2025 New Zealand Solo Piping Champion: Greg Wilson
Turakina, New Zealand – January 24, 2025 – Greg Wilson of Tai Tapu, New Zealand, won the 2025 New Zealand Open Solo Piping Championship at the Turakina Highland Games, held for the 160th time, making it one of the piping and drumming world’s longest-running events.
Wilson won the Piobaireachd and Hornpipe & Jig, while Auckland’s Liam Kernaghan won the March and Strathspey & Reel to finish overall runner-up.
Conditions at the games were sunny and dry, with temperatures eclipsing 30 degrees. The events were held outside.
New Zealand Open Solo Championship
Piobaireachd
1st Greg Wilson, “Lament for Donald Duaghal MacKay”
2nd Stuart Easton, Palmerston North, New Zealand, “The Unjust Incarceration”
3rd Brendon Eade, Waikato, New Zealand, “Lady Margaret MacDonald’s Salute”
4th Willie Rowe, Rata, New Zealand, “The Red Speckled Bull”
Judges: Iain Hines, Bain McGregor
March
1st Liam Kernaghan
2nd Greg Wilson
3rd Callum Carn, Wellington
4th Stuart Easton
Judges: Richard Hawke, Brian Switalla
Strathspey & Reel
1st Liam Kernaghan
2nd Greg Wilson
3rd Callum Carn
4th Stuart Easton
Judges: Richard Hawke, Brian Switalla
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Greg Wilson
2nd Stuart Easton
3rd Liam Kernaghan
4th Brendon Eade
Judges: George Mason, Alasdair Mackenzie
