Bowen, McConkey, Eisen among winners at opening round of 2026-27 Toronto Knockouts

Mississauga, Ontario, November 14, 2026 – The Toronto Branch of the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario launched its 2027 Knockout Series at Peel Regional Police headquarters, with Aidan Bowen taking the Professional event, Evan McConkey winning the A Division, and Greg Eisen topping the B Division.

Joshua Miller won the C Division, while Nathan Nguyen took first in the B Division Snare Drumming event.

The competition was the first of three preliminary rounds leading to the final on March 6, 2027. The top six competitors in each division, including ties on points, will qualify for the final, and the winner of each final event will be declared the overall Knockout champion.

With around 34 competitors registered, entries across all divisions were the most for the annual series since 2019.

The second round is scheduled for January 16, 2027, followed by the third round on February 6th and the final on March 6th. All three events will be at Peel Regional Police headquarters in Mississauga.

The series awards six points for first place, five for second, and so on to one point for sixth. The top six competitors from each division will qualify for the Knockout Final.

The PPBSO’s Toronto Branch also held its annual general meeting before the competition.

Professional (Slow Air, Hornpipe & Jig)

1st Aidan Bowen

2nd Luke Baltrusaitis

3rd MacGregor van de Ven

4th Joe Biggs

5th Mark McClennan

Judge: Hector MacDonald

Amateur Division A – Grades 1 & 2 (6/8 Marches)

1st Evan McConkey

2nd Tyler Duncan

3rd Luke Baltrusaitis

4th Angus Howie

5th Aidan Maher

6th John Mitchell

Judge: Hector MacDonald

Amateur Division B – Grades 2 & 4 (2/4 March)

1st Greg Eisen

2nd Delano Cina

3rd Brodick Ewing

4th Lily Duncan

5th Nolan Jeanneret

6th John Maynard

Judge: Hector MacDonald

Amateur Division C – Grade 5 (two-part 4/4 March)

1st Joshua Miller

2nd Emma McMinn-Stubbs

3rd Hannah Douglas

Judge: Hector MacDonald

Practice Chanter (any two-part march)

James Donald

Judge: Hector MacDonald

Snare Drumming

Amateur Division B – Grades 3&4 (2/4 March)

Nathan Nguyen

Judge: Drew Duthart