balfron, Scotlamd

2nd Callum Wynd

3rd Ruairidh Brown, Dunblane, Scotland

4th Jonathon Simpson, Edinburgh

5th Angus MacPhee

Judges: Craig Sutherland, Robert Wallace

Jig (22 competed)

1st Jonathon Simpson

2nd James McPetrie, Aberdeen, Scotland

3rd Christopher McLeish

4th Angus MacPhee

5th Ruairidh Brown

Judges: Craig Sutherland, Robert Wallace

C-Grade

Piobaireachd Final

1st Alistair Brown

2nd Keith Bowes

3rd Jeffrey Lawson

4th Cameron MacLeod

5th Calum Kaye

Judges: Derek Fraser, Ronnie McShannon

Also in the final: Rory Robson.

MSR (30 competed)

1st Jeffrey Lawson

2nd Tori Killoran

3rd Scott McCaskil

4th Cameron MacLeod

5th Iain Simpson

Judges: Ben Duncan, Sarah Muir

Jig (37 competed)

1st Calum Dunbar

2nd Liam McElhinney

3rd Cameron MacLeod

4th Tori Killoran

5th Kyle Shead

Judges: Euan Anderson, Ben Duncan