Colin Richdale wins 30th George Sherriff Memorial Amateur Invitational

Hamilton, Ontario, November 21, 2026 – An MSR win and thirds in the Piobaireachd and 6/8 Marches were enough for Colin Richdale of Coquitlam, British Columbia, to win the overall title at the 30th annual George Sherriff Memorial Amateur Invitational, held at the Scottish Rite Club.

Richdale earned the overall title, with 2025 overall winner Abby Long from Houston a close runner-up and Gaithersburg, Maryland’s Olivia Corcoran was third.

Ten top amateur pipers from Canada and the United States were put forward by their home associations based on 2026 competition success. The competition features three events: Piobaireachd, March, Strathspey & Reel, and 6/8 Marches.

Andrew Carlisle, Jack Lee and Glenna MacKay-Johnstone judged all three events.





Judges Andrew Carlisle and Glenna Mackay-Johnstone



Jack Lee in full judge mode

The annual competition honours the late George Sherriff, a longtime supporter of piping in Ontario. The event is organized independently of any piping/drumming/pipe band association, and supported by a long list of sponsors who donate merchandise as prizes and money to help fund the contest.

Pete Aumonier ably served as master of ceremonies throughout the day.

Piobaireachd

1st Olivia Corcoran, “MacDonald of Kinlochmoidart’s Lament No. 1”

2nd Erin Bell, Ottawa

3rd Colin Richdale

4th Abby Long, Houston

5th Greg Bowen, Waterloo, Ontario

6th Logan Gorsuch, Auburn, California

MSR

1st Colin Richdale, “The Clan MacColl,” “Maggie Cameron,” “The Sheepwife”

2nd Hazen Metro, Williamstown, Vermont

3rd Abby Long

4th Olivia Corcoran

5th Liam Horne, Wise, Virginia

6th Jack Martin

6/8 Marches

1st Abby Long, “Dornoch Highland Gathering,” “Miss Ishabel T. MacDonald”

2nd Jack Martin, Pender Island, British Columbia

3rd Colin Richdale

4th Hazen Metro

5th Olivia Corcoran

6th Logan Gorsuch

Overall

1st Colin Richdale

2nd Abby Long

3rd Olivia Corcoran

4th Hazen Metro

5th Jack Martin

Brady Webb, Westville, Nova Scotia, also competed.