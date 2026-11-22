Colin Richdale wins 30th George Sherriff Memorial Amateur Invitational
Hamilton, Ontario, November 21, 2026 – An MSR win and thirds in the Piobaireachd and 6/8 Marches were enough for Colin Richdale of Coquitlam, British Columbia, to win the overall title at the 30th annual George Sherriff Memorial Amateur Invitational, held at the Scottish Rite Club.
Richdale earned the overall title, with 2025 overall winner Abby Long from Houston a close runner-up and Gaithersburg, Maryland’s Olivia Corcoran was third.
Ten top amateur pipers from Canada and the United States were put forward by their home associations based on 2026 competition success. The competition features three events: Piobaireachd, March, Strathspey & Reel, and 6/8 Marches.
Andrew Carlisle, Jack Lee and Glenna MacKay-Johnstone judged all three events.
The annual competition honours the late George Sherriff, a longtime supporter of piping in Ontario. The event is organized independently of any piping/drumming/pipe band association, and supported by a long list of sponsors who donate merchandise as prizes and money to help fund the contest.
Pete Aumonier ably served as master of ceremonies throughout the day.
Piobaireachd
1st Olivia Corcoran, “MacDonald of Kinlochmoidart’s Lament No. 1”
2nd Erin Bell, Ottawa
3rd Colin Richdale
4th Abby Long, Houston
5th Greg Bowen, Waterloo, Ontario
6th Logan Gorsuch, Auburn, California
MSR
1st Colin Richdale, “The Clan MacColl,” “Maggie Cameron,” “The Sheepwife”
2nd Hazen Metro, Williamstown, Vermont
3rd Abby Long
4th Olivia Corcoran
5th Liam Horne, Wise, Virginia
6th Jack Martin
6/8 Marches
1st Abby Long, “Dornoch Highland Gathering,” “Miss Ishabel T. MacDonald”
2nd Jack Martin, Pender Island, British Columbia
3rd Colin Richdale
4th Hazen Metro
5th Olivia Corcoran
6th Logan Gorsuch
Overall
1st Colin Richdale
2nd Abby Long
3rd Olivia Corcoran
4th Hazen Metro
5th Jack Martin
Brady Webb, Westville, Nova Scotia, also competed.
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