Bowen, McConkey, Eisen among winners at opening round of 2026-27 Toronto Knockouts
Mississauga, Ontario, November 14, 2026 – The Toronto Branch of the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario launched its 2027 Knockout Series at Peel Regional Police headquarters, with Aidan Bowen taking the Professional event, Evan McConkey winning the A Division, and Greg Eisen topping the B Division.
Joshua Miller won the C Division, while Nathan Nguyen took first in the B Division Snare Drumming event.
The competition was the first of three preliminary rounds leading to the final on March 6, 2027. The top six competitors in each division, including ties on points, will qualify for the final, and the winner of each final event will be declared the overall Knockout champion.
With around 34 competitors registered, entries across all divisions were the most for the annual series since 2019.
The second round is scheduled for January 16, 2027, followed by the third round on February 6th and the final on March 6th. All three events will be at Peel Regional Police headquarters in Mississauga.
The series awards six points for first place, five for second, and so on to one point for sixth. The top six competitors from each division will qualify for the Knockout Final.
The PPBSO’s Toronto Branch also held its annual general meeting before the competition.
Professional (Slow Air, Hornpipe & Jig)
1st Aidan Bowen
2nd Luke Baltrusaitis
3rd MacGregor van de Ven
4th Joe Biggs
5th Mark McClennan
Judge: Hector MacDonald
Amateur Division A – Grades 1 & 2 (6/8 Marches)
1st Evan McConkey
2nd Tyler Duncan
3rd Luke Baltrusaitis
4th Angus Howie
5th Aidan Maher
6th John Mitchell
Judge: Hector MacDonald
Amateur Division B – Grades 2 & 4 (2/4 March)
1st Greg Eisen
2nd Delano Cina
3rd Brodick Ewing
4th Lily Duncan
5th Nolan Jeanneret
6th John Maynard
Judge: Hector MacDonald
Amateur Division C – Grade 5 (two-part 4/4 March)
1st Joshua Miller
2nd Emma McMinn-Stubbs
3rd Hannah Douglas
Judge: Hector MacDonald
Practice Chanter (any two-part march)
James Donald
Judge: Hector MacDonald
Snare Drumming
Amateur Division B – Grades 3&4 (2/4 March)
Nathan Nguyen
Judge: Drew Duthart
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