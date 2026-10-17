2026 World Solo Snare Drumming Final dozen decided

Glasgow – October 17, 2026 – After the semi-final, the 12 competitors vying for the 2026 World Solo Pipe Band Snare Drumming title have been decided (alphabetical by last name):

Richard Black, Hawthorn, Australia

Blair Brown, St. Thomas Alumni, USA

Alex Buchanan, Field Marshal Montgomery, Northern Ireland

Derek Cooper, Ulster Scottish, USA

Glen Creighton, St. Laurence O’Toole, Ireland

Willie Glenholmes, Field Marshal Montgomery, Northern Ireland

Jake Jörgensen, ScottishPower, Scotland

Craig Lawrie, Johnstone, Scotland

Gareth McLees, Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia, Scotland

Kerr McQuillan, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia, Scotland

Steven McWhirter, Inveraray & District, Scotland

Steven Shedden, Hawthorn, Australia

These dozen drummers will compete in MSR and Hornpipe & Jig events, the aggregate ranking from each contest determining the top six prize winners, including the 2026 World Solo Pipe Band Snare Drumming Champion.

Also competing in the semi-final heats (alphabetical by last name):

Blair Beaton, Inveraray & District, Scotland; Darren Brown, Inveraray & District, Scotland; Hollie Chalmers, Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia, Scotland; Stephen Creighton, St. Laurence O’Toole, Ireland; Ashley Fyffe, Field Marshal Montgomery, Northern Ireland; Robert Graham, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia, Scotland; Conor Lawlor, St. Laurence O’Toole, Ireland; Cameron Lawson, Inveraray & District, Scotland; Eric MacNeill, City of Dunedin, USA; Ewan McDonald, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia, Scotland; Mark McKendrick, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia, Scotland; Arren McWilliams, Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia, Scotland; Michael O’Rourke, New York Metro, USA; William Pastor, Manchester United, USA; Edward Roxburgh, Hawthorn, Australia; Elizabeth Shaw, Royal Burgh of Annan, Scotland; Matthew Shaw, Ravara, Northern Ireland; Gus Sicard, Inveraray & District, Scotland; Shane Stapleton, Ulster Scottish, USA; Chloe Taylor, Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia, Scotland; and Hamish Wallace, Hawthorn, Australia.

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for final results as they become available.