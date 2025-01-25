2025 New Zealand Solo Piping Champion: Greg Wilson

Turakina, New Zealand – January 24, 2025 – Greg Wilson of Tai Tapu, New Zealand, won the 2025 New Zealand Open Solo Piping Championship at the Turakina Highland Games, held for the 160th time, making it one of the piping and drumming world’s longest-running events.

Wilson won the Piobaireachd and Hornpipe & Jig, while Auckland’s Liam Kernaghan won the March and Strathspey & Reel to finish overall runner-up.

Conditions at the games were sunny and dry, with temperatures eclipsing 30 degrees. The events were held outside.

New Zealand Open Solo Championship

Piobaireachd

1st Greg Wilson, “Lament for Donald Duaghal MacKay”

2nd Stuart Easton, Palmerston North, New Zealand, “The Unjust Incarceration”

3rd Brendon Eade, Waikato, New Zealand, “Lady Margaret MacDonald’s Salute”

4th Willie Rowe, Rata, New Zealand, “The Red Speckled Bull”

Judges: Iain Hines, Bain McGregor

March

1st Liam Kernaghan

2nd Greg Wilson

3rd Callum Carn, Wellington

4th Stuart Easton

Judges: Richard Hawke, Brian Switalla

Strathspey & Reel

1st Liam Kernaghan

2nd Greg Wilson

3rd Callum Carn

4th Stuart Easton

Judges: Richard Hawke, Brian Switalla

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Greg Wilson

2nd Stuart Easton

3rd Liam Kernaghan

4th Brendon Eade

Judges: George Mason, Alasdair Mackenzie