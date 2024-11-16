Results
November 16, 2024

Gillian Blaney wins everything to take 2024 Sherriff Amateur Championship

Gillian Blaney

Hamilton, Ontario – November 16, 2024 – Gillian Blaney of Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia, won all three events at the 2024 George Sherriff Amateur Invitational to win the overall championship against eight other competitors from around North America. It was the 27th time the competition was held, this year at St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church.

Piobaireachd
1st Gillian Blaney
2nd Malachi Johannsen, Modesto, California
3rd Magnus Stone, Natick, Massachusetts

MSR
1st Gillian Blaney
2nd Malachi Johannsen
3rd Colin Forrest, Mission, British Columbia

6/8 Marches
1st Gillian Blaney
2nd Magnus Stone
3rd Malachi Johannsen

Also competing: Ben Elliot, Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Colin Forrest, Mission, British Columbia; Tom McCollum, Michigan; Adam Tingskou, Petawawa, Ontario; Mic Trenor, Columbus, Ohio.

The judges for all three events were Pete Aumonier, Mike Cusack and Jim Stack.

 

