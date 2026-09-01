2026 Raasay Restitution injects more fun and art into piping competition

The Raasay Restitution Competition at the Raasay House Hotel, Isle of Raasay, Scotland, on September 5th is one of the world’s most creative events for pipers, as 12 pipers will be assessed not simply on their technical and expressive ability playing traditional pipe tunes, but on their feel for step-dance music and the traditions of Gaelic song.

The event was originally devised by Hamish Moore with the intention of encouraging pipers to “reconnect with Highland piping’s Gaelic roots and to think about the rhythms of step-dancing when playing jigs, strathspeys and reels.

The pìobaireachd competition also comes with a twist: pipers should be “guided by the traditions of Gaelic song and its links with the ceòl-mòr tradition, and as such only a ground, a ‘pìobaireachd song’ (or equivalent) is required.”

Instead of the usual pernickety, fuddy-duddy Highland piping traditionalists, two accomplished step-dancers will judge the dance music events, i.e., “a good pipe sound and excellent solo piping technique are not enough to win the contest on their own.”

But wait, there’s more! The judges are separated from each competitor by a screen, so they won’t know who’s performing, let alone assess them on their track record, personality, or whether they bought them a pint a few weeks ago.

According to organizer and piping raconteur Gus Clarke: “This has proved to be effective in ensuring that a piper’s previous track record has less of an influence on the judges’ deliberations than might otherwise be the case.”

Competing are: Finlay Cameron, Decker Forest, Rachel Gray, Fionnlagh Mac A’ Phiocair, Angus MacColl, James MacKenzie, Cameron MacNeil, Ciar Milne, Angus Nicolson, Ailis Sutherland, Gary West, and Hazel Whyte.

The competition, launched in 2024, is once again sponsored by the Raasay Distillery, and a cask of “The Raasay” whisky goes to the winner of the Dance Music event. The winner of the “Pìobaireachd Song” event received a set of Highland pipes in A, especially made for the contest by Hamish Moore.

James Graham (Gaelic singer), Allan MacDonald (world-famous piper), Frank McConnell (step-dancer) and Sandra Robertson (step-dancer).

A schedule for those travelling to Raasay for the fun:

08:25 – ferry from Sconser, Isle of Skye, to Raasay

10:00-12:00 – morning competition session

12:00-14:00 – lunch at Isle of Raasay Distillery (soup, sandwiches and a pudding – £15)

14:00-16;00 – afternoon competition session

16:00 -16:30/17:00 – announcement of winners and awarding of prizes

16:30/17:00 onwards – whisky tasting and tunes at the Distillery

Last ferry back to Skye is at 19:30 (also one at 18:30)