2026 World Solo Snare Drumming Final dozen decided
Glasgow – October 17, 2026 – After the semi-final, the 12 competitors vying for the 2026 World Solo Pipe Band Snare Drumming title have been decided (alphabetical by last name):
- Richard Black, Hawthorn, Australia
- Blair Brown, St. Thomas Alumni, USA
- Alex Buchanan, Field Marshal Montgomery, Northern Ireland
- Derek Cooper, Ulster Scottish, USA
- Glen Creighton, St. Laurence O’Toole, Ireland
- Willie Glenholmes, Field Marshal Montgomery, Northern Ireland
- Jake Jörgensen, ScottishPower, Scotland
- Craig Lawrie, Johnstone, Scotland
- Gareth McLees, Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia, Scotland
- Kerr McQuillan, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia, Scotland
- Steven McWhirter, Inveraray & District, Scotland
- Steven Shedden, Hawthorn, Australia
These dozen drummers will compete in MSR and Hornpipe & Jig events, the aggregate ranking from each contest determining the top six prize winners, including the 2026 World Solo Pipe Band Snare Drumming Champion.
Also competing in the semi-final heats (alphabetical by last name):
Blair Beaton, Inveraray & District, Scotland; Darren Brown, Inveraray & District, Scotland; Hollie Chalmers, Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia, Scotland; Stephen Creighton, St. Laurence O’Toole, Ireland; Ashley Fyffe, Field Marshal Montgomery, Northern Ireland; Robert Graham, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia, Scotland; Conor Lawlor, St. Laurence O’Toole, Ireland; Cameron Lawson, Inveraray & District, Scotland; Eric MacNeill, City of Dunedin, USA; Ewan McDonald, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia, Scotland; Mark McKendrick, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia, Scotland; Arren McWilliams, Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia, Scotland; Michael O’Rourke, New York Metro, USA; William Pastor, Manchester United, USA; Edward Roxburgh, Hawthorn, Australia; Elizabeth Shaw, Royal Burgh of Annan, Scotland; Matthew Shaw, Ravara, Northern Ireland; Gus Sicard, Inveraray & District, Scotland; Shane Stapleton, Ulster Scottish, USA; Chloe Taylor, Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia, Scotland; and Hamish Wallace, Hawthorn, Australia.
Stay tuned to pipes|drums for final results as they become available.
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