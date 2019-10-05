Wilson goes back-to-back as NZ Young Piper champion

Nelson, New Zealand – October 4, 2019 – Campbell Wilson of Christchurch gained the 2019 New Zealand Young Piper of the Year title for the second consecutive time in the event’s two-year history. The competition attracted more than 40 contestants across several events for solo pipers younger than 21. Wilson took firsts in the Piobaireachd, MSR and Hornpipe & Jig, and was awarded NZ$1000 for his success.

Earlier in the year, Wilson became the youngest winner in the history of the New Zealand Gold Medal Piobaireachd competition.

Under 21

Piobaireachd

1st Campbell Wilson

2nd Matt Creswell

3rd Lachlan McKean

MSR

1st Campbell Wilson

2nd Matt Macnaughton

3rd Hamish Reade

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Campbell Wilson

2nd Hamish Reade

3rd Martin McPhee

B-Grade overall: Martin McPhee

C-Grade overall: Oskar Trafford

D-Grade overall: Poppy Donald

Novice: Molly Donoghue

