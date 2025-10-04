2025 NZ Young Piper of the Year: Seumas Eade

Nelson, New Zealand – October 4, 2025 – On a Piobaireachd preference, Seumas Eade of Waikato, New Zealand, was awarded the 2025 Young Piper of the Year trophy at the annual event held at the Nelson Centre of Musical Arts against 17 other contestants in the Under-21 category. Along with the trophy, he received NZD$1,000.

Eade got the nod in an aggregate points tie with Maggie McConnochie of Christchurch. Eade was first in the Piobaireachd and third in the MSR, the two events determining the overall. McConnochie was second in both.

Eade also won the overall in the B-Grade, again winning on Piobaireachd preference in an aggregate tie with McConnochie.

The Piping & Dancing Association of New Zealand ran the event. Competitors were kept informed of each event’s progress through live updates using Google Sheets.

Under 21

Piobaireachd

1st Seumas Eade

2nd Maggie McConnochie

3rd Nicholas Weston

Judge: Greg Wilson

MSR

1st Sam Foote

2nd Maggie McConnochie

3rd Seumas Eade

4th Finlay Trewinnard

Judges: Willie Rowe, Adam Waghorn, Greg Wilson

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Seumas Eade

2nd Maggie McConnochie

3rd Dylan Jones

4th Ralph Hunter

Judge: Willie Rowe

B-Grade (overall: Seumas Eade)

Piobaireachd

1st Seumas Eade

2nd Maggie McConnochie

3rd Nicholas Weston

Judge: Greg Wilson

2/4 March

1st Maggie McConnochie

2nd Seumas Eade

3rd Sam Foote

4th Tayla Eagle

Judge: Greg Wilson

Strathspey Reel

1st Maggie McConnochie

2nd Seumas Eade

3rd Ralph Hunter

4th Sam Foote

Judge: Adam Waghorn

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Seumas Eade

2nd Maggie McConnochie

3rd Dylan Jones

4th Ralph Hunter

Judge: Willie Rowe

C-Grade (overall: Finlay Trewinnard)

Piobaireachd

1st Emily Brook

2nd Ethan Carmichael

3rd Jordan Baerselman

Judge: Brendon Eade

2/4 March

1st Finlay Trewinnard

2nd Charlie Gregg

3rd Hamish Bilton

4th Ethan Carmichael

Judge: Brendon Eade

Strathspey & Reel

1st Finlay Trewinnard

2nd Charlie Gregg

3rd Dylan Jones

4th Hamish Bilton

Judge: Willie Rowe

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Hamish Bilton

2nd Charlie Gregg

3rd Dylan Jones

4th Liam Reid

Judge: Brendon Eade

D-Grade (overall: Isaac Phimister)

Piobaireachd

1st Keaton Reichert

2nd Frank Morrison

3rd Lachie Kidd

Judge: Brendon Eade

2/4 March

1st Isaac Phimister

2nd George Nicholls

3rd Frank Morrison

4th Benjamin Carline

Judge: Willie Rowe

Strathspey & Reel

1st Nate Jones

2nd Frank Morrison

3rd Lachie Kidd

4th Georgia Newman

Judge: Adam Waghorn

Slow Air & Jig

1st Georgia Newman

2nd Isaac Phimister

3rd Charlotte Donovan

4th Lachie Kidd

Judge: Adam Waghorn

Novice

Practice Chanter (any tune)

1st Kieran Bearselman

2nd Benaiah Marshall

3rd Japhy Marshal

Judge: Brendon Eade

March

1st Manuwa Kotea-Tekoronga

2nd Patrick Glover

Judge: Adam Waghorn