Drenching Tobermory sees Ben Duncan hoover up prizes
Tobermory, Scotland – July 18, 2024 – Ben Duncan of Edinburgh continued his run of success around the Scottish solo circuit by winning two of the three events at the Mull Highland Games under an incessant soaking with several hard downpours shaking things up for good measure. Angus D. MacColl of Benderloch, Scotland, won the Piobaireachd.
Piobaireachd
1st Angus D. MacColl
2nd Ben Duncan
3rd Kyle Cameron, Inverness, Scotland
4th Andrew Hall, Glasgow
5th Hector Munro, Edinburgh
Judge: Robert Wallace
2/4 March
1st Ben Duncan
2nd Angus D. MacColl
3rd Christopher McLeish, Glasgow
4th Scott MacLean
5th Hector Munro
Judge: Barry Donaldson
Strathspey & Reel
1st Ben Duncan
2nd Scott MacLean
3rd Angus D. MacColl
4th Andrew Hall
5th Hector Munro
Judge: Barry Donaldson
