Solo Piping Judges Association elects John Wilson chair; considers new approach to bench judging

The UK-based Solo Piping Judges Association elected John Wilson of Glasgow to a one-year term as chair at its 2026 annual general meeting at the Army School of Bagpipe Music & Highland Drumming on November 22, 2026, attended by 25 of its 46 full-member judges – 18 in-person and seven online. The chair position had been vacant since Bruce Hitchings resigned last July.

Accepting the role by acclamation, Wilson said his priorities will be “communication, transparency and partnership-working.”

Wilson is one of the world’s most recognized and experienced judges of both solo and pipe band competitions. He served as pipe sergeant of the Glasgow/Strathclyde Police Pipe Band during many of its most successful years and, in his solo career, won almost every major award on offer in the UK, uplifted by regular tuition over many years from the great Donald MacLeod.

During the meeting, Colin MacLellan presented his proposal to standardize bench judging of solo piping competitions, which have traditionally lacked a set approach to determining prize lists when judges have a teaching interest in a competitor. The SPJA and Competing Pipers’ Association have strict rules prohibiting the practice. MacLellan’s proposal could be a way for multi-judge benches to include those with a teaching conflict.

“This engendered a healthy discussion, and it was agreed the committee would undertake a review of current judging practices to include consideration of Colin’s idea to see if there were any elements which might assist the process,” said SPJA Honorary Secretary Roddy Livingstone.

Livingstone also reported on the association’s progress “working with the Competing Pipers’ Association, improved engagement with competition convenors, the fruitful trial of the mentoring program for new adjudicators, and the continuing development of the process for admission and grading of judges as particular successes.”

Livingstone and Honorary Treasurer Euan Anderson were acclaimed to new one-year terms. Committee members Derek Fraser, Peter Hunt and Donald MacPhee continue in their three-year terms.

The SPJA’s membership comprises pipers accepted as judges by the SPJA committee, which reviews their competitive accomplishments and credentials. Full SPJA judges are categorized as “Senior” or “Approved” to adjudicate piobaireachd, light music or both.

To transition actively competing A-Grade or higher solo pipers into judging, the SPJA created a “Supplementary” list of judges two years ago. While Supplementary Judges can judge alongside full SPJA members, they are restricted to judging events up to CPA B-Grade, preventing them from judging peers. No known equivalent approach exists in other solo piping associations.

Full members attending the AGM unanimously voted to remove the previous requirement that the association’s chair must be a “Senior” member, opening the role to all members.

Since the SPJA’s creation in 2014, the association has worked to unify judging standards for solo competitions in the UK, which has no central organization for event sanctioning. The association works closely with the Competing Pipers’ Association, which assigns grades to pipers 18 and older who compete at a level most of the piping world calls “Open” or “Professional.”

While progress has been made with major events, such as the larger gatherings at Inverness, Oban, Inveraray, and London, most Highland games don’t separate competitions into CPA gradings or hire SPJA-member judges exclusively.

More recently, the SPJA and CPA have worked to establish policies that prohibit teachers from judging their pupils and pupils from competing for their teachers, respectively, to end the contentious conflict-of-interest controversy that has existed in competitive solo piping for hundreds of years.

Unlike virtually every other association for solo pipers and judges, the SPJA has no organized examination program for judges. Accreditation is completed through committee vetting and shadow judging at competitions.

Disclosure: the editor of pipes|drums is a member of the SPJA