Campbell Wilson wins fifth consecutive NZ Young Piper of the Year

Nelson, New Zealand – October 7, 2023 – Not only did Wellington’s 20-year-old Campbell Wilson win a record fifth consecutive NZ Young Piper of the Year solo competition, but he did so by taking all three events in his final year of eligibility. Wilson received a cheque for NZ$1,000 for his success.

There were 46 competitors over the various events and 17 in the younger than 21 category alone. The NZ Young Piper of the Year award goes to the competitor with the most aggregate points across the Piobaireachd and MSR, the piob result as usual, giving preference in the event of a tie. There was no need for that, though.

The event was held at the Nelson Centre of Musical Arts, and Brendon Eade, Nigel Foster, Ross Hanning, Marion Horsburgh and Ben McLaughlin judged. The competition was first held in 2018.

Younger than 21

Piobaireachd

1st Campbell Wilson

2nd Nicholas Weston

3rd Seumas Eade

MSR

1st Campbell Wilson

2nd Ralph Hunter

3rd Lucas Paterson

4th Rupert Neilsen

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Campbell Wilson

2nd Ralph Hunter

3rd Mackenzie Loudon

4th Cooper Gallagher

Open Medley

Seumas Eade

[Got competition results you’d like the entire piping and drumming world to see? Just email the details and a pic or two to us!]

B-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Nicholas Weston

2nd Seumas Eade

3rd Alex Neilsen

2/4 March

1st Seumas Eade

2nd Rupert Neilsen

3rd Cooper Gallagher

4th Tayla Eagle

Strathspey & Reel

1st Rupert Neilsen

2nd Seumas Eade

3rd Sam Foote

4th Nicholas Weston

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Ralph Hunter

2nd Mackenzie Loudon

3rd Cooper Gallagher

4th Sam Foote

C-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Ralph Hunter

2nd Hunter MacInnes

3rd Maggie McConnochie

2/4 March

1st Toby Cammock-Elliot

2nd Maggie McConnochie

3rd Emily Brooke

4th Same Foote

Strathspey & Reel

1st Sam Foote

2nd Ralph Hunter

3rd William Nichols

4th Liam Reid

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Ralph Hunter

2nd Dylan Jones

3rd Sam Foote

D-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Hamish Bilton

2nd Alice Glover

3rd Jordan Barselman

2/4 March

1st Hamish Bilton

2nd Alice Glover

3rd Jordan Barselman

Strathspey & Reel

1st Hamish Bilton

2nd William Nichols

3rd Theo McGillivray

Novice March

1st Isaac Mason

2nd Keaton Reichert

3rd MacKenzie Wooley

Practice Chanter

1st MacKenzie Wooley

2nd Brodie MacDonald