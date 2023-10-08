Campbell Wilson wins fifth consecutive NZ Young Piper of the Year
Nelson, New Zealand – October 7, 2023 – Not only did Wellington’s 20-year-old Campbell Wilson win a record fifth consecutive NZ Young Piper of the Year solo competition, but he did so by taking all three events in his final year of eligibility. Wilson received a cheque for NZ$1,000 for his success.
There were 46 competitors over the various events and 17 in the younger than 21 category alone. The NZ Young Piper of the Year award goes to the competitor with the most aggregate points across the Piobaireachd and MSR, the piob result as usual, giving preference in the event of a tie. There was no need for that, though.
The event was held at the Nelson Centre of Musical Arts, and Brendon Eade, Nigel Foster, Ross Hanning, Marion Horsburgh and Ben McLaughlin judged. The competition was first held in 2018.
Younger than 21
Piobaireachd
1st Campbell Wilson
2nd Nicholas Weston
3rd Seumas Eade
MSR
1st Campbell Wilson
2nd Ralph Hunter
3rd Lucas Paterson
4th Rupert Neilsen
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Campbell Wilson
2nd Ralph Hunter
3rd Mackenzie Loudon
4th Cooper Gallagher
Open Medley
Seumas Eade
B-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Nicholas Weston
2nd Seumas Eade
3rd Alex Neilsen
2/4 March
1st Seumas Eade
2nd Rupert Neilsen
3rd Cooper Gallagher
4th Tayla Eagle
Strathspey & Reel
1st Rupert Neilsen
2nd Seumas Eade
3rd Sam Foote
4th Nicholas Weston
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Ralph Hunter
2nd Mackenzie Loudon
3rd Cooper Gallagher
4th Sam Foote
C-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Ralph Hunter
2nd Hunter MacInnes
3rd Maggie McConnochie
2/4 March
1st Toby Cammock-Elliot
2nd Maggie McConnochie
3rd Emily Brooke
4th Same Foote
Strathspey & Reel
1st Sam Foote
2nd Ralph Hunter
3rd William Nichols
4th Liam Reid
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Ralph Hunter
2nd Dylan Jones
3rd Sam Foote
D-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Hamish Bilton
2nd Alice Glover
3rd Jordan Barselman
2/4 March
1st Hamish Bilton
2nd Alice Glover
3rd Jordan Barselman
Strathspey & Reel
1st Hamish Bilton
2nd William Nichols
3rd Theo McGillivray
Novice March
1st Isaac Mason
2nd Keaton Reichert
3rd MacKenzie Wooley
Practice Chanter
1st MacKenzie Wooley
2nd Brodie MacDonald
