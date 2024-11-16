Gillian Blaney wins everything to take 2024 Sherriff Amateur Championship

Hamilton, Ontario – November 16, 2024 – Gillian Blaney of Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia, won all three events at the 2024 George Sherriff Amateur Invitational to win the overall championship against eight other competitors from around North America. It was the 27th time the competition was held, this year at St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church.

Piobaireachd

1st Gillian Blaney

2nd Malachi Johannsen, Modesto, California

3rd Magnus Stone, Natick, Massachusetts

MSR

1st Gillian Blaney

2nd Malachi Johannsen

3rd Colin Forrest, Mission, British Columbia

6/8 Marches

1st Gillian Blaney

2nd Magnus Stone

3rd Malachi Johannsen

Also competing: Ben Elliot, Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Colin Forrest, Mission, British Columbia; Tom McCollum, Michigan; Adam Tingskou, Petawawa, Ontario; Mic Trenor, Columbus, Ohio.

The judges for all three events were Pete Aumonier, Mike Cusack and Jim Stack.