Wilson goes back-to-back as NZ Young Piper champion
Nelson, New Zealand – October 4, 2019 – Campbell Wilson of Christchurch gained the 2019 New Zealand Young Piper of the Year title for the second consecutive time in the event’s two-year history. The competition attracted more than 40 contestants across several events for solo pipers younger than 21. Wilson took firsts in the Piobaireachd, MSR and Hornpipe & Jig, and was awarded NZ$1000 for his success.
Earlier in the year, Wilson became the youngest winner in the history of the New Zealand Gold Medal Piobaireachd competition.
Under 21
Piobaireachd
1st Campbell Wilson
2nd Matt Creswell
3rd Lachlan McKean
MSR
1st Campbell Wilson
2nd Matt Macnaughton
3rd Hamish Reade
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Campbell Wilson
2nd Hamish Reade
3rd Martin McPhee
B-Grade overall: Martin McPhee
C-Grade overall: Oskar Trafford
D-Grade overall: Poppy Donald
Novice: Molly Donoghue
